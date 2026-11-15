India will face New Zealand in the 5th and final ODI on Sunday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. With the series on the line, this match is crucial for both teams as hosts New Zealand will look to square things up at 2-2. Meanwhile, India will look to clinch the series with a victory in the final ODI. A washout will also help India win the series.

India are touring New Zealand for an extended period of cricketing action across all 3 formats. India won the T20I series 3-2 and are currently leading the ODI series 2-1. Following the conclusion of the ODI series, India will face New Zealand in a 2-match Test series as well. It will be a crucial assignment for both sides with the World Test Championship (WTC) final in focus.

IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Key Details