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IND vs NZ 5th ODI Live Updates: Series on the Line in Mount Maunganui, Check Score and All Updates

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Nov 15, 2026, 07:20 IST

With the series on the line, India will take on New Zealand in the final ODI in Mount Maunganui on November 15. Follow this article for all the latest live updates from the match.

IND vs NZ 5th ODI
IND vs NZ 5th ODI

India will face New Zealand in the 5th and final ODI on Sunday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. With the series on the line, this match is crucial for both teams as hosts New Zealand will look to square things up at 2-2. Meanwhile, India will look to clinch the series with a victory in the final ODI. A washout will also help India win the series.

India are touring New Zealand for an extended period of cricketing action across all 3 formats. India won the T20I series 3-2 and are currently leading the ODI series 2-1. Following the conclusion of the ODI series, India will face New Zealand in a 2-match Test series as well. It will be a crucial assignment for both sides with the World Test Championship (WTC) final in focus.

IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Key Details

Details

Information

Match

India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI

Series

India tour of New Zealand 2026

Date

Sunday, November 15, 2026

Venue

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Toss Time

7:00 AM IST

Match Start Time

7:30 AM IST

India Captain

Shreyas Iyer

New Zealand Captain

Mitchell Santner

India's Series Lead

2-1

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Toss and Playing XI

The toss will take place at 7:00 AM IST, 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the match. Both teams will announce their playing XIs after the toss.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur

New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

Toss Result: New Zealand have the toss and decided to bowl first

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Updates

New Zealand have the toss and decided to bowl first in 5th ODI.

Also READ: New Zealand vs India 2026: ODI Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming Details

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Nov 15, 2026, 06:30 IST
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