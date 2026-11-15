IND vs NZ 5th ODI Live Updates: Series on the Line in Mount Maunganui, Check Score and All Updates
With the series on the line, India will take on New Zealand in the final ODI in Mount Maunganui on November 15. Follow this article for all the latest live updates from the match.
India will face New Zealand in the 5th and final ODI on Sunday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. With the series on the line, this match is crucial for both teams as hosts New Zealand will look to square things up at 2-2. Meanwhile, India will look to clinch the series with a victory in the final ODI. A washout will also help India win the series.
India are touring New Zealand for an extended period of cricketing action across all 3 formats. India won the T20I series 3-2 and are currently leading the ODI series 2-1. Following the conclusion of the ODI series, India will face New Zealand in a 2-match Test series as well. It will be a crucial assignment for both sides with the World Test Championship (WTC) final in focus.
IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Key Details
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Details
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Information
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Match
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India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI
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Series
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India tour of New Zealand 2026
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Date
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Sunday, November 15, 2026
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Venue
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Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
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Toss Time
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7:00 AM IST
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Match Start Time
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7:30 AM IST
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India Captain
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Shreyas Iyer
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New Zealand Captain
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Mitchell Santner
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India's Series Lead
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2-1
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Toss and Playing XI
The toss will take place at 7:00 AM IST, 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the match. Both teams will announce their playing XIs after the toss.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur
New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher
Toss Result: New Zealand have the toss and decided to bowl first
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Updates
New Zealand have the toss and decided to bowl first in 5th ODI.
Also READ: New Zealand vs India 2026: ODI Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming Details
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He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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