ISC Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2026-27: Unit-Wise Mark-Distribution, Paper Structure, and Preparation Tips
The ISC Class 12 Physical Education exam for 2026-27 features a 70-mark theory paper and 30-mark practical assessment, covering motion mechanics to sports psychology. Students should master the syllabus, practice with past papers, and excel in practicals for optimal scores.
ISC Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2026-27: With the 2026-27 school year in mind, the ISC Class 12 Physical Education syllabus (Subject Code: 860) ensures a transition from the physical mechanics of motion to sports psychology and actual skills in games. The board examination consists of 70 marks in theory and 30 marks in practicals. Knowledge of the blueprint, which spans from physiology to strategies in a particular game, helps you optimize your study and earn the best possible grade in the end.
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ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
Check ISC Class 12 exam pattern details shared in the table below. It highlights the paper duration, and minimum passing marks in Class 12th examination for all subjects.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board Name
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Examination
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Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12
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Academic Session
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2026–27
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Mode of Examination
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Offline
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Total Marks per Subject
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100 Marks ( Theory & Internal Assessments)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Passing Criteria
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Minimum 35% aggregate marks
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Official Website
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cisce.org
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ISC Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2026-27
Theory Paper
There will be two papers in the subject:
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Paper
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Component
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Duration
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Marks
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Paper I
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Theory
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3 Hours
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70 Marks
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Paper II
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Practical Work
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—
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30 Marks
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Total
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—
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—
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100 Marks
Internal Assessment
The Practical Work will be evaluated in two parts as follows: 1. Continuous Evaluation (by the Teacher) 10 marks 2. Practical Evaluation (by Visiting Examiner) 20 marks
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Evaluation Part
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Evaluated By
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Marks
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Part 1: Continuous Evaluation
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Teacher
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10 Marks
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Part 2: Practical Evaluation
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Visiting Examiner
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20 Marks
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Total Practical Work
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—
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30 Marks
Physical Efficiency Tests: Marks Distribution
(Part 1)
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Marks
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50m dash(Boys)
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50m dash(Girls)
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Standing long jump(Boys)
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Standing long jump(Girls)
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Distance run(Boys - 1000m)
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Distance run(Girls - 600m)
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5
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6.5
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7.6
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204
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167
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4 min 10 s
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2 min 30 s
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4
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6.6
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7.9
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197
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155
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4 min 20 s
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2 min 40 s
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3
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6.8
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8.2
|
190
|
149
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4 min 30 s
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2 min 50 s
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2
|
7.1
|
8.4
|
183
|
142
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4 min 40 s
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3 min 10 s
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1
|
7.5
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8.9
|
175
|
132
|
4 min 50 s
|
3 min 10 s
Part 2
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Marks
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Push-ups(Boys)
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Push-ups(Girls)
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Shuttle run(Boys)
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Shuttle run(Girls)
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60 s sit-ups(Boys)
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60 s sit-ups(Girls)
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5
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30
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22
|
9.8
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11.0
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47
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30
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4
|
24
|
14
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10.0
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11.2
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44
|
28
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3
|
17
|
8
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10.2
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11.6
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41
|
26
|
2
|
10
|
6
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10.6
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11.9
|
37
|
24
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
11.1
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12.1
|
32
|
20
Preparation Tips for ISC Class 12 Board Exams
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Master the Syllabus: Pay special attention to important and conceptual topics such as Physio and Injuries in Sports, Biomechanics / Kinesiology, and Sports Training.
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Draw Properly and Label Them Well: When dealing with questions related to anatomy and biomechanics (e.g., curves of spine, joint actions, structures of respiration), neat diagrams earn you marks.
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Be Specific with Terminologies: Instead of writing in general, use terminologies (e.g., isometric/isotonic, macronutrients, microcycle, proprioception) to leave an impression on the examiner.
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Solve Past Questions: Practice with the specimen papers from the last few years and past years’ boards’ exams to know how the question paper is set up.
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Score High in Your Practical/Viva Voce: Keep yourself up-to-date with your practical file with all the records of your fitness test, rules of sports, and asanas of yoga. Also, revise some basic terminology for your viva voce.
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Answer Your Theory Question Clearly: Use subheadings, points, and underlining in your answers for evaluators’ ease.
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