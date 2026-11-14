ISC Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2026-27: Unit-Wise Mark-Distribution, Paper Structure, and Preparation Tips

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2026-27: With the 2026-27 school year in mind, the ISC Class 12 Physical Education syllabus (Subject Code: 860) ensures a transition from the physical mechanics of motion to sports psychology and actual skills in games. The board examination consists of 70 marks in theory and 30 marks in practicals. Knowledge of the blueprint, which spans from physiology to strategies in a particular game, helps you optimize your study and earn the best possible grade in the end.

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ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview

Check ISC Class 12 exam pattern details shared in the table below. It highlights the paper duration, and minimum passing marks in Class 12th examination for all subjects.