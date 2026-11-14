AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 Out At allindiabarexamination.com: Direct Link To Download BCI Hall Ticket
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 today, November 14. Candidates can download their hall tickets from allindiabarexamination.com using their login ID and password or through the direct link here. The examination is scheduled for November 29.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the admit card for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII on November 14, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, using their login credentials.
The AIBE 22 admit card contains important exam related details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, exam date, reporting time and important instructions. Candidates must download and take a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without the hall ticket.
AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: Direct Link
Candidates can visit the official AIBE website to access the admit card download link. They will need their login ID and password to access their hall tickets.
AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 Direct Download Link - ‘Click Here’
How to Download AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026?
- Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
- Click on the AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage.
- Enter your login ID and password.
- Submit the details to access your account.
- The AIBE 22 admit card will appear on the screen.
- Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket.
- Download and print the admit card for the examination.
AIBE 22 Exam Date 2026
The Bar Council of India will conduct the AIBE XXII examination on November 29, 2026. The examination will be held in offline mode.
Candidates should check their allotted examination centre and reporting time mentioned on the admit card before the examination. They should also read all the instructions carefully and carry the required documents to the centre.
Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards safe and carry a printed copy on the examination day.
AIBE 22 Exam Day Guidelines 2026: Important Instructions
Candidates appearing for the AIBE XXII examination on November 29, 2026, must follow the examination-day instructions issued by the Bar Council of India. They should check the guidelines mentioned on their admit cards before leaving for the examination centre.
- Carry admit card: Candidates must bring a printed copy of their AIBE 22 admit card to the examination centre.
- Valid photo ID: Carry an original government-issued photo identity proof, such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport or driving licence.
- Reporting time: Candidates should reach the examination centre by 11:30 am. The examination is scheduled to begin at 1 pm, and entry will close at 1:15 pm.
- Permitted study material: Candidates can carry Bare Acts without notes and comments, as per the examination guidelines.
- Electronic devices: Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators and other electronic gadgets are not permitted inside the examination hall.
- Stationery: Candidates should carry a blue or black ballpoint pen for marking answers on the OMR sheet.
- OMR instructions: Fill in the roll number and other required details carefully and follow the instructions provided by the invigilator.
- Follow exam instructions: Candidates must follow all instructions given by the examination staff and should not leave the examination hall before the permitted time.
Candidates are advised to check the instructions printed on their individual admit cards, as these will provide the details applicable to their allotted examination centre.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.