AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 Out At allindiabarexamination.com: Direct Link To Download BCI Hall Ticket

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the admit card for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII on November 14, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, using their login credentials.

The AIBE 22 admit card contains important exam related details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, exam date, reporting time and important instructions. Candidates must download and take a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without the hall ticket.

AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: Direct Link

Candidates can visit the official AIBE website to access the admit card download link. They will need their login ID and password to access their hall tickets.