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Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for JCO, Soldier/General Duty Posts; Check Rally Schedule

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Nov 14, 2026, 16:59 IST

Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment Rally 2026 has been released by the 127 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecological Garhwal Rifles in the Employment News November(14- 20) 2026. You can apply for various posts including JCO (Religious Teacher), Soldier (GD), Soldier (Clerk SD), Soldier/Dresser, Soldier Equipment Repair, Carpenter, Tailor, House Keeper, and Black Smith. The selection process will be commencing from December 07, 2026 onwards. Check all details here.

Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for JCO, Soldier/General Duty Posts; Check Rally Schedule
Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for JCO, Soldier/General Duty Posts; Check Rally Schedule

Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment Rally 2026: The 127 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecological Garhwal Rifles., has released a recruitment notification for various posts in the Employment News November(14- 20) 2026. Under the recruitment drive, the authority is set to fill various trades posts including JCO (Religious Teacher), Soldier (GD), Soldier (Clerk SD), Soldier/Dresser, Soldier Equipment Repair, Carpenter, Tailor, House Keeper, and Black Smith. As per the detailed notification released, the 127 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecological Garhwal Rifles will be conducting the selection process from December 07, 2026 onwards.

Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment Rally 2026 Detailed Schedule

Candidates applying for these posts should note that the document verification and physical tests will be held on December 07 and 08 , 2026, followed by medical tests and interviews for selected candidates from on December 09 and December 10, 2026. The venue of the Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment Rally 2026 is Jaswant Singh Ground, Garhi Cantt Dehradun. Check all details given below-

Particulars  Details 
Document checking and physical tests December 07 and 08 , 2026
Medical tests and interviews December 09 and December 10, 2026

Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026: Apply Online Date

Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment Rally 2026 Notification PDF

The  127 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecological Garhwal Rifles has released the indicative notification for these posts including JCO (Religious Teacher), Soldier (GD), Soldier (Clerk SD), Soldier/Dresser, Soldier Equipment Repair, Carpenter, Tailor, House Keeper, and Black Smith in the Employment News November(14- 20) 2026. You can check the notification given below-

territorial army

Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment Rally 2026 Vacancy 

A total of 44 various posts including JCO (Religious Teacher), Soldier (GD), Soldier (Clerk SD), Soldier/Dresser, Soldier Equipment Repair, Carpenter, Tailor, House Keeper, and Black Smith are to be filled through the recruitment drive. You can check the details of the posts wise vacancy available through the table given below-

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Nov 14, 2026, 14:08 IST
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