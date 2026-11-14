Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for JCO, Soldier/General Duty Posts; Check Rally Schedule

Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment Rally 2026: The 127 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecological Garhwal Rifles., has released a recruitment notification for various posts in the Employment News November(14- 20) 2026. Under the recruitment drive, the authority is set to fill various trades posts including JCO (Religious Teacher), Soldier (GD), Soldier (Clerk SD), Soldier/Dresser, Soldier Equipment Repair, Carpenter, Tailor, House Keeper, and Black Smith. As per the detailed notification released, the 127 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecological Garhwal Rifles will be conducting the selection process from December 07, 2026 onwards.

Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment Rally 2026 Detailed Schedule

Candidates applying for these posts should note that the document verification and physical tests will be held on December 07 and 08 , 2026, followed by medical tests and interviews for selected candidates from on December 09 and December 10, 2026. The venue of the Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment Rally 2026 is Jaswant Singh Ground, Garhi Cantt Dehradun. Check all details given below-