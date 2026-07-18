Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh: Complete List (2026)
Uttar Pradesh has 13 Ramsar Sites as of 2026, making it one of India’s leading states for internationally recognised wetlands. Check the complete list, districts, importance and key facts.
Uttar Pradesh has 13 Ramsar Sites. It has some of India's most ecologically important wetlands. Uttar Pradesh is one of the leading state in terms of international recognised wetland. These sites are protected by Ramsar Convention which is and international treaty aimed at conserve wetlands. Keep reading in detail.
How Many Ramsar Sites Are There in Uttar Pradesh?
Uttar Pradesh has 13 Ramsar Sites. Ramsar Sites are important for biodiversity, water conservation and supporting hundreds of species of birds, fish, reptiles, and other wildlife.
Complete List of Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh (2026)
|S. No.
|Ramsar Site
|District
|Year of Designation
|1
|Upper Ganga River
|Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha & Sambhal
|2005
|2
|Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary (Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad Bird Sanctuary)
|Unnao
|2019
|3
|Sandi Bird Sanctuary
|Hardoi
|2019
|4
|Samaspur Bird Sanctuary
|Raebareli
|2019
|5
|Saman Bird Sanctuary
|Mainpuri
|2019
|6
|Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary
|Gonda
|2019
|7
|Sarsai Nawar Jheel
|Etawah
|2019
|8
|Sur Sarovar (Keetham Lake)
|Agra
|2020
|9
|Haiderpur Wetland
|Bijnor & Muzaffarnagar
|2021
|10
|Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary
|Sant Kabir Nagar
|2022
|11
|Patna Bird Sanctuary
|Etah
|2025
|12
|Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary
|Aligarh
|2026
|13
|Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal)
|Ballia
|2026
What Is a Ramsar Site?
Signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971, a Ramsar Site is a wetland recognised as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. The convention encourages countries to protect wetlands because they support biodiversity, improve water quality and provide habitats for migratory birds. Many Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh serve as wintering grounds for migratory birds arriving from Central Asia and Europe.
Which Is the Largest Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh?
The Upper Ganga River is the largest Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh, covering approximately 26,590 hectares. It supports endangered aquatic species such as the Ganges river dolphin, gharial, Indian softshell turtle and numerous species of migratory birds.
Which Is the Smallest Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh?
Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary in Aligarh is the smallest Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh. Despite its relatively small area, the wetland is an important habitat for resident and migratory birds.
Which Was the First Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh?
The Upper Ganga River became the first Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh when it was designated in 2005. It remains one of India’s most important freshwater ecosystems.
Which Are the Newest Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh?
The latest additions to the Ramsar list in Uttar Pradesh are Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary (Aligarh) in 2026 and Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia was added in 2026.
Which Migratory Birds Visit Uttar Pradesh’s Ramsar Sites?
Several Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh attract migratory birds during the winter season. Common species include Bar-headed Goose, Northern Pintail, Eurasian Wigeon, Common Teal, Gadwall, Sarus Crane, Painted Stork and Black-necked Stork.
Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh
|Feature
|Details
|Total Ramsar Sites
|13
|First Ramsar Site
|Upper Ganga River
|Largest Ramsar Site
|Upper Ganga River
|Smallest Ramsar Site
|Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary
|Latest Additions
|Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary and Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (2026)
|India Joined Ramsar Convention
|1982
|Ramsar Convention Signed
|1971 (Ramsar, Iran)
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