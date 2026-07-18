Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh: Complete List (2026)

Uttar Pradesh has 13 Ramsar Sites. It has some of India's most ecologically important wetlands. Uttar Pradesh is one of the leading state in terms of international recognised wetland. These sites are protected by Ramsar Convention which is and international treaty aimed at conserve wetlands. Keep reading in detail. How Many Ramsar Sites Are There in Uttar Pradesh? Uttar Pradesh has 13 Ramsar Sites. Ramsar Sites are important for biodiversity, water conservation and supporting hundreds of species of birds, fish, reptiles, and other wildlife. Complete List of Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh (2026) S. No. Ramsar Site District Year of Designation 1 Upper Ganga River Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha & Sambhal 2005 2 Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary (Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad Bird Sanctuary) Unnao 2019 3 Sandi Bird Sanctuary Hardoi 2019 4 Samaspur Bird Sanctuary Raebareli 2019 5 Saman Bird Sanctuary Mainpuri 2019 6 Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary Gonda 2019 7 Sarsai Nawar Jheel Etawah 2019 8 Sur Sarovar (Keetham Lake) Agra 2020 9 Haiderpur Wetland Bijnor & Muzaffarnagar 2021 10 Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary Sant Kabir Nagar 2022 11 Patna Bird Sanctuary Etah 2025 12 Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary Aligarh 2026 13 Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) Ballia 2026

What Is a Ramsar Site? Signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971, a Ramsar Site is a wetland recognised as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. The convention encourages countries to protect wetlands because they support biodiversity, improve water quality and provide habitats for migratory birds. Many Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh serve as wintering grounds for migratory birds arriving from Central Asia and Europe. Which Is the Largest Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh? The Upper Ganga River is the largest Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh, covering approximately 26,590 hectares. It supports endangered aquatic species such as the Ganges river dolphin, gharial, Indian softshell turtle and numerous species of migratory birds. Which Is the Smallest Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh? Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary in Aligarh is the smallest Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh. Despite its relatively small area, the wetland is an important habitat for resident and migratory birds.