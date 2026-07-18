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Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh: Complete List (2026)

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 15:37 IST

Uttar Pradesh has 13 Ramsar Sites as of 2026, making it one of India’s leading states for internationally recognised wetlands. Check the complete list, districts, importance and key facts.

Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh: Complete List (2026)
Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh: Complete List (2026)

Uttar Pradesh has 13 Ramsar Sites. It has some of India's most ecologically important wetlands. Uttar Pradesh is one of the leading state in terms of international recognised wetland. These sites are protected by Ramsar Convention which is and international treaty aimed at conserve wetlands. Keep reading in detail. 

How Many Ramsar Sites Are There in Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh has 13 Ramsar Sites. Ramsar Sites are important for biodiversity, water conservation and supporting hundreds of species of birds, fish, reptiles, and other wildlife.

Complete List of Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh (2026)

S. No. Ramsar Site District Year of Designation
1 Upper Ganga River Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha & Sambhal 2005
2 Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary (Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad Bird Sanctuary) Unnao 2019
3 Sandi Bird Sanctuary Hardoi 2019
4 Samaspur Bird Sanctuary Raebareli 2019
5 Saman Bird Sanctuary Mainpuri 2019
6 Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary Gonda 2019
7 Sarsai Nawar Jheel Etawah 2019
8 Sur Sarovar (Keetham Lake) Agra 2020
9 Haiderpur Wetland Bijnor & Muzaffarnagar 2021
10 Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary Sant Kabir Nagar 2022
11 Patna Bird Sanctuary Etah 2025
12 Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary Aligarh 2026
13 Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) Ballia 2026

What Is a Ramsar Site?

Signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971, a Ramsar Site is a wetland recognised as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. The convention encourages countries to protect wetlands because they support biodiversity, improve water quality and provide habitats for migratory birds. Many Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh serve as wintering grounds for migratory birds arriving from Central Asia and Europe.

Which Is the Largest Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh?

The Upper Ganga River is the largest Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh, covering approximately 26,590 hectares. It supports endangered aquatic species such as the Ganges river dolphin, gharial, Indian softshell turtle and numerous species of migratory birds.

Which Is the Smallest Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh?

Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary in Aligarh is the smallest Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh. Despite its relatively small area, the wetland is an important habitat for resident and migratory birds.

Which Was the First Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh?

The Upper Ganga River became the first Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh when it was designated in 2005. It remains one of India’s most important freshwater ecosystems.

Which Are the Newest Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh?

The latest additions to the Ramsar list in Uttar Pradesh are Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary (Aligarh) in 2026 and  Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia was added in 2026.

Which Migratory Birds Visit Uttar Pradesh’s Ramsar Sites?

Several Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh attract migratory birds during the winter season. Common species include Bar-headed Goose, Northern Pintail, Eurasian Wigeon, Common Teal, Gadwall, Sarus Crane, Painted Stork and Black-necked Stork. 

Ramsar Sites in Uttar Pradesh

Feature Details
Total Ramsar Sites 13
First Ramsar Site Upper Ganga River
Largest Ramsar Site Upper Ganga River
Smallest Ramsar Site Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary
Latest Additions Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary and Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (2026)
India Joined Ramsar Convention 1982
Ramsar Convention Signed 1971 (Ramsar, Iran)

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 15:37 IST

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