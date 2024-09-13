Important Days in September 2020: National and International

September Important and Special Days with Dates 2026: September is a month that brings a mix of national and international observances, each carrying its own importance. From celebrating knowledge on Teachers’ Day and International Literacy Day to spreading awareness on World First Aid Day, Hindi Diwas, Engineer’s Day, International Day of Democracy, and World Ozone Day, this month offers plenty of meaningful dates to remember. Knowing the important days and dates in September 2026 not only improves general awareness but also proves helpful for students preparing for competitive exams. Here’s a detailed list of all the significant days observed in September that highlight education, culture, environment, and global causes. What are the Special Days in September? There are many special days in the month of September 2026. Some of these days include Teachers' Day (India), Ananta Chaturdashi, International Literacy Day, Hindi Diwas, Vishwakarma Puja and various other observances.

Important Days and Dates in September 2026 The month of September is associated with Vulcan, the Roman god of fire. It is the 7th month of the ancient Roman calendar. The name of September comes from the Latin word septem, meaning "seven". September 2026 Important Days Important Dates in September 2026 Important Days in September 2026 2 September World Coconut Day 3 September Skyscraper Day 5 September International Day of Charity 5 September Teachers' Day (India) 7 September Brazilian Independence Day 8 September International Literacy Day 8 September World Physical Therapy Day 8 September Grandparents' Day 10 September World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) 11 September 9/11 Remembrance Day 11 September National Forest Martyrs Day 11 September World First Aid Day 11 September Digvijay Diwas 13 September International Chocolate Day 14 September Hindi Diwas 15 September Engineer's Day (India) 15 September International Day of Democracy 16 September Malaysia Day 16 September World Ozone Day 17 September Vishwakarma Puja 17 September World Patient Safety Day 17 September PM Narendra Modi's Birthday 18 September World Bamboo Day 19 September International Talk Like a Pirate Day 19 September (Third Saturday) International Red Panda Day 21 September International Day of Peace (UN) 21 September World Alzheimer's Day 22 September Rose Day (Welfare of Cancer Patients) 22 September World Rhino Day 23 September International Day of Sign Languages 25 September Anant Chaturdasi 25 September World Pharmacists Day 25 September Antyodaya Diwas 26 September European Day of Languages Last week of September (ends on last Sunday) Day of the Deaf / International Week of Deaf 26 September World Contraception Day 26 September World Environmental Health Day 27 September World Tourism Day 27 September Google Birth Anniversary 28 September World Rabies Day 28 September (Fourth Sunday) World Rivers Day 28 September International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) 29 September World Heart Day 30 September International Translation Day

2nd September - World Coconut Day World Coconut Day is observed on 2nd September every year to make people aware of the importance of this crop in poverty reduction. This day also commemorates the formation day of the Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC). 3rd September - Skyscraper Day Skyscraper Day is observed on 3rd September. Skyscrapers are very tall buildings that define a city's skyline. The day marks the ability of a man to construct an industrial masterpiece. 5 September - International Day of Charity International Day of Charity is observed on 5 September every year to eradicate poverty in all its forms and dimensions to achieve sustainable development goals. 5 September - Teachers' Day (India) Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on 5 September every year to mark the birth anniversary of India's second President, Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. On this day we appreciate and acknowledge the efforts of teachers in making responsible individuals.

7 September - Brazilian Independence Day Brazilian Independence Day is celebrated on 7 September every year to commemorate the birth of the nation. On 7 September 1822, Brazil got its independence from the Portuguese. In 1889 Brazil ended up with the monarchical system and became a republic but kept 7 September as its Independence Day. 8 September - International Literacy Day International Literacy Day is observed on 8 September every year to make people aware of the importance of literacy which no doubt is a matter of dignity and human rights. Let us tell you that it is a key component of the UN's Sustainable Developmental Goals. 8 September - World Physical Therapy Day World Physical Therapy Day is observed on 8 September every year to provide an opportunity for physical therapists from all over the world to raise awareness about the important contribution of the profession in improving the well-being and health of people.

8 September - Grandparents' Day This year it is observed on September 8. This day is celebrated on the first Sunday of September following the Labour Day. It is also celebrated in various other countries on different dates. As the name suggests, the day celebrates the beautiful bond between grandparents and grandchildren. 10 September - World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed on 10 September every year to raise awareness to prevent cases of suicide. This day is organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP). And this day is co-sponsored by WHO. 11 September - 9/11 Remembrance Day This year the 20th anniversary of National Day of Service and Remembrance or 9/11 Day is observed. The day provides a chance to help others in tribute to those killed and injured on September 11, 2001

11 September - National Forest Martyrs Day The date 11 September has historical significance and due to this, the date was chosen as National Forest Martyrs Day. In 1730, on this day, over 360 people of the Bishnoi tribe led by Amrita Devi, objected to the felling of trees. Due to their protest of saving the trees, they were killed in Khejarli, Rajasthan on the orders of the king. 11 September - World First Aid Day It is observed on the second Saturday of September and this year it falls on 11 September. The day raises awareness among the public about how first aid can save lives in case of crises. According to the International Federation, first aid should be accessible to all people and should be an important part of developmental societies. 11 September- Digvijay Diwas Digvijay Diwas is observed annually on September 11 to mark the historic speech of Swami Vivekananda in Chicago. In 1893, he attended the Parliament of the World's Religions as a representative of India and Hinduism. The inaugural World's Parliament of Religions took place from September 11 to September 27 1893.

13 September- International Chocolate Day International Chocolate Day is celebrated on September 13 annually. The day was established by the U.S. National Confectioners Association. It commemorates the birth of Milton S. Hershey. He was an American chocolatier, businessman, and philanthropist. 14 September - Hindi Diwas Hindi Diwas is celebrated on 14 September as on this day the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi written in Devanagri script in 1949 as the official language of the Republic of India. Official Languages in Indian Constitution 15 September - Engineer's Day (India) Engineer's Day is celebrated in India on 15 September every year to mark the tribute to the Indian Engineer Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. 15 September - International Day of Democracy International Day of Democracy is observed on 15 September to remind people that democracy is about people. This day provides an opportunity to make people understand the importance of democracy and the effective realization of Human Rights.

Concept of Democracy by Rig Veda 16 September - Malaysia Day Malaysia Day is celebrated on 16 September and is also known as 'Hari Malaysia'. On 16 September 1963, the former British colony of Singapore and the East Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak joined the Federation of Malaya to generate the Malaysian Federation. 16 September - World Ozone Day World Ozone Day is observed on 16 September annually. On this day in 1987, the Montreal Protocol was signed. Since 1994, World Ozone Day has been celebrated which was established by the United Nations General Assembly. This day reminds people about the depletion of the Ozone Layer and to find solutions to preserve it. What is Ozone Pollution and how it affects health? 17 September- Vishwakarma Puja Vishwakarma Jayanti is a day of celebration for Vishwakarma, a Hindu god, and the divine architect. The festival is observed primarily in factories and industrial areas, often on the shop floor. As a mark of reverence, the day of worship is marked not only by the engineering and architectural community but also by artisans, craftsmen, mechanics, smiths, welders, industrial workers, factory workers and others. They pray for a better future, safe working conditions and, above all, success in their respective fields. Workers also pray for the smooth functioning of various machines.

17 September - World Patient Safety Day The day is observed on 17 September. It was established by the 72nd World Health Assembly in May 2019, following the adoption of resolution WHA72.6 on ' Global action on patient safety'. 17 September- PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 76th birthday on September 17, 2026. He is the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the 15th Prime Minister of India. He was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar. 18 September - World Bamboo Day The day is observed on 18 September to increase awareness about bamboo globally. 19 September - International Talk Like a Pirate Day International Talk Like a Pirate Day is celebrated on 19 September annually. The day encourages people to talk and dress like the sea plunderers of yesteryears.

19 September (Third Saturday) - International Red Panda Day It is observed on the third Saturday of September month. This year it falls on 20 September. The day raises awareness of their urgent need for conservation of red pandas. 21 September - International Day of Peace (UN) International Day of Peace (UN) is observed on 21 September around the world. For the first time it was observed in September 1982 and in 2001, the General Assembly adopted a resolution 55/282, which established 21 September as International Day of Peace of non-violence and cease-fire. 21 September - World Alzheimer's Day World Alzheimer's Day is observed on 21 September to raise awareness among people about the challenges that patient faces due to dementia. In 2012, World Alzheimer's Month was launched. 22 September - Rose Day (Welfare of Cancer patients)

Rose Day is observed on 22 September for the welfare of cancer patients or we can say that this day marks the hope for cancer patients that cancer is curable. This day is celebrated in memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose of Canada, who when diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer did not give up hope. 22 September - World Rhino Day It is observed on 22 September every year. The day raises awareness and builds a safe natural habitat for this incredible species. READ| GK Quiz on Rivers of India: Are You a River Expert? Take the Indian Rivers GK Challenge 23 September - International Day of Sign Languages On 23rd September, the UN General Assembly proclaimed the day as International Day of Sign Languages. The day provides a unique opportunity to support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of all deaf people and other sign language users.

25 September- Ananta Chaturdashi Ananta Chaturdashi is a famous Hindu Festival. The annual celebration marks the end ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivity. It symbolizes the natural cycle of life, where endings lead to new beginnings. People celebrating the day tie sacred threads called ‘Ananta Dhara’ as a mark of unwavering faith and commitment to the divine. 25 September - World Pharmacists Day It is observed on 25th September annually. In 2009, the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Congress in Istanbul, Turkey designated 25th September as the annual World Pharmacists Day (WPD). 25 September - Antyodaya Diwas In 2014, on 25th September 'Antyodaya Diwas' was declared in honour of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s Birth Anniversary. 26 September - European Day of Languages European Day of Languages is celebrated on 26 September annually to promote awareness among the public about the importance of language learning and protecting the heritage of the language.

Starts last week of September and ends on the last Sunday of September - The day of the Deaf Day of Deaf or International Week of Deaf starts on the last week of September and ends on the last Sunday of the month. It is also known as the World Day of the Deaf. The day draws attention not only to the affected person but also to the general people, politicians, and development authorities towards the achievements and challenges faced by the community of deaf people. 26 September - World Contraception Day World Contraception Day is observed on 26 September annually. It is a global campaign to improve awareness about the contraceptive methods available and enable young people to make informed decisions regarding their sexual and reproductive health. 26 September - World Environmental Health Day The day has been declared by the International Federation of Environmental Health.

27 September - World Tourism Day World Tourism Day is annually celebrated on 27 September to highlight the importance of tourism which helps in generating employment and build a future for millions of people around the world. 27 September- Google Birth Anniversary Google is celebrating its 25th birth anniversary with a doodle. The search giant started as a Stanford University research project before being established by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998. Google was designed to manage the enormous amount of online information. 27 September (Fourth Sunday) - World Rivers Day World Rivers Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of September. In 2026, it falls on 27 September. The day highlights the importance of rivers and generates awareness, and encourages people to improve and save water, rivers around the world. It is necessary to care for our water resources.

28 September - World Rabies Day World Rabies Day is observed on 28 September every year to make people aware of the prevention regarding rabies and to highlight the progress in defeating this horrifying disease. 28 September - International Day For Universal Access To Information (IDUAI) International Day For Universal Access To Information (IDUAI) 2022 is observed on 28 September every year. The day focuses on the right to seek, receive, and impart information. 29 September - World Heart Day World Heart Day is observed annually on 29 September. This day informs people about heart disease and stroke which is the world's leading cause of death. 30 September - International Translation Day International Translation Day is observed on 30 September every year. This day provides an opportunity to pay tribute to the work of language professionals. It also plays an important role in bringing nations together and strengthening world peace and security.