Google's 25th Birthday: 11 Crazy Facts You Didn’t Know About The Search Engine

Google's 25th Birthday: Google is celebrating its 25th birth anniversary with a doodle. The search giant started as a Stanford University research project before being established by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998. Google was designed to manage the enormous amount of online information. Later, its ad-based income strategy went public in 2004 as it was quickly gaining prominence. It developed services outside search over time, including Gmail, Android, and Chrome. Alphabet Inc. became the parent company of Google after a corporate restructuring in 2015. Today, Google is a major player in the global digital industry with a focus on hardware, search, advertising, and cutting-edge technologies like AI and self-driving cars.

How old is Google?

11 Interesting Facts About Google

Google was formerly known as Backrub. Later, the business changed its name to Google, a typo of the word googol. The term refers to the mathematical concept 'one with a hundred zeros' which symbolizes the company's goal of ensuring that all information is available to everyone. Around 8.5 billion searches are made on Google every day. The world experienced a search frenzy in 2022 with 99,000 searches per second, which is astounding. Also, out of all 15% of all Google searches are always unique. The Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary and the Oxford English Dictionary recognized "Google" as a verb in 2006. The fact that "Googling" has become the default term for conducting an online search demonstrates how ingrained Google has become in our daily lives. The first Google office was located in Susan Wojcicki's garage, who founded YouTube. A specially designed Lego cabinet was used to store the first Google server. In order to achieve its 2030 objective of having net-zero emissions across all operations and value chains, Google has invested in "adaptive reuse projects," in which new offices are built in existing structures rather than new constructions. Google launched its first overseas office in Tokyo in 2001, Japan, and in 2002, it opened a second one in Hamburg, Germany. They now have locations with offices and data centres in more than 200 cities worldwide and across six continents. In Belo Horizonte, the first urban farm in Latin America is housed in the same building as the Google Brazil office. So, all the meals served here are fresh from the farm. GBikes were introduced in 2007 to help Googlers. And around 1.9 million trips were successfully completed in 2019 throughout the whole GBike fleet, totalling 765,000 miles—or over 31 Earth rotations! The 'Google Doodle' was on the homepage in 1998 to celebrate the Burning Man Festival. The company's founders wanted everyone to understand their absence from the office. There is a massive T-Rex statue at the Googleplex that is frequently covered in flamingos. It serves as a prompt for Google staff to prevent the company from going out of business(extinct). The first major tech business to provide free meals and allow employees to bring their dogs to work was Google. The nature-inspired offices of Google hire goats to keep the grass trimmed instead of lawnmowers.

Scroll down the tweets below to learn more about Google's 25th Anniversary:

Google turns 25 this month 🎉

CEO @SundarPichai looks back on the big questions that led us to where we are today, and what the next 25 years could look like ↓ https://t.co/gftKdUAE9x — Google (@Google) September 5, 2023

Looking back at some birthday doodles as we look forward to celebrating our 25th birthday tomorrow 🥹🎂#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/htqszNy5da — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 26, 2023

Happy Birthday, Google!!

