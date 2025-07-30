Delhi CET Result 2025 Today at tte.delhi.gov.in; Check Counselling Schedule, Other Details

Delhi CET Result 2025: Directorate of Training and Technical Education, Delhi will be releasing the Delhi common Entrance Test (Delhi CET) 2025 results today, July 30, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the admissions to the Diploma Engineering, Technology and Pharmacy programmes can visit the official website today to check the results.
The link for students to check the Delhi CET 2025 result will be available on the official website - tte.delhi.gov.in. To check the results students can visit the official website and login using their Login id and password. A direct link for students to check the Delhi CET 2025 result will also be available on this page as soon as the results are announced online.
How to Check Delhi CET Result 2025
The Delhi CET 2025 result link will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi CET
Step 2: Click on the CET Result link
Step 3: Login using the login id and password
Step 4: The Delhi CET Result 2025 will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
Delhi CET Result 2025 Admission Schedule
The schedule to be followed for admissions after the declaration of the Delhi CET Result 2025 is given below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Result Declaration
|
July 30, 2025
|
Round 1 Counselling
|
Fee Payment & Choice Filling
|
July 31 to August 3, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
August 6, 2025
|
Round 2 Counselling
|
Fee Payment & Choice Filling
|
August 8 – August 12, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
August 14, 2025
|
Commencement of Academic Session
|
August 20, 2025
