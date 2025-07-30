RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Delhi CET Result 2025 Today at tte.delhi.gov.in; Check Counselling Schedule, Other Details

Delhi CET 2025 Results will be announced online today. Students who have applied for admissions can check the results on the official website - tte.delhi.gov.in using their login id and password. Get updates here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 30, 2025, 11:50 IST
Delhi CET Result 2025 Today at tte.delhi.gov.in
Delhi CET Result 2025 Today at tte.delhi.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

Delhi CET Result 2025: Directorate of Training and Technical Education, Delhi will be releasing the Delhi common Entrance Test (Delhi CET) 2025 results today, July 30, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the admissions to the Diploma Engineering, Technology and Pharmacy programmes can visit the official website today to check the results. 

The link for students to check the Delhi CET 2025 result will be available on the official website - tte.delhi.gov.in. To check the results students can visit the official website and login using their Login id and password. A direct link for students to check the Delhi CET 2025 result will also be available on this page as soon as the results are announced online.

Delhi CET Result 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)

How to Check Delhi CET Result 2025

The Delhi CET 2025 result link will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi CET

Step 2: Click on the CET Result link

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: The Delhi CET Result 2025 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

Delhi CET Result 2025 Admission Schedule

The schedule to be followed for admissions after the declaration of the Delhi CET Result 2025 is given below.

Events

Dates

Result Declaration

July 30, 2025

Round 1 Counselling

  

Fee Payment & Choice Filling

July 31 to August 3, 2025

 Seat Allotment Result

August 6, 2025

Round 2 Counselling

  

 Fee Payment & Choice Filling

August 8 – August 12, 2025

 Seat Allotment Result

August 14, 2025

Commencement of Academic Session

August 20, 2025

Also Read: DDU 2025 Seat Allotment Result OUT for UG, PG Courses; Check at dduguadmission.in

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News