Jagdeep Dhankhar Biography: Education, Legal, Political Career and Vice Presidency Tenure

Dhankhar on Monday put in his papers as Vice President citing health issues and the necessity to abide by medical advice. In a letter of resignation, he stated the move was taken to "prioritise care for health" in view of continuing health problems. "To put health care first and follow medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India immediately in terms of Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar stated in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu. In his letter of resignation, Dhankhar thanked the President for her "steadfast support" and characterized their working relationship as "soothing and wonderful." He also thanked Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister, and the council of ministers for their cooperation and characterized the Prime Minister's support as "priceless." Jagdeep Dhankhar was born on 18 May 1951 in Kithana, a village located in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, India, into a Hindu Jat family. His father was Gokal Chand and his mother was Kesari Devi. Growing up in a rural setting, Dhankhar displayed an early commitment to education, which shaped his trajectory as both a legal expert and a political leader.

Jagdeep Dhankhar: Education Dhankhar completed his earliest education at the Government Primary School in Kithana. He then attended Government Middle School in Ghardhana, walking several kilometers daily. In 1962, he gained admission to the Sainik School, Chittorgarh, on a full merit scholarship, where he cleared the Indian School Certificate Examination recognized by Cambridge University. He pursued his undergraduate studies in physics, earning a B.Sc. (Honors) in Physics from Maharaja's College, Jaipur, affiliated to the University of Rajasthan. He then completed his LLB from the University of Rajasthan in the academic year 1978–1979. Jagdeep Dhankhar: Legal Career Jagdeep Dhankhar began practicing law in 1979 after enrolling as an advocate with the Bar Council of Rajasthan. He quickly established himself in the legal community, focusing on constitutional, steel, coal, mining, and international commercial arbitration cases. By 1990, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Rajasthan High Court, and was recognized as one of the state’s most respected legal practitioners.

Highlights of his legal career include: Serving as President of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association.

Practicing primarily in the Supreme Court and appearing before several high courts across India.

Representing Haryana in the Sutlej River water dispute before the Supreme Court in 2016.

Being recognized for his legal acumen, eventually acquiring the distinction of being the senior-most designated Senior Advocate in Rajasthan prior to taking public office. Political Career Dhankhar initiated his political journey with the Janata Dal, getting elected to the 9th Lok Sabha (1989–1991) from the Jhunjhunu Parliamentary constituency. In 1990, he served as Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the Chandra Shekhar government.

He subsequently joined the Indian National Congress, contesting the 1991 general elections from Ajmer, but did not win. Between 1993 and 1998, he was elected to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Kishangarh and contributed to key legislative committees. Association with BJP After a hiatus from politics, Dhankhar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2008, focusing initially on legal and organization matters. By 2016, he was heading the BJP’s law and legal affairs department in Rajasthan. Governor of West Bengal From July 2019 to July 2022, Dhankhar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal. His tenure was marked by frequent and high-profile run-ins with the state government, which brought him significant national attention and set the stage for higher responsibilities. Vice Presidency (2022–2025)

In July 2022, Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated by the NDA as its candidate for the office of Vice President of India. On 6 August 2022, he won the vice-presidential election by a historic margin, receiving 528 out of 710 valid votes (about 74.4%) and defeating opposition candidate Margaret Alva. He was sworn in on 11 August 2022 at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu. As Vice President, Dhankhar also presided as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, bringing his legal expertise and parliamentary experience to bear on the proceedings of India’s upper house. Tenure and Resignation In his time in office, Dhankhar was known for having advocated economic reforms, backed the OBC status of the Jat community, and promoted parliamentary decorum. He stepped down from the office in July 2025, citing health grounds and on medical advice—just a few days after stating that he would complete his term up to August 2027.