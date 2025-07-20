Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Spot the 3 Differences in the Car Pictures in 29 Seconds!

Do you have eagle eyes? Test your observation skills by spotting 3 differences in the pictures of a car in 29 seconds. Go ahead and see how attentive your eyes are!

Mrigank Chakraborty
Jul 22, 2025, 11:29 IST
Spot the 3 differences in 29 seconds!

Spot the Difference images are the best tools to test the observation skills of an individual. These puzzles present readers with two identical pictures. At first glance, the pictures appear identical, but they are not. The reader needs to spot the subtle differences between the two pictures within a time limit to complete the challenge successfully.

Do you have eagle eyes? Test your observation skills by spotting 3 differences in the pictures of a car in 29 seconds. Go ahead and see how attentive your eyes are!

Can You Spot the 3 Differences in 29 Seconds?

spot 3 differences in 29 seconds

Source: YouTube

Get ready to test your eyes and memory power with this unique spot the difference challenge. 

You can see two identical-looking images of a blue car standing in the middle of a road.

At first glance, the two images appear similar. But they are not.

There are three differences between the two pictures, and only the most observant eyes can spot those three differences in 29 seconds.

Studies suggest that regular practice of spot the difference puzzles is very effective in boosting brain health and enhancing memory power.

How many differences have you noticed so far?

Hurry up!

Not much time left.

Only someone with keen attention to detail can find all the differences within the time limit. If you are able to spot all the differences within 29 seconds, you have the most attentive eyes.

Have you spotted all the differences between the two pictures?

Three... Two... One...

And…

Time’s up.

Those who have found all the differences have the best attention to detail and a high level of intelligence.

Are you finding it tough to spot the differences?

Don't worry; you need to practise more of such puzzles to improve your observation skills.

Now, check out the solution provided below.

Spot the Differences with Solution

The picture shared below illustrates the differences between the two images.

spot 3 differences in 29 seconds solved

How many differences have you identified correctly?

Share this with your friends and family and see who spots all the differences within the time limit.

Also, before you leave, make sure to check out this exciting puzzle challenge shared below

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

