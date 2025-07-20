IQ tests present the readers with problems in the form of picture puzzles or math problems, and the reader needs to find the solution within a time limit. These simple puzzle games make the brain sharp.
By providing an effective workout for the brain, these puzzles enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these puzzles helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills.
Think you’re a genius? Only 3% of high IQ geniuses can solve this math puzzle in 7 seconds. Test your intelligence and critical thinking skills with this ultimate intelligence test now!
IQ Test: Solve Math Problem in 7 Seconds
This viral math problem has taken the web by storm, and it will test your analytical and logical thinking skills. Puzzle solvers are having a hard time cracking this tricky math problem.
The challenge before you is to solve the math puzzle in 7 seconds. If you can do that, you will be among the elite group of people who have a high IQ and a razor-sharp brain.
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and study the pattern carefully.
Have you found the final value?
Hurry up; time is running out.
There are only a few seconds remaining.
And...
The time limit is over now!
Have you successfully solved the math puzzle?
Congratulations to those readers who were able to solve the math puzzle within the time limit.
You are among the most intelligent people on the planet.
Those who couldn't solve the math puzzle need to practice such challenges regularly to improve their speed and accuracy.
Now check out the solution provided below.
Solve the Math Puzzle: Solution
In the image, we can see:
6 6 6 6 = 24
2 2 2 2 = 00
4 4 4 4 = 08
8 8 8 8 = ??
The last step of the math problem is to find the missing value.
The following pattern is followed for obtaining the result.
(6 * 6) - (6 + 6) = 24
Similarly,
(2 * 2) - (2 + 2) = 0
Now, if we apply the same pattern to the final step, we obtain the following value:
(8 * 8) - (8 + 8) = 48
If you loved solving this math problem, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.
Also, check out another interesting puzzle challenge below.
