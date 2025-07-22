Only 1% Geniuses With 150+ IQ Can Find the Mistake in 9 Seconds!

IQ tests present the readers with problems in the form of picture puzzles, and the reader needs to solve the picture puzzle within a time limit. These simple puzzles are very effective for boosting brain health. These puzzles are excellent workouts for the brain and enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills. Are you in the 1% genius club? Find out now by spotting one mistake in this vintage picture of a radio and flower vase in 9 seconds. Test your intelligence and critical thinking skills with this IQ test! Only Those With the Most Observant Eyes and 130+ IQ Can Find “8” in 7 Seconds! IQ Test: Find the Mistake in Radio and Flower Vase Picture in 9 Seconds

Source: Pinterest This IQ test will put your observation skills and intelligence to the test. The picture shared above depicts a vintage postcard with a radio and a flower vase. The flower is filled with tulips.Everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, right? However, there is one mistake in the picture. Can you find what’s wrong in the picture in 9 seconds? Your time starts now! Look at the image and try to check the finer details. Studies suggest that individuals who can solve these problems have intelligence level higher than those who don’t. These people generally tend to do well in professions that require analytical and critical thinking skills. Have you spotted the mistake in the picture? Time is running out, so act quickly. Scan the image properly and see if you are able to find anything that appears unusual in the picture.