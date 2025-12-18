The capital of Myanmar is Naypyidaw, a modern city built to serve as the country’s political and administrative center. This topic matters because Myanmar is a key nation in Southeast Asia, and its capital plays a major role in regional affairs. According to the World Bank, Naypyidaw is home to over 1 million people and is one of the fastest-growing cities in the region. This article will define Naypyidaw, explain its significance, and share key facts about its history and population.

What is the Capital of Myanmar?

The capital of Myanmar is Naypyidaw. It became the official capital in 2006, replacing Yangon (formerly Rangoon). Naypyidaw was built as a planned city to house government offices and institutions.