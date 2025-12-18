UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025-26: Apply Online for 1352 Posts at upprpb.gov.in, More Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2026 notification on 16 December 2025 through its official website. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,352 Computer Operator (Grade A) vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police Force across the state. Eligible male and female candidates can apply online for the Computer Operator Grade A posts starting from 16 December 2025 by visiting the official portal at uppbpb.up.gov.in. Aspirants are advised to carefully check the complete details related to eligibility, application process, and selection criteria for Computer Grade A posts in the article below. UP Police Computer Operator Apply Online 2026 Candidates who have passed 12th (Intermediate) with Physics and Mathematics and possess an O-Level or equivalent computer diploma are eligible to apply for the UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025–26. Interested applicants must complete and submit the online application form within the given timeline.

According to the official schedule, the online application link will remain active till 15 January 2026. Eligible candidates are advised to apply well before the last date to avoid any technical issues. UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 Overview The UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 details have been officially released through the notification PDF by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Candidates who are planning to apply can understand the key highlights of the recruitment from the overview given below. Particulars Details Organisation Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Post Name Computer Operator Grade A Total Vacancies 1352 Application Mode Online Registration Dates 16 December 2025 to 15 January 2026 Educational Qualification 12th pass with Physics & Maths and O-Level or equivalent Computer Diploma Age Limit 18 to 28 years (as on 1 July 2025) Selection Process Written Examination and Document Verification Exam Mode Offline Salary ₹45,000 (approx.) Job Location Uttar Pradesh Official Website upprpb.gov.in

UP Police Computer Operator Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The UP Police Computer Operator online application form is now active on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications online on or before 16 January 2026. The application process involves online registration, entering personal and educational details, uploading the required documents, and paying the application fee. The direct link to apply online for UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 has been provided below. Click to Apply for UPPRPB Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 How to Apply for UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025–26? Candidates interested in the UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025–26 can complete the online application process by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board at uppbpb.gov.in. Click on the Apply Online / New Registration link available on the homepage. Register yourself by entering basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID. Log in to the application portal using the registration ID and password generated during registration. Fill in the application form with personal details, educational qualifications, and work experience (if applicable). Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed format and size. Pay the application fee online through the available payment modes, if applicable. Preview the application form carefully to check all entered details before final submission. Submit the application form after verifying all information. Download and take a printout of the confirmation page or submitted application form for future reference.

UP Police Computer Operator Application Fee 2025 Candidates must pay the required application fee after submitting the online form to successfully complete the UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 application process. The application will be considered valid only after the fee payment is done. The UP Police Computer Operator Application Fee 2025 varies by category, as mentioned below: Category Application Fee (₹) General / OBC / EWS 500 SC / ST 400 UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates applying for the UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 must carefully check the eligibility conditions before submitting the application. The eligibility criteria mainly include educational qualification and age limit. Only candidates who meet both requirements will be considered for the selection process.