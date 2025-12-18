AILET 2026 Counselling Schedule Released: Check Important Dates, Schedule PDF at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2026 Counselling: The National Law University, Delhi (NLU) has released the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 Counselling Schedule today, December 18, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The results were released on the website today as well. According to the schedule, the invite list will be released tomorrow, December 19, 2025. Candidates will need to register online and pay the registration fee to participate in AILET 2026 counselling.

AILET 2026 Counselling Schedle for B.A.LL.B.(Hons.)

Check the following tabe for the schedule of AILET 2026 Counselling B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) programme: