AILET 2026 Counselling Schedule Released: Check Important Dates, Schedule PDF at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

- NLU Delhi released the AILET 2026 Counselling Schedule today, December 18, 2025.
- It is released on the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
- Candidates must register and pay the fee online to participate in the counselling.
AILET 2026 Counselling: The National Law University, Delhi (NLU) has released the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 Counselling Schedule today, December 18, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The results were released on the website today as well. According to the schedule, the invite list will be released tomorrow, December 19, 2025. Candidates will need to register online and pay the registration fee to participate in AILET 2026 counselling.
AILET 2026 Counselling Schedle for B.A.LL.B.(Hons.)
Check the following tabe for the schedule of AILET 2026 Counselling B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) programme:
|Date
|Time
|Event / Action Item
|Dec 18, 2025
|—
|Declaration of AILET Results
|Dec 19, 2025
|6:00 PM
|Counselling Invites Sent: University invites candidates (approx. 3x the seats per category).
|Dec 19 – Dec 27, 2025
|Ends 11:00 AM
|Online Counselling Registration: Payment of registration fee (see below).
|Jan 8, 2026
|6:00 PM
|First Merit List: Declaration of First List of Provisionally Selected Candidates.
|Jan 8 – Jan 14, 2026
|Ends 11:00 AM
|First List Fee Payment: Deposit of Rs. 50,000 Provisional Admission Fee.
|Jan 21, 2026
|6:00 PM
|Second Merit List: Declaration of Second List of Provisionally Selected Candidates.
|Jan 21 – Jan 27, 2026
|Ends 11:00 AM
|Second List Fee Payment: Deposit of Rs. 50,000 Provisional Admission Fee.
|Feb 4, 2026
|6:00 PM
|Third Merit List: Declaration of Third List of Provisionally Selected Candidates.
|Feb 4 – Feb 10, 2026
|Ends 11:00 AM
|Third List Fee Payment: Deposit of Rs. 50,000 Provisional Admission Fee.
|Apr 30, 2026
|—
|Deadline: Final date to pay balance fees for Lists 1, 2, and 3.
|May 5, 2026
|6:00 PM
|Fourth Merit List: Declaration of Fourth List of Provisionally Selected Candidates.
|May 5 – May 9, 2026
|Ends 11:00 AM
|Fourth List Period: Registration/Selection window for the fourth list.
|May 20, 2026
|—
|Final Deadline: Payment of balance fee for Fourth List candidates.
DIRECT LINKS:
- Counselling Notification: B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme
- Counselling Notification: LL.M. Programme (Non-Residential)
How to register for AILET 2026 Counselling?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AILET 2026 Counselling:
- Visit the official website at nationallawuniveritydelhi.in
- Click on the invite list link of AILET 2026 counselling
- If invited, enter your details and personal information
- Upload scanned copies of your documents
- Pay the online applicable fee
- Review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future references
