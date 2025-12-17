Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana 2025: Eligibility, Framework & Full Details

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) is a skill training and job placement program from the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD). It helps poor rural youth find lasting employment by tracking them after placement to ensure they keep their jobs and advance their careers. The goal is to provide quality skill training to poor rural youth so they can secure jobs with a regular monthly salary that meets or exceeds the minimum wage.

Objectives of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana