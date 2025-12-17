IB SA Result 2025 PDF
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana 2025: Eligibility, Framework & Full Details

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), a Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) program, offers skill training and job placement to poor rural youth. It aims for lasting employment by tracking youth post-placement to ensure job retention and career advancement, providing quality training for jobs with a regular monthly salary at or above the minimum wage.

Key Points

  • Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana is a Ministry of Rural Development program.
  • It offers skill training and job placement to poor rural youth.
  • It aims for lasting employment by ensuring job retention and career advancement.

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) is a skill training and job placement program from the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD). It helps poor rural youth find lasting employment by tracking them after placement to ensure they keep their jobs and advance their careers. The goal is to provide quality skill training to poor rural youth so they can secure jobs with a regular monthly salary that meets or exceeds the minimum wage.

Objectives of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana

  • Skill Training: Provides industry-relevant training in sectors like agriculture, construction, retail, and hospitality to equip beneficiaries for employment.
  • Placement Assistance: Connects beneficiaries with employers and offers job search support (e.g., resume writing, interview preparation).
  • Post-Placement Support: Helps beneficiaries adjust to new jobs through mentorship, counseling, and resources.
  • Career Progression Support: Assists beneficiaries in advancing their careers with training, mentorship, and networking opportunities.
  • Incentives for Higher Placements: Offers incentives to PIAs to encourage them to place beneficiaries in higher-paying jobs that match their skills and experience.

Eligibility for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana

Applicants can check for eligibility for the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana here:

Category Details
Target Group Poor rural youth
General Age Limit 15 to 35 years
Extended Age Limit (up to 45 years)

Women candidates

Candidates from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)

Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)

Transgender individuals

Other Special Groups (e.g., rehabilitated bonded labor, victims of trafficking, manual scavengers, HIV-positive persons)
Identification of the Poor Initially through Participatory Identification of Poor (PIP) process
Interim Eligibility (If not on BPL list) Applicant must qualify as ANY ONE of the following: 
  • Youth from an MGNREGA household with at least 15 days of work by a family member in the previous financial year
  • Youth whose details are on the household's RSBY card
  • Youth from a household with an Antyodaya Anna Yojana/ BPL PDS card
  • Youth from a household where a family member belongs to an SHG under NRLM
  • Youth from a household covered under auto-inclusion parameters as per SECC, 2011

How to Apply for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana?

Eligible and interested candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for the rural employment scheme 

  1. Visit the official website of Kaushal Panjee
  2. In the Left Pane, click ‘Candidate Registration’
  3. You will be redirected to the Online Registration Form
  4. In the ‘Registration Type’ section, select ‘Fresh/New Registration’ 
  5. Click ‘Next’
  6. Provide details in the mandatory fields
  7. Upload the required documents
  8. Click ‘Submit’
  9. Keep the Registration ID for future reference

APPLICATION LINK - Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana - Registration

Documents Required for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana Application

Keep the following documents readily available while applying online for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana on the Kaushal Panjee website: 

  • Proof of Identity
  • Proof of Age
  • BPL Card (if applicable)
  • MGNREGA Card (if applicable)
  • RSBY Card (if applicable)
  • AAY Card (if applicable)
  • SHG Identification (if applicable)
  • Disability Certificate, issued by competent authority (if applicable)
  • ST/SC Certificate, issued by competent authority (if applicable)
  • Self-Certification by the candidate for his/her status as Minority Community (if applicable)
