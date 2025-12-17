Cat 2025 Result Live: IIM Kozhikode Exam Final Answer Key Releasing Today at iimcat.ac.in; Result Soon,Steps to Download PDF here

CAT 2025 Result: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, will likely issue the CAT final answer key 2025 today, December 17, 2025. The link to download the final answer key PDF will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the CAT 2025 exam on November 30, 2025, can download the final answer key through the direct link here.

The CAT 2025 examination was conducted on November 30, 2025, in three slots. The link to download the CAT 2025 provisional answer key was issued on December 4, 2025. Candidates were also provided the facility to submit objections on the provisional answer key from December 8 to 10, 2025. The CAT 2025 final answer key will be prepared after taking into consideration the objections submitted.

IIM Kozhikode will announce the CAT result 2025 soon. The CAT 2025 final answer key link will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the final answer key.

