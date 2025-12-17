BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
Cat 2025 Result Live: IIM Kozhikode Exam Final Answer Key Releasing Today at iimcat.ac.in; Result Soon,Steps to Download PDF here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 17, 2025, 10:26 IST

IIM CAT 2025 final answer key expected to be released today, December 17 at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can check live updates and follow step-by-step instructions to download the result and answer key PDF online.


CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: Final Answer Key Soon at iimcat.ac.in
CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: Final Answer Key Soon at iimcat.ac.in

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CAT 2025 Results to be announced shortly at iimcat.ac.in
  • Candidates can download CAT final answer key 2025 on the official website today, December 17, 2025
  • Candidates qualifying CAT 2025 can apply for admissions to IIM with CAT scorecard available for download on the official website

CAT 2025 Result: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, will likely issue the CAT final answer key 2025 today, December 17, 2025. The link to download the final answer key PDF will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the CAT 2025 exam on November 30, 2025, can download the final answer key through the direct link here.

The CAT 2025 examination was conducted on November 30, 2025, in three slots. The link to download the CAT 2025 provisional answer key was issued on December 4, 2025. Candidates were also provided the facility to submit objections on the provisional answer key from December 8 to 10, 2025. The CAT 2025 final answer key will be prepared after taking into consideration the objections submitted.

IIM Kozhikode will announce the CAT result 2025 soon. The CAT 2025 final answer key link will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the final answer key.

CAT 2025 Final Answer Key - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Download CAT 2025 Final Answer Key

The CAT final answer key 2025 PDF will be available here soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website for CAT 2025

Step 2: Click on CAT final answer key link

Step 3: Login with the user id and password

Step 4: The CAT final answer key will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

LIVE UPDATES
