KVS School Winter Vacation 2025-2026 Dates: Check KV Winter Holiday Schedule Here

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), calendar specifies the schedule for all major breaks, including the Summer Vacation, Autumn Break, and the much-anticipated Winter Vacation/Break. For the Academic Session 2025-26, KVS has formally released the comprehensive holiday schedule, which is uniquely tailored to the geographical location and climatic conditions of each Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), ensuring students and staff receive appropriate rest periods that align with regional weather patterns.

This detailed schedule highlights the significant variation in the duration of the winter closure, directly corresponding to the classification of the KV's regional station—be it a Summer Station (hot climate), a Winter Station (general cold climate), or a Long-Winter Station (extreme cold climate). While KVs in moderate climate zones like Chennai and Mumbai enjoy a shorter 10-day Winter Break, schools situated in colder regions, particularly the Long-Winter Stations such as Ladakh, are granted an extended Winter Vacation lasting up to 50 days. This regional differentiation is crucial for effective academic planning and provides essential relief from severe winter conditions, making the KVS winter break 2025-26 a highly relevant point of interest for students, parents, and educators.