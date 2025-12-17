KVS School Winter Vacation 2025-2026 Dates: Check KV Winter Holiday Schedule Here

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), calendar specifies the schedule for all major breaks, including the Summer Vacation, Autumn Break, and the much-anticipated Winter Vacation/Break. For the Academic Session 2025-26, KVS has formally released the comprehensive holiday schedule, which is uniquely tailored to the geographical location and climatic conditions of each Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), ensuring students and staff receive appropriate rest periods that align with regional weather patterns.
This detailed schedule highlights the significant variation in the duration of the winter closure, directly corresponding to the classification of the KV's regional station—be it a Summer Station (hot climate), a Winter Station (general cold climate), or a Long-Winter Station (extreme cold climate). While KVs in moderate climate zones like Chennai and Mumbai enjoy a shorter 10-day Winter Break, schools situated in colder regions, particularly the Long-Winter Stations such as Ladakh, are granted an extended Winter Vacation lasting up to 50 days. This regional differentiation is crucial for effective academic planning and provides essential relief from severe winter conditions, making the KVS winter break 2025-26 a highly relevant point of interest for students, parents, and educators.
Summer Stations (Hot Climate Regions)
This category is further divided based on regional heat intensity and geographic location, resulting in different durations for the Summer and Winter breaks.
Summer Station - Type 1 (40 Days Summer Vacation)
Regional Offices Covered: Agra, Jabalpur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Silchar, Tinsukia, and Varanasi.
|
Vacation / Break
|
Date From
|
Date To
|
Total Days
|
Winter Break
|
23.12.2025 (Tuesday)
|
11.01.2026 (Sunday)
|
20 Days
Summer Station - Type 2 (50 Days Summer Vacation)
Regional Offices Covered: Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai (Except KV MAHE), Hyderabad, Mumbai, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, and Bhopal.
|
Vacation / Break
|
Date From
|
Date To
|
Total Days
|Winter Break
|23.12.2025 (Tuesday)
|01.01.2026 (Thursday)
|10 Days
Ernakulam Region & KV MAHE (50 Days Summer Vacation)
Regional Offices Covered: All Kendriya Vidyalayas of Ernakulam Region and KV MAHE (Chennai Region).
|
Vacation / Break
|
Date From
|
Date To
|
Total Days
|
Winter Break
|
23.12.2025 (Tuesday)
|
01.01.2026 (Thursday)
|
10 Days
Winter Stations (General Cold Climate Regions)
These schools observe a longer Winter Vacation and shorter Summer and Autumn Breaks.
General Winter Stations (Excluding Dehradun Region)
Regional Offices Covered: All KVs of Winter Station (including K.V. Keylong of Gurugram Region) except Winter Station KVs under Dehradun Region.
|
Vacation / Break
|
Date From
|
Date To
|
Total Days
|
Winter Vacation
|
04.12.2025 (Thursday)
|
22.01.2026 (Thursday)
|
50 Days
Winter Stations under Dehradun Region
Regional Offices Covered: All Winter Station Kendriya Vidyalayas under Dehradun Region (including K.V. SSB Champawat).
|
Vacation / Break
|
Date From
|
Date To
|
Total Days
|
Winter Vacation
|
10.12.2025 (Wednesday)
|
18.01.2026 (Sunday)
|
40 Days
Long-Winter Stations (Extreme Cold Climates)
These stations have the most extended winter closure, running into late January or February.
Ladakh, Tawang, Ziro, and Dalhousie
Regional Offices Covered: KVs of Ladakh UT (Leh, Kargil, Nubra), KV Tawang, KV Ziro, and KV Dalhousie. The schedule below applies to all these KVs:
|
Vacation / Break
|
Date From
|
Date To
|
Total Days
|
Summer Break
|
15.07.2025 (Tuesday) (Varies slightly by location)
|
03.08.2025 (Sunday) (Varies slightly by location)
|
20 Days
|
Winter Vacation
|
10.12.2025 (Wednesday)
|
28.01.2026 (Wednesday)
|
50 Days
General Notes on KVS Vacation Schedule
-
Inclusive Dates: Both the starting and ending dates (days) of the Vacation and Breaks are inclusive (meaning the first and last dates are included in the holiday period).
-
Clubbing Holidays: If the day before closing or the day of opening of the Vidyalaya is a holiday declared by the government, that holiday will be clubbed with the Vacation/Break as a prefix or suffix accordingly.
-
Foreign KVs: Principals of KV Kathmandu, Moscow, and Tehran will issue the Vacation and Break schedule locally after consultation with the Indian Embassy in the respective country.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) 2025-26 Academic Calendar differentiates Winter Vacation length based on regional climate (Summer, Winter, and Long-Winter Stations). This geographical approach, driven by climatic classification, aligns academic breaks with local weather. Holiday durations vary significantly: from a short 10-day break in moderate zones (e.g., Chennai/Mumbai) to an extended 50-day vacation in extreme cold regions (e.g., Ladakh). This variance prioritizes community safety and provides a clear, official framework for all stakeholders.
