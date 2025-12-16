 RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Score Card 2025 OUT: Download RRB Region Wise PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Bhubaneswar on December 16, has released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Scorecard 2025 for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level posts. The RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 scorecard download link is available on the official website of RRBs.Candidates who appeared in the Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT 2) against CEN 05/2024 can now check the scorecard after using their login credentials. Earlier RRBs have announced the result for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level posts on its official website. Now candidates can check their scorecard after using their login credentials.
RRB NTPC Scorecard 2025 PDF Download (Zone Wise)
RRB has released the NTPC CBT 2 Scorecard Zone-wise PDF for the Graduate Level Posts.Candidates can directly visit the official RRB website, such as RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai or RRB Chandigarh and download the scorecard after using their login credentials.
|
RRB NTPC Graduate Scorecard 2025
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025: All Regional Websites Direct Links
Candidates appeared in the written exam for NTPC Graduate level posts can check the official website of 21 RRB zones and can check the scorecard after using their login credentials to the link-
|
RRB Zone
|
Official Website Link
|
RRB Ahmedabad
|
www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
|
RRB Ajmer
|
www.rrbajmer.gov.in
|
RRB Prayagraj (Allahabad)
|
www.rrbpryj.gov.in
|
RRB Bengaluru
|
www.rrbbnc.gov.in
|
RRB Bhopal
|
RRB Bhubaneswar
|
RRB Bilaspur
|
www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
|
RRB Chandigarh
|
RRB Chennai
|
www.rrbchennai.gov.in
|
RRB Gorakhpur
|
www.rrbgkp.gov.in
|
RRB Guwahati
|
www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
|
RRB Jammu & Srinagar
|
www.rrbjammu.nic.in
|
RRB Kolkata
|
www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
|
RRB Malda
|
www.rrbmalda.gov.in
|
RRB Mumbai
|
www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
|
RRB Muzaffarpur
|
www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
|
RRB Patna
|
www.rrbpatna.gov.in
|
RRB Ranchi
|
www.rrbranchi.gov.in
|
RRB Secunderabad
|
www.rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
|
RRB Siliguri
|
www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in
|
RRB Thiruvananthapuram
Steps To Download the RRB NTPC Scorecard 2025?
Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Scorecard 2025 on the direct link after following the steps given below
- Visit Regional RRB Website such as RRB Bilaspur, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai, or RRB Chandigarh.
- Now on the homepage, check for the link “CEN 05/2024 : Click here to view score card of CBT-II for the posts of NTPC (Graduate). ”.
- Click on the link to download the scorecard.
- Now download the scorecard in a new window.
- Download and save the same for future reference.
Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC CBT 2 Score Card 2025
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Scorecard 2025 for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level posts has been released on the official RRBs website. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Score Card 2025 contains all essential information related to a candidate’s performance in the examination. After downloading the scorecard, candidates should carefully verify the personal details mentioned on the CEN 05/2024 : Click here to view the score card of CBT-II for the posts of NTPC (Graduate) below.
- Candidate Name
- Registration Number
- Category
- Gender
- Date of Birth.
- Marks
What After RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Score Card 2025?
As the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Scorecard 2025 for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level posts has been released, now all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the next round of the selection process which is CBAT or TST. It is noted that the RRBs are all set to conduct the CBAT or TST, on December 28, 2025. All the candidates will have to appear in the CBAT/TST as per the posts applied by them. Candidates will have to download the city slip and admit card for the same as per the schedule released by the RRBs.
