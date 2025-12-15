CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Out For December session at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Check steps to download

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Download: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the admit card download link for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2025) for the December 2025 session on its official website. Candidates can download the CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials at the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Download Link Candidates set to appear in the exam can download the call letter from the official website NTA-https://nta.ac.in.Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below- CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Download Link CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Overview The Candidate can download their admit cards from the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ using their Application Number and Password. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details Organization Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Post Name Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2025) Exam date December 18, 2025 Subjects Life Sciences,Earth Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences,Chemical Sciences,Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences Credentials needed Application Number and Password Official Website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ How To Download CSIR NET Admit Card 2025? Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET— csirnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit and view the CSIR UGC NET admit cards

Step 5: Download and save the hall ticket.

CSIR NET Exam Date and Shift Timings 2025 According to the detailed notification released, the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination is scheduled for December 18 for different subjects including Life Sciences,Earth Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences,Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences. The exam will be conducted in two sessions including Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across the country. Documents to Carry Along with CSIR NET Admit Card Candidates who have to appear in the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination scheduled on December 18 should note that they will have to download the admit card and take the same at the exam venue. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents in support of the Identity Proof. You can carry the details of the ID proof including-