CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Out For December session at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Check steps to download

By Manish Kumar
Dec 15, 2025, 12:03 IST

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Download: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the admit card download link for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2025) for the December 2025 session on its official website. Candidates can download the CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials at the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates set to appear in the exam can download the call letter from the official website NTA-https://nta.ac.in.Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Download Link

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Overview 

The Candidate can download their admit cards from the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ using their Application Number and Password. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
Post Name Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2025)
Exam date December 18, 2025
Subjects Life Sciences,Earth Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences,Chemical Sciences,Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences
Credentials needed Application Number and Password
Official Website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/

How To Download CSIR NET Admit Card 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET— csirnet.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth
Step 4: Submit and view the CSIR UGC NET admit cards
Step 5: Download and save the hall ticket.

CSIR NET Exam Date and Shift Timings 2025

According to the detailed notification released, the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination is scheduled for December 18 for different subjects including Life Sciences,Earth Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences,Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences. The exam will be conducted  in two sessions including Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across the country.

Documents to Carry Along with CSIR NET Admit Card

Candidates who have to appear in the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination scheduled on December 18 should note that they will have to download the admit card and take the same at the exam venue. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents in support of the Identity Proof. You can carry the details of the ID proof including-

  • PAN Card,
  • Aadhar Card,
  • Voter ID Card
  • Driving License
  • Passport and others.

Details Mentioned on CSIR NET Admit Card

Candidates who have to appear in the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination scheduled on December 18 are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. Candidates are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name and photo
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number

 




FAQs

  • Will the CSIR NET Admit Card be required after the exam?
    +
    Yes, candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference. 
  • What should I do if I find an error on my CSIR NET Admit Card 2025?
    +
    If you find any error on your admit card, you are required to inform the concerned authorities immediately and get it corrected. 
  • Where can I download my CSIR NET Admit Card 2025?
    +
    You can download the CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 after using your login credentials at the official website-https://examinationservices.nic.in/
  • When will the CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 be released?
    +
    The CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website on December 14, 2025.

