School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of State-Wise Holidays and Special Days

December 2025 School Holidays - Schools across India are gearing up for an extended shutdown in December 2025, giving students a much-awaited winter break blended with festive holidays. With Christmas Eve declared a nationwide holiday and winter vacations scheduled in multiple states, learners can enjoy academic relief, family celebrations, and cold-weather relaxation. Uttar Pradesh schools will remain closed for 12 days, while PM Shri Schools will observe a 10-day break, making this one of the longest holiday stretches of the academic year. This article provides complete details on school holiday dates, vacation schedules, and reopening timelines for December 2025. Schools to Remain Closed in December 2025: Complete Holiday Schedule Many students across India can look forward to a relaxed and festive end to the year, as schools in various regions will close for an extended winter break this December. The schedule includes the Christmas holiday, Christmas Eve, and state-notified winter vacations, offering learners a longer year-end pause before academic sessions resume in January.

Christmas Eve Declared a National Holiday Schools across the country will remain closed on December 24, 2025, in observance of Christmas Eve. This holiday will roll directly into Christmas celebrations on December 25, filling the month with joy, festivals, and family gatherings. Children will have time to participate in cultural programs, church activities, and seasonal festivities without the pressure of academic workload. Winter vacation declared in Jammu & Kashmir The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the schedule for winter vacations. This decision affects all schools in the winter zone of Jammu, as well as government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Kashmir division. The announcement comes in response to the region experiencing several days of sub-freezing temperatures.

The vacation dates are given as follows: Pre-primary (Balvatika) Classes: November 26, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

Classes 1 to 8: December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

Classes 9 to 12: December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026. 12-Day Winter Break in Uttar Pradesh As per the official academic calendar, schools in Uttar Pradesh will shut down for a 12-day winter recess. The break has been scheduled to allow students relief from low temperatures and provide them an opportunity to refresh themselves ahead of the next academic phase. This period also aids schools in conducting administrative planning and campus maintenance. Winter Vacation: December 20 to December 31, 2025 Highlights: Duration of winter holidays: 12 days



State-wide closure: Dec 20–31, 2025



Schools expected to reopen from January 1, 2026 (subject to local updates)

PM Shri Schools to Observe 10-Day Winter Vacation According to the Holiday List 2025, PM Shri Schools will remain closed for 10 days during the winter season. Vacation Window:

December 23, 2025 (Tuesday) to January 1, 2026 (Thursday) This break offers a refreshing pause for students and teachers alike, allowing them to prepare academically for the new year, spend time with family, and engage in leisure pursuits during the cold weather. Bihar School Winter Holiday 2025 The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a further drop in temperature from November 24th.

Similar to the previous year, when the 2024 winter vacation (originally December 26 to January 6) was extended until January 11 due to extreme cold, the Education Department may issue a notice prioritizing children's health.

The extreme cold and morning fog pose a risk to young children, making winter holidays for classes 1 to 5 a strong possibility very soon.

December 2025 School Break Students and Parents are advised to keep a check on the latest update on the school holiday in December, 2025. For now, winter school holiday in December 2025 has been announced in these states. State / School Type Classes Affected Vacation Date Key Details National Holiday All Schools December 24, 2025 Christmas Eve declared a national holiday; rolls into Christmas Day. Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) Pre-primary (Balvatika) November 26, 2025 - February 28, 2026 Staggered schedule due to sub-freezing temperatures. Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) Classes 1 to 8 December 1, 2025 - February 28, 2026 Schools expected to reopen on March 1, 2026. Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) Classes 9 to 12 December 11, 2025 - February 22, 2026 Schools expected to reopen on February 23, 2026. Uttar Pradesh All Schools December 20, 2025 - December 31, 2025 Break for cold relief; schools expected to reopen from January 1, 2026 (subject to local updates). PM Shri Schools All Schools December 23, 2025 - January 1, 2026 Standard break for cold weather and New Year preparation. Bihar Classes 1 to 5 (Anticipated) Not Declared Meteorological warning of sub-10°C temperatures; holiday for lower classes is a strong possibility, likely extending the standard break (Dec 25 - Dec 31).

Why Schools Get Extended Winter Holidays This Year Schools are receiving longer winter holidays this year due to a combination of festive observances and seasonal considerations. With Christmas Eve and Christmas falling close to the winter break timeline, many states have aligned their vacation schedules to provide students with a continuous, stress-free holiday period. Cold weather conditions in northern regions such as Uttar Pradesh also contribute to the extension, ensuring student safety and comfort during peak winter days. Additionally, this break offers institutions time for administrative planning, campus maintenance, and preparation for the upcoming academic term. Important Considerations for Parents and Students During Winter Break For Parents: Your Holiday Checklist Check Your School's Message! Don't trust only the TV or news. Look at the school website, app, or messages for the exact dates your child's class is off.

Kids May Have Different Holidays: If you have one child in primary and one in high school, their break times might be different —write down the correct dates for both!

Be Ready for a Longer Break: In places where it gets very cold (like Bihar or UP), the school might stay closed a few extra days in January. Keep checking your phone for the final reopening date.

Help with Homework: Make sure your child knows their holiday homework and when it must be finished.

For Students: Make the Most of Your Break Finish Your School Stuff First: Before the break starts, turn in all your old homework and projects so you don't worry about them later.

Check Your Holiday Homework: Find your holiday assignments, but don't do it all on the first day! Do a little bit each week so you have plenty of time for fun.

Read Something Fun: Find a non-school book you love. Reading keeps your brain sharp!

Be Ready for School to Start: On the last day of the break, pack your bag and lay out your uniform so you are relaxed and ready for the first day back. As the year draws to a close, the extended winter holidays bring a pleasant pause to the academic routine, allowing students to unwind, celebrate festivals, and enjoy quality time with family. With schools across various regions announcing closures for Christmas and seasonal vacations, learners get the opportunity to rest and recharge before stepping into a new year of learning. The break not only supports well-being but also prepares students to return to classrooms with renewed focus, energy, and enthusiasm.