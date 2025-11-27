CAT DILR Syllabus 2025: Check IIM CAT Data Interpretation Topics and Logical Reasoning Important Topics, Download PDF

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2025: The candidates who are planning to appear in the CAT 2025 exam must have a comprehensive understanding of the CAT DILR syllabus. The CAT syllabus has three subjects: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The CAT DILR syllabus is the second most important subject in the CAT exam. In this article, get the complete information about the CAT Syllabus for Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation. CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2025 The CAT exam contains three sections, and Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) is one of them. This section contains 20 multiple-choice questions(MCQ) and Type in the Answer (TITA) questions based on Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. All the prospective candidates of the CAT 2025 exam must go through the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning syllabus to excel in this section.

Line Graphs

Tables

Pie Charts

Data Sufficiency CAT 2025 LR Syllabus The CAT logical reasoning syllabus includes topics like seating arrangement, blood relations, logical puzzles, etc. In the CAT 2025 exam, the candidate can find around 10-12 questions from logical reasoning. The most important topics of the CAT logical reasoning syllabus are given below

Seating Arrangement

Blood Relations

Puzzles

Data Arrangement

Syllogisms

Direction Sense

Coding Decoding

Binary Logic

Logical Matching

Logical Connectives

Clocks and Calendars

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Exam Pattern Section Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) Total Number of Questions 20 Maximum Marks 60 Time Allotted 40 minutes Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Type in the Answer (TITA) Marking scheme +3 for every correct answer

-1 for every incorrect answer

TITA has no negative marking How to Prepare the CAT Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2025? The CAT Exam is the most prestigious management entrance exam in the country. It requires dedication, discipline, and effective preparation planning. Here, we discuss some tips that you must keep in mind while preparing for CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Develop the ability to quickly analyse the data presented in different formats such as tables, graphs, and charts.

Practice as many sample questions as possible.

Develop logical thinking and problem-solving abilities by solving puzzles, brain teasers, and logical reasoning questions regularly.

This section requires a lot of calculation and analysis. Solving DILR questions within a certain time frame to improve your speed and accuracy.

Always solve mixed question sets of Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Do not go for individual LR or DI sets. It will help on the exam day when you find the mixed questions of LR and DI.

Solve CAT previous year’s question papers to understand the exam pattern and get familiar with the types of questions asked. This will also improve your time management skills.

How to approach the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning section of CAT? The CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning questions are designed to check the logical thinking and analytical skills of the aspirants. The ability to analyse the given information or data is checked here. So the candidates need to follow a strategic approach to solve the DILR questions. Read and understand the question carefully to find your answers quickly and accurately.

If you stack on any question, do not spend too much time on it.

Read long questions till the end, and do not make assumptions after reading half the question.

Spend a specific amount of time on each question.

Pay close attention to specific words like ‘all’, ‘only’, ‘some’, ‘none’, ‘if only’, etc. These words might simplify your question.