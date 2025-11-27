RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
CAT DILR Syllabus 2025: Check IIM CAT Data Interpretation Topics and Logical Reasoning Important Topics, Download PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 27, 2025, 18:08 IST

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2025: Check the complete CAT DILR syllabus along with the best books, important topics, preparation tips, section-wise weightage here.

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2025: The candidates who are planning to appear in the CAT 2025 exam must have a comprehensive understanding of the CAT DILR syllabus. The CAT syllabus has three subjects: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The CAT DILR syllabus is the second most important subject in the CAT exam. In this article, get the complete information about the CAT Syllabus for Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation.

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2025

The CAT exam contains three sections, and Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) is one of them. This section contains 20 multiple-choice questions(MCQ) and Type in the Answer (TITA) questions based on Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. All the prospective candidates of the CAT 2025 exam must go through the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning syllabus to excel in this section.

CAT 2025 DI Syllabus 

The CAT Data Interpretation syllabus is designed to check the basic understanding of various types of graphs, charts, and diagrams, and how to calculate the required values from the given data. In CAT 2025, the candidates can expect around 8-10 questions from Data Interpretation. All the topics CAT Data Interpretation syllabus are provided below:

  • Bar Graphs

  • Line Graphs

  • Tables

  • Pie Charts

  • Data Sufficiency

CAT 2025 LR Syllabus

The CAT logical reasoning syllabus includes topics like seating arrangement, blood relations, logical puzzles, etc. In the CAT 2025 exam, the candidate can find around 10-12 questions from logical reasoning. The most important topics of the CAT logical reasoning syllabus are given below

  • Seating Arrangement

  • Blood Relations

  • Puzzles

  • Data Arrangement

  • Syllogisms

  • Direction Sense

  • Coding Decoding 

  • Binary Logic

  • Logical Matching

  • Logical Connectives

  • Clocks and Calendars

  • Venn Diagram

CAT Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation Syllabus 2025: Key Points

The CAT DILR section comprises two sub-sections- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. In this section, the candidates have to solve 20 questions within 40 minutes. The CAT DILR  section consists of multiple-choice questions and Type in the Answer (TITA). Check the following table to know about the CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section exam pattern. This will help you to strategise your preparation for the exam.

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Exam Pattern

Section 

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Total Number of Questions

20

Maximum Marks

60

Time Allotted

40 minutes

Type of Questions

  • Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

  • Type in the Answer (TITA)

Marking scheme

  • +3 for every correct answer

  • -1 for every incorrect answer

  • TITA has no negative marking

How to Prepare the CAT Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2025?

The CAT Exam is the most prestigious management entrance exam in the country. It requires dedication, discipline, and effective preparation planning. Here, we discuss some tips that you must keep in mind while preparing for CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

  • Develop the ability to quickly analyse the data presented in different formats such as tables, graphs, and charts.

  • Practice as many sample questions as possible.

  • Develop logical thinking and problem-solving abilities by solving puzzles, brain teasers, and logical reasoning questions regularly.

  • This section requires a lot of calculation and analysis. Solving DILR questions within a certain time frame to improve your speed and accuracy.

  • Always solve mixed question sets of Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Do not go for individual LR or DI sets. It will help on the exam day when you find the mixed questions of LR and DI.

  • Solve CAT previous year’s question papers to understand the exam pattern and get familiar with the types of questions asked. This will also improve your time management skills.

How to approach the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning section of CAT?

The CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning questions are designed to check the logical thinking and analytical skills of the aspirants. The ability to analyse the given information or data is checked here. So the candidates need to follow a strategic approach to solve the DILR questions.

  • Read and understand the question carefully to find your answers quickly and accurately.

  • If you stack on any question, do not spend too much time on it.

  • Read long questions till the end, and do not make assumptions after reading half the question.

  • Spend a specific amount of time on each question.

  • Pay close attention to specific words like ‘all’, ‘only’, ‘some’, ‘none’, ‘if only’, etc. These words might simplify your question.

Best Books to Prepare for CAT Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation Syllabus 

The selection of study material is also very important to crack the CAT exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books for the CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section.

Book Name

Author

A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning

R S Aggarwal

Data Interpretation for CAT

Nishit K Sinha

How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT

Arun Sharma

CAT Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning

Gautam Puri

Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
