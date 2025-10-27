List of Top MBA Entrance Exams Other than CAT Exam in India: Check Name, Exam Pattern, and Other Details

IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Top MBA Entrance Exams Other Than CAT: The Common Admission Test (CAT) is undoubtedly the most prestigious entrance exam for management courses. But apart from the CAT exam, there are several other notable MBA entrance exams such as MAT, XAT, SNAP, CMAT, etc, for MBA admission. Check out the name and other details of the top MBA entrance exams in India other than CAT.

Top MBA Entrance Exams Other Than CAT: CAT has the stature of the most popular exam among aspirants. However, this is not the only gateway for prestigious B-schools. There are several other top MBA entrance exams like XAT, MAT, CMAT, and SNAP that open the doors to top business schools in India. This article provides an in-depth exploration of various top MBA entrance exams beyond CAT.

MBA Entrance Exams Other Than CAT

Apart from CAT, the aspirants also have some other exams that provide a diverse range of opportunities to gain admission into esteemed B-schools. It's essential for candidates to carefully consider their strengths, preferences, and the specific focus of each exam when choosing the most suitable path for their MBA journey. Here we are providing the list of top MBA exams other than CAT.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)

XLRI conducts XAT at all India levels to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for admission. Detailed information about XAT is provided below:

Conducting Body: XLRI- Xavier School of Management (formerly Xavier Labour Relations Institute)

Registration Fee: Rs. 2100

Exam Structure: 

Part 

Section

Duration

Number of Questions

Marking Scheme

Part 1

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

175 Minutes

About 26

(i) For each correct answer: +1 mark

(ii) For each incorrect answer: -0.25 marks

(iii) Negative marks awarded for each unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions: -0.10 marks

Decision Making (DM)

About 22

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

About 28

Part 2

Mock Keyboard Testing

5 Minutes

-

-

Part 3

General Knowledge (GK)

30 Minutes

About 25

(i) In the GK section, for each correct answer: +1 mark

(ii) General Knowledge (GK) questions are exempt from negative marking.

(iii) The essay will be evaluated if a candidate is shortlisted for the GD-PI processes at XLRI.

Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)

1

Frequency of Exam: Once in a year (Mainly in January)

Acceptance: Apart from XLRI, many other top B-schools like SPJIMR, IMT, and XIMB

Official Website: xatonline.in 

Management Aptitude Test (MAT)

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA) for admissions to MBA and allied programs in over 600 business schools across India.

Conducting Body: AIMA- All India Management Association

Registration Fee: Rs 2100 to 3300 based on the mode of examination you choose

Exam Structure: 

Section

  • Language comprehension 

  • Mathematical skills

  • Data analysis and sufficiency

  • Intelligence and critical reasoning

  • Indian and global environment

Total Number of Questions

200

Duration of Test

150 Minutes

Marking Scheme

(i) For each correct answer: +1 mark

(ii) For each incorrect answer: -0.25 marks

(iii) 0 for not attempting a question

Frequency of Exam: Four times a year in February, May, September, and December.

Acceptance: MAT scores are accepted by a large number of B-schools across India.

Official Website: mat.aima.in 

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance test for facilitating institutions to select suitable students for admission in all management programmes approved by AICTE

Conducting Body: NTA- National Testing Agency

Registration Fee: 

  • Male- Rs. 2000

  • Female- Rs. 1000

Exam Structure:

Section

  • Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

  • Logical Reasoning

  • Language Comprehension

  • General Awareness

  • Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Total Number of Questions

100

Maximum Marks

400

Duration of Test

180 Minutes

Marking Scheme

(i) For each correct answer: +4 mark

(ii) For each incorrect answer: -1 marks

(iii) 0 for not attempting a question

Frequency of Exam: Once a year (Mainly on 3rd Sunday of January)

Acceptance: CMAT is accepted by AICTE-approved institutions. 

Official Website:cmat.nta.nic.in

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP)

A candidate aspiring to join a Symbiosis MBA programme offered by any Institute of Symbiosis International University (SIU) has to appear for the common, mandatory Symbiosis National Aptitude Test. Here are the details of this test.

Conducting Body: SIU- Symbiosis International University

Registration Fee: Rs. 2250

Exam Structure: 

Section

  • General English

  • Analytical & Logical Reasoning

  • Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

Total Number of Questions

60

Maximum Marks

60

Duration of Test

60 Minutes

Marking Scheme

(i) For each correct answer: +1 mark

(ii) For each incorrect answer: -0.25 marks

(iii) 0 for not attempting a question

Frequency of Exam:Once a year

Acceptance: SNAP scores are considered by various institutes under the SIU.

Official Website: snaptest.org

NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT)

NMAT or NMIMS Management Aptitude Test is a national-level entrance test for admission to MBA and other management programs offered by NMIMS University and other popular management colleges. Students will get three chances to improve their NMAT scores.

Conducting Body: GMAC- Graduate Management Admission Council

Registration Fee: Rs. 2800

Exam Structure:

Section

  • Language Skills

  • Quantitative Skills

  • Logical Reasoning

Total Number of Questions

108

Maximum Marks

108

Duration of Test

120 Minutes

Marking Scheme

(i) For each correct answer: +1 mark

(ii) For each incorrect answer: -0.25 marks

(iii) 0 for not attempting a question

Frequency of Exam: Every year the exam is conducted for 3 months and students can choose any date or time according to the given schedule.

Acceptance: NMAT scores are accepted by NMIMS and other leading B-schools.

Official Website: nmat.nmims.edu

So, these are some top management entrance exams other than CAT, that can allow you to study in top business schools in India.

The information given above is just for reference. Check the latest notification for updated information.

Eligibility Criteria for MBA Exam 

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks (required in some exams) or equivalent. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination can also apply.

