List of Top MBA Entrance Exams Other than CAT Exam in India: Check Name, Exam Pattern, and Other Details

Top MBA Entrance Exams Other Than CAT: CAT has the stature of the most popular exam among aspirants. However, this is not the only gateway for prestigious B-schools. There are several other top MBA entrance exams like XAT, MAT, CMAT, and SNAP that open the doors to top business schools in India. This article provides an in-depth exploration of various top MBA entrance exams beyond CAT. MBA Entrance Exams Other Than CAT Apart from CAT, the aspirants also have some other exams that provide a diverse range of opportunities to gain admission into esteemed B-schools. It's essential for candidates to carefully consider their strengths, preferences, and the specific focus of each exam when choosing the most suitable path for their MBA journey. Here we are providing the list of top MBA exams other than CAT.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) XLRI conducts XAT at all India levels to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for admission. Detailed information about XAT is provided below: Conducting Body: XLRI- Xavier School of Management (formerly Xavier Labour Relations Institute) Registration Fee: Rs. 2100 Exam Structure: Part Section Duration Number of Questions Marking Scheme Part 1 Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) 175 Minutes About 26 (i) For each correct answer: +1 mark (ii) For each incorrect answer: -0.25 marks (iii) Negative marks awarded for each unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions: -0.10 marks Decision Making (DM) About 22 Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) About 28 Part 2 Mock Keyboard Testing 5 Minutes - - Part 3 General Knowledge (GK) 30 Minutes About 25 (i) In the GK section, for each correct answer: +1 mark (ii) General Knowledge (GK) questions are exempt from negative marking. (iii) The essay will be evaluated if a candidate is shortlisted for the GD-PI processes at XLRI. Analytical Essay Writing (AEW) 1

Frequency of Exam: Once in a year (Mainly in January) Acceptance: Apart from XLRI, many other top B-schools like SPJIMR, IMT, and XIMB Official Website: xatonline.in Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA) for admissions to MBA and allied programs in over 600 business schools across India. Conducting Body: AIMA- All India Management Association Registration Fee: Rs 2100 to 3300 based on the mode of examination you choose Exam Structure: Section Language comprehension

Mathematical skills

Data analysis and sufficiency

Intelligence and critical reasoning

Indian and global environment Total Number of Questions 200 Duration of Test 150 Minutes Marking Scheme (i) For each correct answer: +1 mark (ii) For each incorrect answer: -0.25 marks (iii) 0 for not attempting a question

Frequency of Exam: Four times a year in February, May, September, and December. Acceptance: MAT scores are accepted by a large number of B-schools across India. Official Website: mat.aima.in Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance test for facilitating institutions to select suitable students for admission in all management programmes approved by AICTE Conducting Body: NTA- National Testing Agency Registration Fee: Male- Rs. 2000

Female- Rs. 1000 Exam Structure: Section Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

Language Comprehension

General Awareness

Innovation & Entrepreneurship Total Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 400 Duration of Test 180 Minutes Marking Scheme (i) For each correct answer: +4 mark (ii) For each incorrect answer: -1 marks (iii) 0 for not attempting a question

Frequency of Exam: Once a year (Mainly on 3rd Sunday of January) Acceptance: CMAT is accepted by AICTE-approved institutions. Official Website:cmat.nta.nic.in Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) A candidate aspiring to join a Symbiosis MBA programme offered by any Institute of Symbiosis International University (SIU) has to appear for the common, mandatory Symbiosis National Aptitude Test. Here are the details of this test. Conducting Body: SIU- Symbiosis International University Registration Fee: Rs. 2250 Exam Structure: Section General English

Analytical & Logical Reasoning

Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency Total Number of Questions 60 Maximum Marks 60 Duration of Test 60 Minutes Marking Scheme (i) For each correct answer: +1 mark (ii) For each incorrect answer: -0.25 marks (iii) 0 for not attempting a question

Frequency of Exam:Once a year Acceptance: SNAP scores are considered by various institutes under the SIU. Official Website: snaptest.org NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) NMAT or NMIMS Management Aptitude Test is a national-level entrance test for admission to MBA and other management programs offered by NMIMS University and other popular management colleges. Students will get three chances to improve their NMAT scores. Conducting Body: GMAC- Graduate Management Admission Council Registration Fee: Rs. 2800 Exam Structure: Section Language Skills

Quantitative Skills

Logical Reasoning Total Number of Questions 108 Maximum Marks 108 Duration of Test 120 Minutes Marking Scheme (i) For each correct answer: +1 mark (ii) For each incorrect answer: -0.25 marks (iii) 0 for not attempting a question