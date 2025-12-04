WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Online Form Deadline Extended for 8,477 Posts — Apply Now at westbengalssc.com

WBSSC Group C and D Application Form 2025: Candidates interested in applying for non-teaching posts under West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and haven’t applied yet for Group C and Group D posts can apply till 08th December 2025 as the last date to fill the application form has been extended. The date extension is a relief to many who haven’t applied for this recruitment due to some reasons, as they can apply now for a whopping 8,477 posts.

WBSSC Group C Recruitment 2025

The WBSSC has started the recruitment drive for 8,477 Group C and D posts in government-aided and sponsored secondary and higher secondary schools across West Bengal. These posts include Clerk (Group C) and various support staff roles (Group D).

A total of 8,477 vacancies have been announced under the WBSSC Recruitment 2025, of which 2,989 are for Group C (Clerk) and 5,488 are for Group D (Support Staff) posts.