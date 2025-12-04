WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Online Form Deadline Extended for 8,477 Posts — Apply Now at westbengalssc.com

WBSSC Group C and D Application Form 2025: Candidates interested in applying for non-teaching posts under West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and haven’t applied yet for Group C and Group D posts can apply till 08th December 2025 as the last date to fill the application form has been extended. The date extension is a relief to many who haven’t applied for this recruitment due to some reasons, as they can apply now for a whopping 8,477 posts.
WBSSC Group C Recruitment 2025
The WBSSC has started the recruitment drive for 8,477 Group C and D posts in government-aided and sponsored secondary and higher secondary schools across West Bengal. These posts include Clerk (Group C) and various support staff roles (Group D).
A total of 8,477 vacancies have been announced under the WBSSC Recruitment 2025, of which 2,989 are for Group C (Clerk) and 5,488 are for Group D (Support Staff) posts.
WBSSC Group C Last Date Extended
WBSSC has released the notice for the extension of last date to apply for the Group C and D posts. The candidates can now apply for these posts till 08th December 2025. Check the details below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Online Application Start Date
|
03 November 2025
|
Last Date to Apply (Extended)
|
08 December 2025 (5:59 PM)
|
Last Date for Fee Payment
|
08 December 2025 (11:59 PM)
WBSSC Group C Last Date Extended Notice 2025
The West Bengal School Service Commission has released the public notice regarding the extension of the last date to apply for 8.477 Non-Teaching posts. The Commission will close the application portal on 08th December 2025.
How to Apply for WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025
Follow these steps to submit your application:
-
Visit the official website- westbengalssc.com
-
Click on Register Button for 1st SLST(NTS) 2025 Registration. The One Time Registration Form will appear.
-
Enter your name, Parent’s Name, Category, Gender, DOB, Email Address, Mobile Number, Religion, Address details and a Strong Password.
-
After Successfully registering your primary details, you will be redirected to a Dashboard where you will find your Auto-Generated Candidate ID. Please keep this Candidate ID Safely. All future correspondence will be done using this Candidate ID.
-
To complete your application process you need to fulfill the following five requirements
-
Photo Upload (Size : between 30KB and 60KB Type : JPG)
-
Email Verification ( Email OTP will be sent to your registered Email Address)
-
Mobile Verification (Mobile OTP will be sent to your registered Mobile Number)
-
Profile Completion (During Registration you have already provided some information)
-
Payment (Through Billdesk/Easebuzz)
-
Click on the Button Submit Profile Form.
-
Now apply for the Non-Teaching vacancy. Fill in the required fields and Click Submit Application. Make sure, vacancy exists as per your choice of Region applying for, Medium of Instruction applying for, your category and gender.
WBSSC Group C Recruitment 2025 Application Link
Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply through the official website of WBSSC at www.westbengalssc.com. They can access the link provided here to fill the application form.
Direct Link to Apply for WBSSC Group C Recruitment 2025
WBSSC Group C 2025 Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay the application fee to apply for WBSSC Group C and D posts. The category-wise and Group-wise application breakdown is given below:
|
Post Name
|
General, OBC, EWS Candidates
|
SC/ ST/ PH Candidates
|
Group C
|
₹400
|
₹150
|
Group D
|
₹400
|
₹150
