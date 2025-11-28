Key Points
- Banks are closed for 13 days in December 2025, varying by region.
- Holidays include Christmas (Dec 25), State Inauguration Day (Dec 1), and more.
- Second and Fourth Saturdays, plus all Sundays, are bank holidays.
Bank holidays are official days when public and private sector banks remain closed as per guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays are not declared randomly; they are approved under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, along with RBI’s annual holiday calendar and specific notifications from individual state governments. Because India is a diverse country with different festivals, regional events, and cultural practices, bank holidays can vary from state to state. Some holidays apply nationwide, while others are restricted to particular states or regions based on local traditions.
Knowing the list of bank holidays is important for everyone—whether you need to schedule a bank visit, plan salary or fund transfers, or manage business operations. It helps people avoid last-minute rush, prevents delays in important financial work, and makes it easier to plan travel, bill payments, or banking activities during the month. As December is usually a busy time with year-end tasks, festivals, and holidays, being aware of the complete list of Bank Holidays in December 2025 becomes even more useful. This introduction sets the stage for understanding which days banks will remain closed and how you can plan your financial activities smoothly.
List of Bank Holidays in December 2025
Banks will be observing a closure of 13 days in the month of December 2025. However these holidays vary according to the region and will have different impacts. Apart from these holidays, the Second and Fourth Saturdays of every month are declared as holidays along with all the Sundays.
Here is the list of all the Bank Holidays for the month of December 2025:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Region
|
1 December 2025
|
Monday
|
State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day
|
Itanagar, Kohima
|
3 December 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Feast of St. Francis Xavier
|
Panaji
|
7 December 2025
|
Sunday
|
Sunday
|
All Regions
|
12 December 2025
|
Friday
|
Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma
|
Shillong
|
13 December 2025
|
Second Saturday
|
Second Saturday
|
All Regions
|
14 December 2025
|
Sunday
|
Sunday
|
All Regions
|
18 December 2025
|
Thursday
|
Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham
|
Shillong
|
19 December 2025
|
Friday
|
Goa Liberation Day
|
Panaji
|
20 December 2025
|
Saturday
|
Losoong / Namsoong
|
Gangtok
|
21 December 2025
|
Sunday
|
Sunday
|
All Regions
|
22 December 2025
|
Monday
|
Losoong / Namsoong
|
Gangtok
|
24 December 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Christmas Eve
|
Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong
|
25 December 2025
|
Thursday
|
Christmas
|
All Regions
|
26 December 2025
|
Friday
|
Christmas Celebration
|
Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong
|
27 December 2025
|
Fourth Saturday/Christmas
|
Fourth Saturday/Christmas
|
All Regions
|
28 December 2025
|
Sunday
|
Sunday
|
All Regions
|
30 December 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah
|
Shillong
|
31 December 2025
|
Wednesday
|
New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa
|
Aizawl, Imphal
