By Nikhil Batra
Nov 28, 2025, 20:05 IST

Find the full list of December 2025 bank holidays along with an easy explanation of how these holidays are decided and why they matter.

List of Bank Holidays in December 2025

Key Points

  • Banks are closed for 13 days in December 2025, varying by region.
  • Holidays include Christmas (Dec 25), State Inauguration Day (Dec 1), and more.
  • Second and Fourth Saturdays, plus all Sundays, are bank holidays.

Bank holidays are official days when public and private sector banks remain closed as per guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays are not declared randomly; they are approved under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, along with RBI’s annual holiday calendar and specific notifications from individual state governments. Because India is a diverse country with different festivals, regional events, and cultural practices, bank holidays can vary from state to state. Some holidays apply nationwide, while others are restricted to particular states or regions based on local traditions.

Knowing the list of bank holidays is important for everyone—whether you need to schedule a bank visit, plan salary or fund transfers, or manage business operations. It helps people avoid last-minute rush, prevents delays in important financial work, and makes it easier to plan travel, bill payments, or banking activities during the month. As December is usually a busy time with year-end tasks, festivals, and holidays, being aware of the complete list of Bank Holidays in December 2025 becomes even more useful. This introduction sets the stage for understanding which days banks will remain closed and how you can plan your financial activities smoothly.

List of Bank Holidays in December 2025

Banks will be observing a closure of 13 days in the month of December 2025. However these holidays vary according to the region and will have different impacts. Apart from these holidays, the Second and Fourth Saturdays of every month are declared as holidays along with all the Sundays. 

Here is the list of all the Bank Holidays for the month of December 2025: 

Date 

Day 

Holiday

Region

1 December 2025 

Monday

State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day

Itanagar, Kohima

3 December 2025 

Wednesday

Feast of St. Francis Xavier

Panaji

7 December 2025

Sunday

Sunday

All Regions

12 December 2025

Friday

Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma

Shillong

13 December 2025

Second Saturday

Second Saturday

All Regions

14 December 2025

Sunday

Sunday

All Regions

18 December 2025

Thursday

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham

Shillong

19 December 2025

Friday

Goa Liberation Day

Panaji

20 December 2025

Saturday

Losoong / Namsoong

Gangtok

21 December 2025

Sunday

Sunday

All Regions

22 December 2025

Monday

Losoong / Namsoong

Gangtok

24 December 2025

Wednesday

Christmas Eve

Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong

25 December 2025

Thursday

Christmas

All Regions

26 December 2025 

Friday

Christmas Celebration

Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong

27 December 2025

Fourth Saturday/Christmas

Fourth Saturday/Christmas

All Regions

28 December 2025

Sunday

Sunday 

All Regions

30 December 2025 

Tuesday

Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

Shillong

31 December 2025 

Wednesday

New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa

Aizawl, Imphal

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

