CLAT 2026: Reservation Criteria Updated for NALSAR Hyderabad, Check Here

Key Points
- Consortium of NLUs has revised the CLAT 2026 reservation criteria for NALSAR Hyderabad.
- The law exam is on December 7, 2025.
- Candidates who applied for SC-TL must update their reservation by December 1, 2025, at 1159 PM.
CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has revised the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) reservation criteria for NALSAR Hyderabad. The law exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025. The notice reads, "For both UG and PG: The SC of TL category has been sub divided into 3 sub-groups as SC-TL (Group I), SC-TL (Group II) and SC- TL(Group III). Candidates are requested to view the Telangana State Rationalisation of Reservations of SC Act document for clarification regarding which Schedule castes belong to which group available." All candidates must update their reservation by December 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM who applied for SC-TL.
How to update the CLAT 2026 reservation category?
Candidates wishing to update their reservation must follow the mentioned steps online:
- Visit the offcial wbesite at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- Login to to your account
- Click on the ‘Update SC-TL Reservation’ link
- Select the reservation category.
- Review your change and download the confirmation page
CLAT 2026 Important Dates
Candidates cna check the list of important dates related to CLAT 2026:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Applications Open
|
August 1, 2025
|
Last Date for receiving applications
|
November 7, 2025
|
CLAT 2026 Exam Date
|
December 7, 2025
If a candidate needs assistance regarind the exam, they can send an email to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call the helpdesk at 08047162020 from 10 am to 5 pm on working days.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation