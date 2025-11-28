CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links
News

CLAT 2026: Reservation Criteria Updated for NALSAR Hyderabad, Check Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 28, 2025, 21:36 IST

The Consortium of NLUs has revised the CLAT 2026 reservation criteria for NALSAR Hyderabad. The law exam is on December 7, 2025. Candidates who applied for SC-TL must update their reservation by December 1, 2025 at 11:59 PM.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Consortium of NLUs has revised the CLAT 2026 reservation criteria for NALSAR Hyderabad.
Consortium of NLUs has revised the CLAT 2026 reservation criteria for NALSAR Hyderabad.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Consortium of NLUs has revised the CLAT 2026 reservation criteria for NALSAR Hyderabad.
  • The law exam is on December 7, 2025.
  • Candidates who applied for SC-TL must update their reservation by December 1, 2025, at 1159 PM.

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has revised the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) reservation criteria for NALSAR Hyderabad. The law exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025. The notice reads, "For both UG and PG: The SC of TL category has been sub divided into 3 sub-groups as SC-TL (Group I), SC-TL (Group II) and SC- TL(Group III). Candidates are requested to view the Telangana State Rationalisation of Reservations of SC Act document for clarification regarding which Schedule castes belong to which group available." All candidates must update their reservation by December 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM who applied for SC-TL. 

How to update the CLAT 2026 reservation category? 

Candidates wishing to update their reservation must follow the mentioned steps online:

  1. Visit the offcial wbesite at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. Login to to your account
  3. Click on the ‘Update SC-TL Reservation’ link
  4. Select the reservation category.
  5. Review your change and download the confirmation page

CLAT 2026 Important Dates

Candidates cna check the list of important dates related to CLAT 2026:

Event

Date 

Applications Open

August 1, 2025

Last Date for receiving applications

November 7, 2025

CLAT 2026 Exam Date

December 7, 2025

If a candidate needs assistance regarind the exam, they can send an email to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call the helpdesk at 08047162020 from 10 am to 5 pm on working days.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News