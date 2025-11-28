Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 English Core Model Paper with Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board Class 11 English Core: Haryana Board has released the model paper and marking scheme for the Class 11 English core paper. An English paper usually contains a different question pattern than the rest of the subjects, making it a little confusing for students to understand the marking scheme. So, to get a better understanding of how questions are framed, how they can be answered and which section carries how many marks, students must practice and analyse the sample paper. Students can access the sample question paper from the HBSE portal or find direct links to both papers from this article. Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 English Core Model Paper 2026 Given here are questions from the HBSE class 11 English core model paper for the session 2025-26. Check out to understand the questions well.

SECTION - A: Reading Skills 1. Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow. Do any one. (A) In a world increasingly driven by material pursuits and personal ambition, the value of volunteerism and social work often goes unnoticed. Yet, these acts of selflessness are the very threads that hold the fabric of society together. Whether it is distributing food in underserved communities, tutoring underprivileged children, or cleaning public spaces, volunteering helps bridge the gap between privilege and need. Social work is not limited to large organisations or professional social workers. Every individual has the capacity to contribute meaningfully to society. Students, especially, can benefit greatly from engaging in such activities. It enhances their sense of empathy, builds leadership qualities, and instills a deep sense of civic responsibility. In fact, many educational

institutions around the world now require community service as part of their curriculum. Moreover, volunteering provides real-world experience that cannot be gained from textbooks alone. Working with people from different walks of life nurtures emotional intelligence and broadens perspectives. It also boosts mental well-being, as numerous studies have shown that helping others increases feelings of happiness and reduces stress. In essence, volunteerism is not just about giving—it is also about growing. It teaches humanity, compassion, and the joy of contributing to something larger than oneself. In a time when the world often seems divided, acts of service remind us of our shared humanity. Questions: (i) The author of the passage wants to: (a) Build a utopian society without needy, hungry and poor people

(b) Make people aware of their surroundings and connect with each other (c) Foster the feeling of volunteerism and social work in people from all walks of life (d) All of these (ii) Helping others _____ happiness and ____ stress. (a) increases; increases (b) decreases; increases (c) increases; decreases (d) decreases; decreases (iii)The fact that many educational institutions have included community service in their curriculum signifies that: (a) They want to over-burden students with extra tasks. (b) They want to foster the feeling of humanity in children. (c) They want students to feel egoistic about themselves. (d) They want the poor to feel inferior. (iv)Why does the act of working selflessly go unnoticed, according to you? (a) The people don’t care about the poor anymore due to rising scams by such people.

(b) Individualism and busy life may be a cause for not noticing the surroundings. (c) In a world driven by material pursuits, people just want to get more and more money. (d) All of these may be potential causes. (v) What does social work lead to? (a) Bridging gap between the privileged and the needy (b) Happiness on the sides: the donor and the receiver (c) Increased stress and anxiety due to loss of money (d) Both (a) and (b) (vi)What are some ways in which we can help poor people? (vii)How is social work not limited to big organisations? (viii)What are some benefits of working with people coming from different walks of life? (ix) How can students benefit from volunteerism and social work? (x) Give a suitable title to the passage. OR (B) Drug addiction is a serious problem that affects individuals, families, and communities. Often,

people fall into addiction due to peer pressure, stress, emotional trauma, or even curiosity. In some cases, the easy availability of drugs and lack of awareness about their harmful effects lead young people to try substances that can destroy their health and future. Preventing drug addiction begins with education. When young people are informed about the long-term consequences of substance abuse—such as mental illness, financial problems, or broken relationships—they are more likely to make healthier choices. Parents, schools, and the media must work together to spread awareness and provide emotional support to those at Risk. For individuals already affected by addiction, seeking help is the first step toward recovery. Drug deaddiction centres offer medical treatment and counselling. Many recovering addicts

also benefit from support groups, where they share their experiences and encourage one another. The road to recovery may be challenging, but with the right support system and strong willpower, people can reclaim their lives. As a society, we must show compassion rather than judgement. Addiction is a health issue, not a crime. Creating a safe, understanding environment helps people open up, seek help, and take the first steps toward a drug-free future. Questions: (i) How can one prevent getting addicted to drugs? (a) Getting aware about harmful effects of drugs (b) Trying drugs just out of curiosity (c) Not going to Drug Deaddiction Centres (d) All of these (ii) Drug addiction affects: (a) Individuals only (b) Both societies and communities (c) Only societies (d) Individuals, their families, societies and communities

(iii)The best way to treat drug addicts is to: (a) Socially boycott them (b) Support their addiction (c) Let them be as they are (d) Bringing them help (iv) “Prevention is better than cure.” How? (a) Preventing drug addiction is as easy as combatting it after addiction. (b) Drugs are a way of escapism; there is no need to prevent it. (c) Cure of drug addiction is really difficult and challenging. (d) Curing drug addiction is really, a one-step process. (v) What does ‘compassion’ mean? (a) Kindness, empathy and helpfulness (b) Vileness, agility and bluntness (c) Realness, monotony and melancholy (d) Idleness, inaction and passivity (vi)What are some reasons for drug addiction? (vii)What role do parents play in prevention of drug addiction? (viii)How is drug addiction cured? (ix) List some steps for a drug-free future.

(x) Give a suitable title to the passage. 2. Read the passage given below and make notes by supplying suitable headings, sub-headings, etc. and using abbreviations (minimum 4). Supply a list of abbreviations used. Give a suitable title to the passage. Sun Tzu, the ancient Chinese military strategist and author of The Art of War, believed that the greatest victories are won not through brute force but through careful strategy and deep understanding. Although his work was written over 2,500 years ago, his principles remain relevant today—not only in warfare but also in leadership, business, and personal growth. One of Sun Tzu’s most famous teachings is: “If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.” This highlights the importance of self-awareness and observation. In modern life, this could mean knowing your strengths and weaknesses as

well as understanding the challenges you face—whether they are exams, competitions, or emotional struggles. Another striking principle is: “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” This suggests that true wisdom lies in resolving conflict without aggression. In school life, this might apply to handling arguments without shouting or solving problems with calm reasoning instead of reacting impulsively. Sun Tzu also emphasised adaptability: “Water shapes its course according to the nature of the ground over which it flows.” This reminds us that success often depends on how we adjust to our circumstances. In a rapidly changing world, those who are flexible in thought and action often move ahead. Ultimately, Sun Tzu’s teachings are not just about war—they are about understanding, patience, and strategy. If we reflect on these lessons, we may find that life itself is a kind of

battlefield where the wisest warriors are not those who fight the most, but those who think the best. To access the complete questions from the Haryana Class 11 English model paper 2026, check out this link to download the PDF. HBSE Class 11 English Core Model Paper 2026 PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 English Core Marking Scheme 2026 Marking schemes are essentially designed for students to get an idea of how the marking system works on individual papers. In the English core paper, the section-wise marking scheme is different from other subjects. It may get confusing for students, but reviewing the HBSE class 11 English core marking scheme for the year 2026 may help students understand the question patterns and markings well. The question paper consists of long passages and long-format questions, which require students to write answers in different ways. It also offers an understanding of how answers should be framed for each question. So practising the model paper with the help of the marking scheme will be of great help for students before appearing for the exam.

HBSE Class 11 English Core Marking Scheme 2026 PDF How to download HBSE English Core Model Paper PDF? Students can download the HBSE Class 11 English core model paper 2026 by following these steps to download the PDF from the portal. The portal offers both model papers and marking schemes for students to download for all subjects. Search for the HBSE or Board of School Education, Haryana Go to the main website Look for the announcement and click on Academic Select the Model papers and the Marking scheme section. Click ‘Model Paper & Step-Wise marking scheme for 2025-26’ You will find the link for Class 10th. As you follow through this link, you can find a list of subjects for Class 10th. Look for the Punjabi Model Paper and Marking Scheme and download the PDF from the link.