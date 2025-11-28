SSC Stenographer Result 2025 OUT: 31080 Shortlisted for Skill Test, Download PDF at ssc.gov.in

SSC Steno Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Stenographer Result 2025 for the Computer Based Test on its official website, ssc.gov.in.

The SSC Steno Result 2025 was released on Novermber 28 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for Skill Test.

The SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 was conducted on 06.08.2025, 07.08.2025, 08.08.2025 & 11.08.2025 at different centres across the country. Candidates who are declared successful in the SSC Stenographer Result 2025 will now be called for Skill Test.

SSC Steno Result 2025 OUT

The SSC Steno Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment process. As per the SSC Stenographer Result 2025, 31080 candidates were shortlisted for the next phase. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC Steno Result 2025 PDF.