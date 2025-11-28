CTET 2026 Application Form
SSC Stenographer Result 2025 OUT: 31080 Shortlisted for Skill Test, Download PDF at ssc.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Nov 28, 2025, 21:27 IST

SSC Stenographer Result 2025: SSC has the Steno Result 2025 on November 28, 2025. A total of 8,624 candidates have been shortlisted for the Skill Test. The CBT was conducted from August 6 to 11, 2025. Candidates can check their roll numbers in the official PDF at ssc.gov.in.

SSC Steno Result 2025
SSC Steno Result 2025

SSC Steno Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Stenographer Result 2025 for the Computer Based Test on its official website, ssc.gov.in.
The SSC Steno Result 2025 was released on Novermber 28 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for Skill Test.
The SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 was conducted on 06.08.2025, 07.08.2025, 08.08.2025 & 11.08.2025 at different centres across the country. Candidates who are declared successful in the SSC Stenographer Result 2025 will now be called for Skill Test.

SSC Steno Result 2025 OUT

The SSC Steno Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment process. As per the SSC Stenographer Result 2025, 31080 candidates were shortlisted for the next phase. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC Steno Result 2025 PDF.

SSC Stenographer Result 2025

Official Notice

SSC Stenographer Result 2025 List 1

PDF Download

SSC Stenographer Result 2025 List 2

PDF Download

SSC Steno Result 2025: Overview

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D CBT Result 2025 has been released, containing the roll number of candidates. SSC has recommended 31080 candidates for the next phase. Check the table below for SSC Steno Result 2025 Key Highlights.

SSC Stenographer Result 2025 Overview

Organization

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Name of Post

Stenographer

Name of Exam

Stenographer 'C' and 'D' Examination 2025

SSC Stenographer Result 2025

November 28, 2025

Selection Process

Written Test 

Skill Test

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR: 30%

OBC/EWS: 25%

All Other Categories: 20%

Official Website

ssc.nic.in

How to Check SSC Stenographer Result 2025?

Candidates who have attempted the written test can check their result after clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on “Result” button
  • Now Click on the SSC Stenographer Result link
  • Result PDF will open up; press Ctrl + F and search for your roll number
  • If your roll number is present, then you are selected for skill test

SSC Steno Result 2025: Number of Candidates Shortlisted for Skill Test

SSC has released the SSC Stenographer Group C and D Result 2025 on November 28 and 8624 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 22456 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. Check the table below for the number of candidates shortlisted from each category.

Category

Group C

Group D

SC

1219

4398

ST

766

1740

OBC

2620

7368

EWS

1468

3434

UR

2187

4299

ESM

NA

418

OH

108

242

HH

100

203

VH

156

234

Others-PWD

-

120

Total

8624

22456

SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2025: What’s Next After CBT Result

Now after the release of the SSC Stenographer Result 2025, shortlisted candidates of CBT will now move to the next step i.e. Skill Test. The skill test will be conducted to assess the typing speed, accuracy, and shorthand transcription ability of the candidate. Shortlisted candidates will start receiving the admit card for SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2025

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

