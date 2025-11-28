SSC Stenographer Result 2025 OUT: 31080 Shortlisted for Skill Test, Download PDF at ssc.gov.in

SSC Steno Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Stenographer Result 2025 for the Computer Based Test on its official website, ssc.gov.in.
The SSC Steno Result 2025 was released on Novermber 28 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for Skill Test.
The SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 was conducted on 06.08.2025, 07.08.2025, 08.08.2025 & 11.08.2025 at different centres across the country. Candidates who are declared successful in the SSC Stenographer Result 2025 will now be called for Skill Test.
SSC Steno Result 2025 OUT
The SSC Steno Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment process. As per the SSC Stenographer Result 2025, 31080 candidates were shortlisted for the next phase. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC Steno Result 2025 PDF.
SSC Stenographer Result 2025
SSC Stenographer Result 2025 List 1
SSC Stenographer Result 2025 List 2
SSC Steno Result 2025: Overview
The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D CBT Result 2025 has been released, containing the roll number of candidates. SSC has recommended 31080 candidates for the next phase. Check the table below for SSC Steno Result 2025 Key Highlights.
SSC Stenographer Result 2025 Overview
Organization
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Name of Post
Stenographer
Name of Exam
Stenographer 'C' and 'D' Examination 2025
SSC Stenographer Result 2025
November 28, 2025
Selection Process
Written Test
Skill Test
Minimum Qualifying Marks
UR: 30%
OBC/EWS: 25%
All Other Categories: 20%
Official Website
ssc.nic.in
How to Check SSC Stenographer Result 2025?
Candidates who have attempted the written test can check their result after clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Result” button
- Now Click on the SSC Stenographer Result link
- Result PDF will open up; press Ctrl + F and search for your roll number
- If your roll number is present, then you are selected for skill test
SSC Steno Result 2025: Number of Candidates Shortlisted for Skill Test
SSC has released the SSC Stenographer Group C and D Result 2025 on November 28 and 8624 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 22456 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. Check the table below for the number of candidates shortlisted from each category.
Category
Group C
Group D
SC
1219
4398
ST
766
1740
OBC
2620
7368
EWS
1468
3434
UR
2187
4299
ESM
NA
418
OH
108
242
HH
100
203
VH
156
234
Others-PWD
-
120
Total
8624
22456
SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2025: What’s Next After CBT Result
Now after the release of the SSC Stenographer Result 2025, shortlisted candidates of CBT will now move to the next step i.e. Skill Test. The skill test will be conducted to assess the typing speed, accuracy, and shorthand transcription ability of the candidate. Shortlisted candidates will start receiving the admit card for SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2025
