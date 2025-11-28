U.S. BLS Report 2025: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its latest employment report for September 2025, showing that the economy added 119,000 jobs, slightly above expectations. However, the unemployment rate increased to 4.4%, marking its highest level since October 2021.

According to the BLS, the labor market entered the fall season on a steady but slow path, with companies remaining cautious amid ongoing economic fluctuations. This report is particularly significant as it follows a 44-day government shutdown that disrupted data collection and delayed previous reports.

What is the U.S. BLS Report 2025?

The U.S. BLS Report 2025 is a monthly update on the nation’s employment and unemployment statistics. It provides detailed information on job creation, sector performance, wage growth, and labor force participation.