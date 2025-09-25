CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Apply Online Begins: Check Eligibility, Benefits & Important Dates

CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 25, 2025, 19:33 IST

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship is provided to the girls who are the only child of their parents. Candidates who wish to apply for this CBSE Scholarship can check this page for details like how to apply, apply link, eligibility criteria, scholarship amount, etc.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) provides scholarships to only girl child under the CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child students who have passed Class X in 2025 from CBSE and are currently studying in Class XI in CBSE affiliated schools.In order to be eligible for the scholarship, the students must have secured minimum 60% marks in their Class 10th. A sum of ₹500 is paid on a monthly basis to the beneficiaries. Candidates must apply by 23 October 2025.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025- Overview

The CBSE provides scholarships to the girl students who are the only child of their parents and who have secured 60% or more marks in their Class X. The scholarship can be renewed for a period of one year.

Particulars

Details

Scholarship Name

CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child

Provided By

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Beneficiaries

Single Girl Child

Scholarship Amount

₹500 per month

Last Date to Apply

23 October 2025

Official Website

www.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Apply Online

The candidates may apply online for the Single Girl Child Scholarship and the schools will be required to verify the application forms of the students of their school. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has a Scholarship portal wherein the schools may login and verify the applications.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Eligibility

To apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship, students are required to meet the eligibility requirements as stated below:

  • All the girl students who are the only child of their parents.

  • Minimum Marks: Students must have secured 60% or more marks in Class X.

  • Tuition Fee: The tuition fee must not exceed ₹1,500 per month.

  • The student must be studying in a CBSE affiliated school only.

  • NRI Students: The tuition fee for the NRIs has been decided at a maximum of ₹6,000 per month.

Duration of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025

The duration of the scholarship is for a period of one year. The renewal of the scholarship depends on the promotion to the next class i.e., students must secure 50% or more marks in aggregate in the examination which determines her promotion to the next class.


