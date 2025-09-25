CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Apply Online Begins: Check Eligibility, Benefits & Important Dates

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) provides scholarships to only girl child under the CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child students who have passed Class X in 2025 from CBSE and are currently studying in Class XI in CBSE affiliated schools.In order to be eligible for the scholarship, the students must have secured minimum 60% marks in their Class 10th. A sum of ₹500 is paid on a monthly basis to the beneficiaries. Candidates must apply by 23 October 2025.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025- Overview

The CBSE provides scholarships to the girl students who are the only child of their parents and who have secured 60% or more marks in their Class X. The scholarship can be renewed for a period of one year.