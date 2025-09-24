IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025
RRB Group D 2025 Application Status Released – Direct Link @ rrbapply.gov.in

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 24, 2025, 17:24 IST

RRB Group D Application Status 2025 has been released for 32,438 Level 1 posts. Candidates can log in at rrbapply.gov.in with their registration details to view their status as accepted, rejected, or conditional. This article provides complete details on RRB Group D Application Status 2025, including direct link, steps to check, important dates, and what to do after checking your status.

RRB Group D Application Status 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) published the RRB Group D Application Status 2025 on 23rd September 2025 for candidates who applied for the 32,438 Group D Level 1 vacancies. Applicants can now check their status through the official direct link provided. The application status will clearly show whether a candidate’s form has been Accepted, Rejected, or Accepted with Conditions.

RRB Group D Application Status 2025 

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), one of the biggest government job recruiters in India, have released the RRB Group D Application Status 2025. The application process for RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 is now complete, and the exam is scheduled to be held soon. 

Candidates must check whether their application has been accepted before appearing for the exam. Applicants need to log in with their registration number and password on the official portal.

Railway Group D Application Status 2025 Important Dates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced vacancies for various posts including Pointsman, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, and Assistant TL & AC. Candidates can check the important dates in the table below:

Event / Activity

Date

Start Date of Application

23rd January 2025

Last Date to Submit Form

1st March 2025

RRB Group D Application Status 2025

23rd September 2025

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip Release

10 days before the exam

RRB Group D Admit Card Release

4 days before the exam

RRB Group D CBT Exam Dates

November – end of December 2025

RRB Group D Application Status 2025 Direct Link

The RRB has activated the link to download the Group D application status slip for all railway zones on its official website, www.rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates simply need to log in using their details and select CEN 08/2024 to view their status. The direct download link is shared below so candidates can check their status quickly.

Click Here to Download RRB Group D Application Status 2025

How to Check Railway RRB Group D Application Status 2025?

Candidates who applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 can easily check whether their application has been accepted or rejected. The following are the steps:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB portal: www.rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Login” option.

Step 3: Enter User ID (registration number), Password (date of birth), and the Captcha code.

Step 4: Once logged in, the RRB Group D 2025 application status will be displayed on the screen. It will clearly show whether the application is Accepted, Rejected, or Accepted with Conditions.

Also Check,

What After RRB Group D Application Status 2025?

The following are the steps to take after checking the RRB Group D Application Status 2025:

If Accepted: Begin preparing for the exam without delay. Keep checking the official website for updates on exam city intimation, admit card release, and exam schedule. Candidates should make sure to have ID proof, photographs, and other required documents ready for the next stages.

If Rejected: Carefully check the rejection reason (such as incomplete details, invalid documents, or eligibility issues). Please note that rejected applications cannot be corrected in the same recruitment drive. However, candidates can learn from these mistakes and apply properly in the upcoming RRB recruitments.

Stay Updated: Regularly visit the official RRB websites or reliable portals for the latest notifications on exam dates, admit card downloads, and other important announcements.

RRB Group D Application Status 2025 Reason for Rejection

Candidates whose applications are rejected for the RRB Group D 2025 recruitment should carefully review the rejection reason. Common causes include incomplete application forms, incorrect or mismatched documents, failure to meet eligibility criteria, or errors in personal details.

Unfortunately, rejected applications cannot be corrected in the same recruitment cycle, but understanding the reason helps candidates avoid mistakes in future RRB recruitments.



