RRB Group D 2025 Application Status Released – Direct Link @ rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Group D Application Status 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) published the RRB Group D Application Status 2025 on 23rd September 2025 for candidates who applied for the 32,438 Group D Level 1 vacancies. Applicants can now check their status through the official direct link provided. The application status will clearly show whether a candidate’s form has been Accepted, Rejected, or Accepted with Conditions. RRB Group D Application Status 2025 The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), one of the biggest government job recruiters in India, have released the RRB Group D Application Status 2025. The application process for RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 is now complete, and the exam is scheduled to be held soon. Candidates must check whether their application has been accepted before appearing for the exam. Applicants need to log in with their registration number and password on the official portal.

Railway Group D Application Status 2025 Important Dates The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced vacancies for various posts including Pointsman, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, and Assistant TL & AC. Candidates can check the important dates in the table below: Event / Activity Date Start Date of Application 23rd January 2025 Last Date to Submit Form 1st March 2025 RRB Group D Application Status 2025 23rd September 2025 RRB Group D City Intimation Slip Release 10 days before the exam RRB Group D Admit Card Release 4 days before the exam RRB Group D CBT Exam Dates November – end of December 2025 RRB Group D Application Status 2025 Direct Link The RRB has activated the link to download the Group D application status slip for all railway zones on its official website, www.rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates simply need to log in using their details and select CEN 08/2024 to view their status. The direct download link is shared below so candidates can check their status quickly.

What After RRB Group D Application Status 2025? The following are the steps to take after checking the RRB Group D Application Status 2025: If Accepted: Begin preparing for the exam without delay. Keep checking the official website for updates on exam city intimation, admit card release, and exam schedule. Candidates should make sure to have ID proof, photographs, and other required documents ready for the next stages. If Rejected: Carefully check the rejection reason (such as incomplete details, invalid documents, or eligibility issues). Please note that rejected applications cannot be corrected in the same recruitment drive. However, candidates can learn from these mistakes and apply properly in the upcoming RRB recruitments. Stay Updated: Regularly visit the official RRB websites or reliable portals for the latest notifications on exam dates, admit card downloads, and other important announcements.