NBEMS GPAT 2026 Registrations Begin Today, Apply at natboard.edu.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

NBEMS GPAT 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be conducting NBEMS GPAT 2026 on March 7, 2026. NBEMS will begin the application process for the NBEMS Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 today, December 23, 2025. According to the official notification shared, the GPAT 2026 application window will open on the official website at 5 PM. Candidates interested in applying for GPAT 2026 can visit the official website to submit their applications.

The last date for candidates to apply for NBEMS GPAT 2026 is January 12, 2026. Candidates applying for GPAT 2026 must make sure they complete the online registration and application process within the given deadline.

The NBEMS GPAT 2026 application link will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. A direct link for candidates to apply for GPAT 2026is also provided below.