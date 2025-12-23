TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
NBEMS GPAT 2026 Registrations Begin Today, Apply at natboard.edu.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the dates for GPAT 2026. As per the schedule issued, the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2026) application process will begin today, December 23, 2025. Check the complete schedule of exam dates here. 

Key Points

  • Last date for the eligible candidates to apply for GPAT 2026 is January 12, 2026
  • NBEMS to conduct GPAT 2026 on March 7, 2026
  • Application link to be available on the official website natboard.edu.in

NBEMS GPAT 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be conducting NBEMS GPAT 2026 on March 7, 2026. NBEMS will begin the application process for the NBEMS Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 today, December 23, 2025. According to the official notification shared, the GPAT 2026 application window will open on the official website at 5 PM. Candidates interested in applying for GPAT 2026 can visit the official website to submit their applications. 

The last date for candidates to apply for NBEMS GPAT 2026 is January 12, 2026. Candidates applying for GPAT 2026 must make sure they complete the online registration and application process within the given deadline. 

The NBEMS GPAT 2026 application link will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. A direct link for candidates to apply for GPAT 2026is also provided below. 

GPAT 2026 Application - Click Here (Link to be Active at 5 PM)

GPAT 2026 Registration Process

The GPAT 2026 online registration and application link will be available at 5 PM on the official website. Candidates applying can follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on the GPAT 2026 exam section

Step 3: Click on the GPAT application link

Step 4: Click on new registration

Step 5: Enter all required details

Step 6: Fill out the GPAT application form

Step 7: Upload all necessary documents

Step 8: Submit the GPAT application fee

Step 9: Save and click on submit

GPAT 2026 Schedule

Check the exam date and deadline for GPAT 2026 application submission

Availability of the Information Bulletin

December 23, 2025

(5 PM)

Online Submission of the Application Form

December 23, 2025 to January 12, 2026

Date of Examination

March 7, 2026

Declaration of Result

April 7, 2026

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

