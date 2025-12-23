NBEMS GPAT 2026 Registrations Begin Today, Apply at natboard.edu.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

Key Points
- Last date for the eligible candidates to apply for GPAT 2026 is January 12, 2026
- NBEMS to conduct GPAT 2026 on March 7, 2026
- Application link to be available on the official website natboard.edu.in
NBEMS GPAT 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be conducting NBEMS GPAT 2026 on March 7, 2026. NBEMS will begin the application process for the NBEMS Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 today, December 23, 2025. According to the official notification shared, the GPAT 2026 application window will open on the official website at 5 PM. Candidates interested in applying for GPAT 2026 can visit the official website to submit their applications.
The last date for candidates to apply for NBEMS GPAT 2026 is January 12, 2026. Candidates applying for GPAT 2026 must make sure they complete the online registration and application process within the given deadline.
The NBEMS GPAT 2026 application link will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. A direct link for candidates to apply for GPAT 2026is also provided below.
GPAT 2026 Application - Click Here (Link to be Active at 5 PM)
GPAT 2026 Registration Process
The GPAT 2026 online registration and application link will be available at 5 PM on the official website. Candidates applying can follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on the GPAT 2026 exam section
Step 3: Click on the GPAT application link
Step 4: Click on new registration
Step 5: Enter all required details
Step 6: Fill out the GPAT application form
Step 7: Upload all necessary documents
Step 8: Submit the GPAT application fee
Step 9: Save and click on submit
GPAT 2026 Schedule
Check the exam date and deadline for GPAT 2026 application submission
|
Availability of the Information Bulletin
|
December 23, 2025
(5 PM)
|
Online Submission of the Application Form
|
December 23, 2025 to January 12, 2026
|
Date of Examination
|
March 7, 2026
|
Declaration of Result
|
April 7, 2026
