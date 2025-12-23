Lucknow School Timing Revised: Schools Closed for Nursery Students, Check New Timings Here

As per media reports, the Lucknow District Administration has announced school holidays for students from pre-nursery and nursery. The administration has also revised timings for students from classes 1 to 8. The timings have been revised considering the safety of students amidst the worsening weather and cold wave.

As per the order issued by the District Magistrate, pre-nursery and nursery classes will be closed from December 24 to 27. Schools across all education boards will also operate with delayed timings for students from classes 1 to 8. Schools will be functional from 10 am to 3 PM.

The decision to revise school timings comes with worsening weather conditions, thick fog reducing visibility during the early morning hours and a drop in temperatures in the region.

Officials have also mentioned that schools have been directed to comply with revised schedules and ensure that students are not made to assemble outdoors during cold hours. Parents have also been advised to connect with school authorities regarding school holidays and revised school timings.