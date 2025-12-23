KARTET Result 2025
Lucknow School Timing Revised: Schools Closed for Nursery Students, Check New Timings Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 23, 2025, 16:57 IST

Schools in Lucknow closed for Nursery students. School timing revised for students from classes 1 to 8. Check details here. 

Lucknow School Timing Revised: Schools Closed for Nursery Students
Key Points

  • Schols in Lucknow closed for Nursery students
  • School timing revised for students from classes 1 to 8
  • School timing revised due to worsening weather and cold wave in Lucknow

As per media reports, the Lucknow District Administration has announced school holidays for students from pre-nursery and nursery. The administration has also revised timings for students from classes 1 to 8. The timings have been revised considering the safety of students amidst the worsening weather and cold wave. 

As per the order issued by the District Magistrate, pre-nursery and nursery classes will be closed from December 24 to 27. Schools across all education boards will also operate with delayed timings for students from classes 1 to 8. Schools will be functional from 10 am to 3 PM. 

The decision to revise school timings comes with worsening weather conditions, thick fog reducing visibility during the early morning hours and a drop in temperatures in the region. 

Officials have also mentioned that schools have been directed to comply with revised schedules and ensure that students are not made to assemble outdoors during cold hours. Parents have also been advised to connect with school authorities regarding school holidays and revised school timings. 

Also Read: Christmas 2025 Holidays in School: क्रिसमस-डे पर कुछ स्कूलों की रहेगी छुट्टी और कुछ रहेंगे Open , देखें राज्यों के अनुसार छुट्टियों की लिस्ट

