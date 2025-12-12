The Game Awards 2025: Check Complete Winners List of GOTY Here!

EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 12, 2025

Explore The Game Awards 2025 winners list as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominates with 9 major wins, including Game of the Year (GOTY).

The Game Awards 2025 Complete List of Winners
The Game Awards 2025 delivered one of the most decisive sweeps in the show’s history, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominating nearly every major category. The stylised fantasy RPG not only captured global attention but also walked away with the coveted Game of the Year title, sealing its place as this year’s biggest triumph.

Backed by 12 nominations, the game won 9 of its eligible categories and emerged as the night’s undisputed champion. From Best Narrative to Best Game Direction, the wins kept stacking up as fans and critics celebrated its artistic and technical excellence.

Who Won the Game of the Year?

The most prestigious title of the night was the Game of the Year (GOTY). It was awarded to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, cementing its status as the biggest winner of The Game Awards 2025.

(Credits: Business Standard

How Many Awards Did Expedition 33 Win?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 came into the event with 12 nominations (10 if counting one of its three Best Performance nods). By the end of the night, it secured 9 wins, making it the most awarded game of The Game Awards 2025 is one of the strongest performances in the show's history.

List of The Game Awards 2025 Winners (All categories)

S. No

Category

Winner(s)

1.

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Charlie Cox, Jennifer English, Konatsu Kato

2.

Best Ongoing Game

No Man’s Sky

3.

Best Mobile Game

Wuthering Waves

4.

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

5.

Best Score & Music

Lorien Testard (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

6.

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

7.

Best Adaptation

Until Dawn

8.

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

9.

Best Community Support

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

10.

Games for Impact

Wanderstop

11.

Best Multiplayer

ARC Raiders, Battlefield 6

12.

Best Independent Game

Hades 2

13.

Best Debut Indie Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Despelote

14.

Best VR/AR Game

The Midnight Walk

15.

Content Creator of the Year

Sakura Miko

16.

Most Anticipated Game

Grand Theft Auto VI, Marvel’s Wolverine

17.

Best Action Adventure Game

Hollow Knight Silksong, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

18.

Best Role-Playing Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

19.

Best Fighting Game

Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection

20.

Best Action Game

Ninja Gaiden 4

21.

Innovation in Accessibility

EA Sports FC 26

22.

Best Family Game

Donkey Kong Bananza, LEGO Party

23.

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, Jurassic World Evolution 3

24.

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 26, Rematch

25.

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2, DOTA 2

26.

Best Esports Athlete

Chovy, Forsaken

27.

Best Esports Team

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

28.

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2

29.

Player’s Voice Award

Genshin Impact, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

30.

Game of the Year (GOTY)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

31.

Total Awards Won by Expedition 33

9 Awards

Source: The Game Awards


Therefore, the Game Awards 2025 highlighted the industry’s strongest creative talents, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the clear favourite of both critics and fans. From sweeping major categories to securing the GOTY title, it defined this year’s ceremony with unmatched excellence.


With surprise wins, emotional reveals and genre-spanning innovation, the event once again proved why gaming continues to evolve as one of the most dynamic entertainment forms.

