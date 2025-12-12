The Game Awards 2025: Check Complete Winners List of GOTY Here!

The Game Awards 2025 delivered one of the most decisive sweeps in the show’s history, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominating nearly every major category. The stylised fantasy RPG not only captured global attention but also walked away with the coveted Game of the Year title, sealing its place as this year’s biggest triumph.
Backed by 12 nominations, the game won 9 of its eligible categories and emerged as the night’s undisputed champion. From Best Narrative to Best Game Direction, the wins kept stacking up as fans and critics celebrated its artistic and technical excellence.
Who Won the Game of the Year?
The most prestigious title of the night was the Game of the Year (GOTY). It was awarded to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, cementing its status as the biggest winner of The Game Awards 2025.
How Many Awards Did Expedition 33 Win?
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 came into the event with 12 nominations (10 if counting one of its three Best Performance nods). By the end of the night, it secured 9 wins, making it the most awarded game of The Game Awards 2025 is one of the strongest performances in the show's history.
List of The Game Awards 2025 Winners (All categories)
The Game Awards 2025 delivered one of the most memorable nights in gaming, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 emerging as the dominant force, securing major honours including Game of the Year. Below is the complete list of winners across all categories, offering a quick snapshot of the biggest achievements of the night.
|
S. No
|
Category
|
Winner(s)
|
1.
|
Best Performance
|
Ben Starr, Charlie Cox, Jennifer English, Konatsu Kato
|
2.
|
Best Ongoing Game
|
No Man’s Sky
|
3.
|
Best Mobile Game
|
Wuthering Waves
|
4.
|
Best Art Direction
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
5.
|
Best Score & Music
|
Lorien Testard (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
|
6.
|
Best Audio Design
|
Battlefield 6, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
7.
|
Best Adaptation
|
Until Dawn
|
8.
|
Best Narrative
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
9.
|
Best Community Support
|
Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
|
10.
|
Games for Impact
|
Wanderstop
|
11.
|
Best Multiplayer
|
ARC Raiders, Battlefield 6
|
12.
|
Best Independent Game
|
Hades 2
|
13.
|
Best Debut Indie Game
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Despelote
|
14.
|
Best VR/AR Game
|
The Midnight Walk
|
15.
|
Content Creator of the Year
|
Sakura Miko
|
16.
|
Most Anticipated Game
|
Grand Theft Auto VI, Marvel’s Wolverine
|
17.
|
Best Action Adventure Game
|
Hollow Knight Silksong, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|
18.
|
Best Role-Playing Game
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
|
19.
|
Best Fighting Game
|
Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection
|
20.
|
Best Action Game
|
Ninja Gaiden 4
|
21.
|
Innovation in Accessibility
|
EA Sports FC 26
|
22.
|
Best Family Game
|
Donkey Kong Bananza, LEGO Party
|
23.
|
Best Sim/Strategy Game
|
Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, Jurassic World Evolution 3
|
24.
|
Best Sports/Racing Game
|
EA Sports FC 26, Rematch
|
25.
|
Best Esports Game
|
Counter-Strike 2, DOTA 2
|
26.
|
Best Esports Athlete
|
Chovy, Forsaken
|
27.
|
Best Esports Team
|
Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2
|
28.
|
Best Game Direction
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2
|
29.
|
Player’s Voice Award
|
Genshin Impact, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
30.
|
Game of the Year (GOTY)
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
31.
|
Total Awards Won by Expedition 33
|
9 Awards
Source: The Game Awards
Therefore, the Game Awards 2025 highlighted the industry’s strongest creative talents, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the clear favourite of both critics and fans. From sweeping major categories to securing the GOTY title, it defined this year’s ceremony with unmatched excellence.
With surprise wins, emotional reveals and genre-spanning innovation, the event once again proved why gaming continues to evolve as one of the most dynamic entertainment forms.
