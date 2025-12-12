The Game Awards 2025: Check Complete Winners List of GOTY Here!

The Game Awards 2025 delivered one of the most decisive sweeps in the show’s history, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominating nearly every major category. The stylised fantasy RPG not only captured global attention but also walked away with the coveted Game of the Year title, sealing its place as this year’s biggest triumph.

Backed by 12 nominations, the game won 9 of its eligible categories and emerged as the night’s undisputed champion. From Best Narrative to Best Game Direction, the wins kept stacking up as fans and critics celebrated its artistic and technical excellence.

Who Won the Game of the Year?

The most prestigious title of the night was the Game of the Year (GOTY). It was awarded to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, cementing its status as the biggest winner of The Game Awards 2025.