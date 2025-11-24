RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 Begins at rrbcdg.gov.in, Register Now for 8868 Graduate & UG Level Posts

RRB NTPC Last Date To Apply 2025 Extended

The Railway Recruitment Boards have issued the official notice regarding the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Last Date Extension under CEN 06/2025. Earlier, the deadline to submit the RRB NTPC online form was 20th November 2025, but it has now been extended to 27th November 2025.

Similarly, the last date for fee payment has been moved from 22nd November 2025 to 29th November 2025. This extension gives applicants additional time to complete their registration without any last-minute pressure. Candidates must carefully follow the updated schedule to avoid missing any important deadlines.

Candidates can check the revised dates in the table below:

Activity Existing Dates Revised Dates RRB NTPC Graduate Last Date to Apply 20 November 2025 (23:59 hours) 27 November 2025 (23:59 hours) RRB NTPC Graduate Fee Payment 22 November 2025 29 November 2025 Modification Window for Corrections 23 November 2025 to 02 December 2025 30 November 2025 to 09 December 2025 Dates for Eligible Scribe Candidates to Submit Details 3 December 2025 to 7 December 2025 10 December 2025 to 14 December 2025 Date for Reckoning Age Limit 01.01.2026 01.01.2026 Crucial Date for Validity of Educational Qualifications & Certificates Closing Date of Original CEN: 20 November 2025 Revised Closing Date: 27 November 2025

RRB NTPC Application Dates 2025 Notice PDF

The RRB NTPC Last Date to Apply 2025 Notice PDF confirms that the application deadline for Graduate Posts has been officially extended. According to the revised schedule, candidates now get extra time to complete their application form and pay the required fees.

The notice also mentions the updated correction window and the new dates for scribe registration. All applicants should carefully read the official PDF to understand the revised timelines and avoid missing any important updates issued by the Railway Recruitment Boards.

Click Here to Download RRB NTPC Last Date to Apply Notice

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 Link

The Railway Recruitment Boards have extended the application dates, and candidates can now easily complete the RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 process for Graduate-level posts. Applicants have more time to fill out their forms without last-minute pressure with the new schedule.

The direct link given below will help candidates access the application page instantly and submit their details smoothly. Ensure that all information entered is accurate and that the fee payment is completed before the final deadline.

Direct Link to Apply for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025

RRB NTPC Last Date to Pay Fee 2025

The RRB NTPC Last Date to Pay Fee 2025 has now been extended to 29th November 2025. Earlier, candidates had time only till 22nd November 2025, but the revised timeline gives applicants another chance to finish their fee payment.

Only those who complete the payment within the new deadline will have their applications accepted for the next stages, including corrections, admit card release, and further exam processes. Candidates should avoid delays to ensure their forms remain valid.

RRB NTPC Correction Window 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards have also extended the RRB NTPC Correction Window 2025. Previously, candidates could edit their forms from 23rd November to 2nd December 2025. As per the updated schedule, corrections can now be made between 30th November and 9th December 2025. This extension allows applicants additional time to fix incorrect details and upload valid documents before final submission.

How to Fill Up the RRB NTPC Application Form 2025?

Candidates must visit the official website of their regional Railway Recruitment Board to apply for the RRB NTPC Exam 2025. The complete step-by-step process to fill out the RRB NTPC Application Form 2025 is explained below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the regional Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Step 2: Click on the “Apply” option on the homepage.

Step 3: Select “Create Account” to start the registration process.

Step 4: Enter the mobile number and email ID.

Step 5: Verify both using the OTP sent to the contact details.

Step 6: Candidates will receive a unique Registration ID via email and mobile number after verification.

Step 7: Log in using the Registration ID and password.

Step 8: Start filling the RRB NTPC Application Form 2025.

Step 9: Enter the personal, educational, and professional information accurately.

Step 10: Upload the scanned photograph and signature in the correct dimensions and format.

Step 11: Proceed to the payment page and pay the required application fee.

Step 12: Recheck all details carefully before submitting the form.

Step 13: Submit the application form and ensure it is completed before the deadline.

RRB NTPC Application Fee 2025

The RRB NTPC application fee varies depending on the candidate category. A portion of the fee is refunded after deducting bank charges once the candidate appears for the 1st Stage CBT. The details are given below:

Category Fee Refund Amount GEN/OBC Rs. 500/- Rs. 400 refunded after deducting bank charges SC/ST/PWD/Women/Ex-Servicemen/Transgender/EBC Rs. 250/- Rs. 250 refunded

Documents Required for RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025

Candidates must keep certain documents ready while applying for the RRB NTPC Exam. All documents should be scanned and uploaded according to the specifications mentioned in the notification. Below are the essential documents:

Aadhaar Card (ID Proof)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Online payment details

Scanned photograph and signature

Candidates can check the RRB NTPC 2025 Document Specifications in the table below: