RRB NTPC UG Exam Centres 2025: Check CBT 1 Test Center Cities and Admit Card Details Here

RRB NTPC UG Exam Centres 2025 will be set up across various Indian cities for the CBT 1 exam from August 7 to September 8. The city intimation slip is available from July 28. SC/ST/Minority candidates will also receive free travel passes. Check RRB NTPC UG region-wise exam cities and important instructions here.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 22, 2025, 13:44 IST

RRB NTPC UG Exam Centres 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release the RRB NTPC Undergraduate city intimation slip for the CBT 1 exam starting July 28, 2025. The RRB NTPC 10+2 exam dates are scheduled from August 7 to September 8, 2025. The admit card for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate exam will be released from August 3, 2025 (expected).

Free travel authority passes will be provided to SC/ST/Minority candidates along with the exam city slip. This pass is mandatory and must be shown while travelling to the exam centre.

Candidates had earlier selected five preferred cities while filling the application form. Exam centres will be allotted based on these preferences. However, RRB holds the right to modify or cancel exam centre allotments as needed.

Read more updates and detailed information about RRB NTPC exam centres below.

RRB NTPC UG Exam Centres 2025

RRB NTPC UG Exam Centres 2025 will be set up across multiple cities in India to ensure smooth conduct of the CBT 1 examination. Candidates had to choose five preferred cities while filling the application form, and exam centres are allotted based on these preferences. 

The final exam city and venue will be mentioned in the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) can change or cancel centres based on administrative needs. Candidates must report to the allotted centre on time with valid ID proof, admit card, and other required documents for verification.

RRB NTPC Region-Wise Exam Centres 2025

Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC 2025 Exam will be allotted exam centres based on their selected preferences during registration. The complete RRB NTPC Exam Centres List 2025 for major states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan is provided below for reference.

State/UT

RRB NTPC Exam Centres 2025

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Amalapuram, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Challapalli, Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Gooty, Gudivada, Gudur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kanchikachera, Kavali, Kurnool, Nandyal, Narasapuram, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Proddatur, Puttur, Rajahmundry, Rajam, Rajampet, Srikakulam, Surampalem, Tadepalligudem, Tekkali, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar

Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur, Siwan

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai Nagar, Raipur

Delhi/NCR

Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, New Delhi, Noida

Goa

Verna

Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dadra, Gandhinagar, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Nadiad, Navsari, Rajkot, Silvassa, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi

Haryana

Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mohindergarh, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamuna Nagar

Himachal Pradesh

Baddi, Bilaspur, Dharamsala, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Sunder Nagar, Una

Jammu & Kashmir

Anantnag, Awantipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathua, Pulwama, Samba, Srinagar, Udhampur

Jharkhand

Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikballapur, Chikmagaluru, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gadag, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Kolar, Mangalore, Mysore, Puttur, Shimoga, Surathkal, Tumkur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada

Kerala

Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Trivandrum

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Beed, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Madgaon, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nandurbar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pandharpur, Parbhani, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangamner, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Thane, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong, Ri-Bhoi

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha

Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Abohar, Amritsar, Banur, Barnala, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Khanna, Ludhiana, Malout, Moga, Mohali, Muktsar, Nawanshahr, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara, Ropar, Sangrur

Rajasthan

Abu Road, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali Marwar, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Tonk, Udaipur

Sikkim

Bardang, Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Virudhunagar

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad, Siddipet, Warangal

Tripura

Agartala, Bisramganj, Khowai, Teliamura, Udaipur

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Amroha, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Mathura, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Nainital, Roorkee, Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar

West Bengal

Asansol, Bankura, Berhampore, Bishnupur, Burdwan, Durgapur, Haldia, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Kolkata/Greater Kolkata, Krishnanagar, Siliguri

The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 will be available to download four days before the exam date, which is scheduled for 28th July 2025. The admit card contains important details like exam centre, timing, and instructions.

It is a mandatory document. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without it. Candidates must log in using their User ID and Password on the official RRB website to access the RRB NTPC admit card.

The admit card will not be sent by post. It must be downloaded online and printed for entry to the exam centre.


