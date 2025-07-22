RRB NTPC UG Exam Centres 2025: Check CBT 1 Test Center Cities and Admit Card Details Here

RRB NTPC UG Exam Centres 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release the RRB NTPC Undergraduate city intimation slip for the CBT 1 exam starting July 28, 2025. The RRB NTPC 10+2 exam dates are scheduled from August 7 to September 8, 2025. The admit card for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate exam will be released from August 3, 2025 (expected).

Free travel authority passes will be provided to SC/ST/Minority candidates along with the exam city slip. This pass is mandatory and must be shown while travelling to the exam centre.

Candidates had earlier selected five preferred cities while filling the application form. Exam centres will be allotted based on these preferences. However, RRB holds the right to modify or cancel exam centre allotments as needed.

Read more updates and detailed information about RRB NTPC exam centres below.