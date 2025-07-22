Education Ministry Drafts Bill to Form One Higher Education Regulator, Says MoS

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is working to draft a bill which aims to establish a new higher education commission in India, unifying the higher education regulatory body, as stated by the Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar to Lok Sabha on Monday, July 21, 2025.
MoS for Education Sukanta Majumdar stated a written reply to a question, "The National Education Policy 2020 envisions a 'light but tight' regulatory framework to ensure integrity, transparency and resource efficiency of the educational system through audit and public disclosure while encouraging innovation and out-of-the-box ideas through autonomy, good governance and empowerment."
He further added, "The NEP 2020 further envisions setting up of a Higher Education Commission of India as an umbrella body with independent verticals to perform distinct functions of regulation, accreditation, funding and academic standard setting. Considering the above vision of NEP 2020, the ministry is in the process of drafting a HECI bill."
The Higher Education Commission of India, abbreviated as HECI, was proposed in the National Education Policy 2020 which aims to replace three existing regulatory bodies in the Indian education framework, namely, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). In the education framework, the UGC manages non-technical higher education, AICTE supervises technical education, whereas the NCTE is the regulatory body for teachers' education.
In 2018, a draft Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2018, which seeks to repeal the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, was unveiled to the public domain, to garner feedback from the public and consultation from stakeholders.
The National Education Policy 2020 urges for a single higher education regulator, “in need of a complete overhaul in order to re-energise the higher education sector and enable it to thrive."
Earlier, there were renewed efforts made by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to execute the idea of HECI. The proposed concept explains HECI acting as an umbrella organisation, undertaking the dedicated verticals for regulation, accreditation, funding, and academic standards.
