Education Ministry Drafts Bill to Form One Higher Education Regulator, Says MoS

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is working to draft a bill which aims to establish a new higher education commission in India, unifying the higher education regulatory body, as stated by the Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar to Lok Sabha on Monday, July 21, 2025.

MoS for Education Sukanta Majumdar stated a written reply to a question, "The National Education Policy 2020 envisions a 'light but tight' regulatory framework to ensure integrity, transparency and resource efficiency of the educational system through audit and public disclosure while encouraging innovation and out-of-the-box ideas through autonomy, good governance and empowerment."

He further added, "The NEP 2020 further envisions setting up of a Higher Education Commission of India as an umbrella body with independent verticals to perform distinct functions of regulation, accreditation, funding and academic standard setting. Considering the above vision of NEP 2020, the ministry is in the process of drafting a HECI bill."