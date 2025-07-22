Will Schools and Colleges Be Closed in Telangana on July 23? Details Here

Telangana Bandh: Schools in Telangana were closed today, July 23, 2025, due to the statewide bandh called in the state. The bandh has been announced by the student union protesting against the rising tuition fees and shortcomings in the public system. It is also reported that schools and colleges will remain closed owing to the bandh announced.

As per media reports, the schools, colleges and educational institutions in Telangana are said to remain closed today owing to the statewide Bandh declared. Private and government institutions have reportedly begun suspending operations for the day, considering the potential disruption and the safety of students. Students are advised to contact school authorities with respect to the confirmation of school holidays.

