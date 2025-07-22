Will Schools and Colleges Be Closed in Telangana on July 23? Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Statewide bandh has been announced in Telangana for today July 23, 2025. Although a confirmation on school holidays has not been provided, it is expected that schools and colleges will remain closed as a precautionary measure. 

Jul 23, 2025, 16:22 IST
Telangana Bandh: School Holiday
Telangana Bandh: School Holiday
Telangana Bandh:  Schools in Telangana were closed today, July 23, 2025, due to the statewide bandh called in the state. The bandh has been announced by the student union protesting against the rising tuition fees and shortcomings in the public system. It is also reported that schools and colleges will remain closed owing to the bandh announced. 

As per media reports, the schools, colleges and educational institutions in Telangana are said to remain closed today owing to the statewide Bandh declared. Private and government institutions have reportedly begun suspending operations for the day, considering the potential disruption and the safety of students. Students are advised to contact school authorities with respect to the confirmation of school holidays.

Telangana Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rains

As per local reports, schools in Telangana were closed today, July 23, 2025, due to the state-wide bandh and heavy rains in the state. It must be noted that it is expected that schools will continue to be closed in the coming days in case heavy rains continue. As per reports, schools may remain closed until July 25, 2025. An official notification is yet to be made by state officials. 

