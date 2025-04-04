CBSE Class 11 Latest Syllabus 2025-26 Released: The CBSE board has made available the latest and revised syllabus for the current academic year 2025-26. Students can download the subject-wise syllabus PDF for free. Keep reading the full article to get other details as well.
Why Is CBSE Class 11 Syllabus Important?
The syllabus for class 11 lays the foundation of class 12 and future competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, and more. The syllabus helps the students to
- Get informed about the updated curriculum.
- Focus on chapters that are of high weightage.
- Plan the schedule to cover the syllabus effectively by the end of the year.
- Avoid studying deleted topics.
Also, check
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-25: FREE PDF Download
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Science Stream
Students can check the latest syllabus below for the Class 11 Science stream:
|
Subjects
|
Link
|
Physics
|
Chemistry
|
Biology
|
Maths
|
Computer Science
|
English Core
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Commerce Stream
Students can check the latest syllabus below for the Class 11 Commerce stream:
|
Subjects
|
Link
|
Accountancy
|
Business Studies
|
Economics
|
Maths
|
Mathematics / Applied Maths
|
English Core
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Humanities / Arts Stream
Students can check the latest syllabus below for the Class 11 Humanities / Arts Stream:
|
Subjects
|
Link
|
History
|
Geography
|
Political Science
|
Sociology
|
Psychology
|
English Core / Elective
Internal Assessment & Exam Pattern 2025-26
Each subject now includes:
- Theory Exam: 70-80 marks
- Internal Assessment/Project/Practical: 20-30 marks
- Students must focus on activity-based learning, presentations, and lab work to secure full marks in internal evaluations.
Students can check the complete syllabus here to get the course structure, marks weightage and other important things as well
Other Related Links
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation