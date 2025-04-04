CBSE Class 11 Latest Syllabus 2025-26 Released: The CBSE board has made available the latest and revised syllabus for the current academic year 2025-26. Students can download the subject-wise syllabus PDF for free. Keep reading the full article to get other details as well.

Why Is CBSE Class 11 Syllabus Important?

The syllabus for class 11 lays the foundation of class 12 and future competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, and more. The syllabus helps the students to

Get informed about the updated curriculum.

Focus on chapters that are of high weightage.

Plan the schedule to cover the syllabus effectively by the end of the year.

Avoid studying deleted topics.

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-25: FREE PDF Download

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Science Stream