CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the latest syllabus for class 11th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can download the direct link to the syllabus in this article. 

Jul 22, 2025, 17:37 IST
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26﻿
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26﻿

CBSE Class 11 Latest Syllabus 2025-26 Released: The CBSE board has made available the latest and revised syllabus for the current academic year 2025-26. Students can download the subject-wise syllabus PDF for free. Keep reading the full article to get other details as well. 

Why Is CBSE Class 11 Syllabus Important? 

The syllabus for class 11 lays the foundation of class 12 and future competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, and more. The syllabus helps the students to 

  • Get informed about the updated curriculum. 
  • Focus on chapters that are of high weightage. 
  • Plan the schedule to cover the syllabus effectively by the end of the year. 
  • Avoid studying deleted topics. 

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-25: FREE PDF Download

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Science Stream

Students can check the latest syllabus below for the Class 11 Science stream: 

Subjects

Link

Physics

Download PDF

Chemistry

Download PDF

Biology

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Computer Science

Download PDF

English Core

Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Commerce Stream

Students can check the latest syllabus below for the Class 11 Commerce stream: 

Subjects

Link

Accountancy

Download PDF

Business Studies

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Mathematics / Applied Maths

Download PDF

English Core

Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Humanities / Arts Stream

Students can check the latest syllabus below for the Class 11 Humanities / Arts Stream: 

Subjects

Link

History

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Political Science

Download PDF

Sociology

Download PDF

Psychology

Download PDF

English Core / Elective

Download PDF / Download PDF

Internal Assessment & Exam Pattern 2025-26

Each subject now includes:

  • Theory Exam: 70-80 marks
  • Internal Assessment/Project/Practical: 20-30 marks
  • Students must focus on activity-based learning, presentations, and lab work to secure full marks in internal evaluations.

Students can check the complete syllabus here to get the course structure, marks weightage and other important things as well

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
