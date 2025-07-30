This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 30 July

Every day has a history associated with it. So what happened on July 30? In 762 AD, the city of Baghdad was founded by Caliph Al-Mansur.
The Roman general Gaius Marius defeated the Cimbri at the Battle of Vercellae in 101 BC. On this day in 1619, Virginia's House of Burgesses met — the first representative body in colonial America.
In 1864, Union troops dug a mine under Confederate lines at Petersburg, Virginia — the infamous Battle of the Crater. Fast forward to 1930: Uruguay beat Argentina 4–2 to win the inaugural FIFA World Cup. In 1932, Los Angeles hosted the Summer Olympics.
On July 30, 1945, the USS Indianapolis was torpedoed after delivering atomic bomb components, and only 316 survivors. In this article, we'll explore more events, births, and deaths linked to July 30 and explain why they still matter.
What Happened on this Day – July 30?
First Elected Assembly in America – 1619
- The House of Burgesses met for the first time in Jamestown, Virginia.
- It was the first representative government in the American colonies.
- This marked the beginning of democracy in what would become the United States.
George Clinton Becomes Governor – 1777
- George Clinton became New York's first elected governor.
- He later became the longest-serving governor in U.S. history.
- Clinton also served as Vice President under two different presidents.
Battle of the Crater – 1864
- Union soldiers dug a tunnel under Confederate lines at Petersburg, Virginia.
- They exploded a massive mine to create an opening.
- The plan failed due to poor coordination, leading to heavy Union losses.
New Orleans Massacre – 1866
- A peaceful political meeting in New Orleans turned violent.
- White mobs attacked African Americans supporting civil rights.
- Dozens were killed during this Reconstruction-era tragedy.
14th Amendment Adopted – 1868
- The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified.
- It gave citizenship to anyone born in the U.S., including former slaves.
- It also guaranteed equal protection under the law.
First FIFA World Cup Final – 1930
- Uruguay defeated Argentina 4–2 to win the first World Cup.
- The match was played in Montevideo, Uruguay.
- The event marked the birth of global competitive football.
1932 Los Angeles Olympics Begin
- The 10th Summer Olympics opened in Los Angeles.
- Over 1,300 athletes from 37 nations took part.
- The U.S. won the most medals in these games.
USS Indianapolis Torpedoed – 1945
- After delivering parts for the atomic bomb, the ship was sunk by a Japanese submarine.
- Only 316 out of nearly 1,200 crew survived.
- Survivors were found days later after floating in shark-infested waters.
"In God We Trust" Becomes Motto – 1956
- President Eisenhower signed a law making "In God We Trust" the national motto.
- The phrase was also required to appear on U.S. currency.
- It reflected the Cold War-era emphasis on faith and national values.
Medicare Signed Into Law – 1965
- President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Medicare law into effect.
- The programme provides healthcare to Americans aged 65 and older.
- Former President Harry S. Truman was honoured at the ceremony.
"Wild Thing" Hits #1 – 1966
- British rock band The Troggs topped the charts with "Wild Thing".
- The song became a rock anthem renowned for its raw sound and simple chord progression.
- It was a significant influence on garage and punk rock.
Japan Mid-Air Collision – 1971
- A fighter jet collided with a Boeing 727 in Japan.
- All 162 people on the commercial flight were killed.
- The military jet was flying without radar.
Nixon Hands Over Watergate Tapes – 1974
- President Richard Nixon released audiotapes during the Watergate investigation.
- The tapes provided proof of his involvement in the cover-up.
- This event led to Nixon's resignation soon after.
Jenner Wins Decathlon Gold – 1976
- Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) won gold in the Olympic decathlon.
- The win came at the Montreal Summer Olympics.
- Jenner set a world record and became a national hero.
"The Blair Witch Project" Released – 1999
- A low-budget horror film hit theatres and became a cult classic.
- It employed a found-footage style to lend the story a sense of authenticity.
- It made over $248 million worldwide from a $60,000 budget.
Last Classic VW Beetle Made – 2003
- The final original Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico.
- Over 21 million had been produced since 1938.
- The car was renowned for its distinctive shape and widespread global popularity.
"Harold & Kumar" Movie Premieres – 2004
- The comedy Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle was released.
- It became a cult favourite for its humour and late-night food cravings.
- Sales at White Castle reportedly rose 30% after the movie.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 30?
July 30 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Famous Birthdays on July 30
Emily Brontë (1818–1848)
- English author of Wuthering Heights, a novel about love and revenge.
Beatrix Potter (1866–1943)
- British writer and illustrator who created The Tale of Peter Rabbit.
Jim Davis (born 1945)
- American cartoonist who created Garfield, the world-famous comic strip cat.
Arnold Schwarzenegger (born 1947)
- Bodybuilder, actor (The Terminator), and former governor of California.
Kate Bush (born 1958)
- British singer-songwriter known for her unique voice and the hit "Running Up That Hill".
Terry Fox (1958–1981)
- A Canadian athlete who ran across Canada to raise money for cancer research.
Notable Deaths on July 30
Claudius (Died AD 54, remembered July 30 in some traditions)
- Roman Emperor from 41 to 54 AD.
- Known for expanding the Roman Empire and building infrastructure.
- Some sources mark his death remembrance around late July.
Otto von Bismarck (Died 1898)
- First Chancellor of the German Empire.
- United Germany in 1871 and shaped European politics.
- Known as the "Iron Chancellor".
Joyce Kilmer (Died 1918)
- American poet and journalist.
- Best known for his poem Trees.
- Killed in action during World War I.
Lynn Fontanne (Died 1983)
- British-American stage actress.
- Famous for her stage partnership with husband Alfred Lunt.
- Won a Tony Award and was a key figure in 20th-century theatre.
Ingmar Bergman (Died 2007)
- Swedish filmmaker and screenwriter.
- Directed The Seventh Seal, Wild Strawberries, and Fanny and Alexander.
- Considered one of the greatest directors in cinema history.
Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (Declared dead July 30, 1944)
- French aviator and author of The Little Prince.
- Disappeared on a reconnaissance mission during World War II.
- Officially declared dead on July 30, 1944.
