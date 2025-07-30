This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 30 July

Every day has a history associated with it. So what happened on July 30? In 762 AD, the city of Baghdad was founded by Caliph Al-Mansur.

The Roman general Gaius Marius defeated the Cimbri at the Battle of Vercellae in 101 BC. On this day in 1619, Virginia's House of Burgesses met — the first representative body in colonial America.

In 1864, Union troops dug a mine under Confederate lines at Petersburg, Virginia — the infamous Battle of the Crater. Fast forward to 1930: Uruguay beat Argentina 4–2 to win the inaugural FIFA World Cup. In 1932, Los Angeles hosted the Summer Olympics.

On July 30, 1945, the USS Indianapolis was torpedoed after delivering atomic bomb components, and only 316 survivors. In this article, we'll explore more events, births, and deaths linked to July 30 and explain why they still matter.