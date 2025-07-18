List of 10 Most Liveable Cities in the World 2025

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) evaluates cities across the globe every year to identify which have the best quality of life, taking into consideration stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. The 2025 Global Liveability Index offers a convincing portrait of city greatness and difficulty, finding both stability at the top and fluid movement caused by global uncertainty. Below are the top 10 most liveable cities for 2025, and a glance at what makes each unique. Top 10 Most Liveable Cities 2025 Rank City Country Liveability Score 1 Copenhagen Denmark 98.0 2 Vienna Austria 97.1 2 Zurich Switzerland 97.1 4 Melbourne Australia 97.0 5 Geneva Switzerland 96.8 6 Sydney Australia 96.6 7 Osaka Japan 96.0 7 Auckland New Zealand 96.0 9 Adelaide Australia 95.9 10 Vancouver Canada 95.8

1. Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhagen takes the lead in 2025, ending Vienna's three-year run in first place. The capital of Denmark received top scores for stability, education, and infrastructure, indicating a safety reputation, high-quality schools, and well-developed public transportation. Citizens have an urban culture, good healthcare, extensive cycling paths, and an environmentally friendly government. Copenhagen's ascent is due to its capacity to stay stable amid increasing global tensions, providing stability in a rapidly evolving world. 2. Vienna, Austria (Tied) A consistent best, Vienna takes the second position this year following challenges to stability from high-profile security threats in 2024 and early 2025. For all that, Vienna retains number one rankings for culture, public services, and healthcare.

Its imperial buildings and first-rate cultural institutions—coupled with subsidized public housing—remain a sanctuary for inhabitants in search of calm and refinement. 2. Zurich, Switzerland (Tied) Zurich climbs to a second-place tie with its good scores for personal safety, healthcare, infrastructure, and clean environment. Its cosmopolitan charm makes Zurich the financial heart of Switzerland, prioritizing outdoor living and public parks. Embracing multicultural flair and efficient public services, the city enjoys a consistently high level of urban living. 4. Melbourne, Australia Melbourne cements its position as the most liveable city in the Asia-Pacific, renowned for its world-class arts, multicultural food, world-leading public transport, and comprehensive healthcare. A cultural capital for decades, Melbourne's citizens enjoy city parks, strong community life, and a highly developed education system.

5. Geneva, Switzerland Geneva follows closely behind its Swiss equivalent with very high rankings in healthcare, education, political stability, and internationalism. Having a plethora of international organizations, Geneva is safe, green-oriented, and has an abundance of parks and leisure areas. 6. Sydney, Australia Sydney is sixth due to the combination of urban energy, natural beauty, and high-quality infrastructure. It is renowned for efficient transport, world-class hospitals, and varied neighborhoods—all around the famous harbors and beaches. Its economy, lifestyle options, and multicultural diversity guarantee ongoing appeal. 7. Osaka, Japan (Tied) The sole Asian city in the top 10, Osaka is impressed by its solid scores for infrastructure, healthcare, public safety, and transport efficiency. As a city known for food, hospitality, and innovation, Osaka is a model of urban resilience and accessibility.

7. Auckland, New Zealand (Tied) Auckland's natural environment, good health care, and focus on outdoors recreation earn it a spot in the highest rankings. The city still attracts individuals with its combination of urban and seaside living, effective public services, and well-being focus. 9. Adelaide, Australia Adelaide comes in because it scores high on health, education, and the quality of the environment—along with a less hectic pace of life than Sydney and Melbourne. Locals love affordable housing, a healthy arts scene, and proximity to South Australian wine regions. 10. Vancouver, Canada Vancouver remains North America’s sole top-10 city, lauded for its natural surroundings, commitment to sustainability, and safe public spaces. While Canadian cities as a whole saw slight declines in healthcare scores, Vancouver continues to stand out for its progressive policies and quality of life.

What Sets These Cities Apart? The top-ranking cities share common features: Stability: Low crime and the ability to manage security risks effectively.

Healthcare: Access to advanced, universal medical care.

Education: Well-funded and accessible schools and universities.

Infrastructure: Up-to-date transport, stable utilities, and public facilities.

Culture & Environment: Active communities, parks, and sustainability focus. Recent geopolitical crises and domestic security events have altered the rankings, with stability being the deciding factor in 2025. Those cities that will thrive under global stresses while retaining quality public provision will still dominate global livability. These cities exemplify what it means to thrive in a modern, connected world—balancing quality of life, resilience, and opportunity, even amidst fresh global challenges