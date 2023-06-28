The Central Board of Secondary Education is the topmost exam body in India and conducts the annual term-end board exams. The CBSE Class 12 board exams are taken by lakhs of students. One of the most important papers is Mathematics, and the very first chapter of class 12 is Relations and Functions. It’s a continuation of the chapter from class 11, but the topics are more challenging and advanced.

Relations and Functions is a major topic in CBSE Class 12 from the perspective of board exams and forms part of the objective and long-answer questions. The Multiple Choice Questions constitute a significant portion of the CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam. So, it’s necessary for students to learn the basics well and improve their answering speeds. On that note, we bring you the following MCQs for the CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 1 Relations and Functions.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 1 Relations and Functions

Question 1:

Let A = {1, 2, 3} and consider the relation R = {1, 1), (2, 2), (3, 3), (1, 2), (2, 3), (1,3)}. Then R is

(a) reflexive but not symmetric

(b) reflexive but not transitive

(c) symmetric and transitive

(d) neither symmetric, nor transitive

Answer: (a) reflexive but not symmetric

Question 2:

The function f : R → R defined by f(x) = 3 – 4x is

(a) Onto

(b) Not onto

(c) None one-one

(d) None of these

Answer: (a) Onto

Question 3:

If f : R → R, g : R → R and h : R → R is such that f(x) = x2, g(x) = tanx and h(x) = logx, then the value of [ho(gof)](x), if x = π√2 will be

a) 0

(b) 1

(c) -1

(d) 10

Answer: (a) 0

Question 4:

How many distinct relations can be defined on the set A = {1,2,3}?

(a) 29

(b) 23

(c) 9

(d) 26

Answer: (a) 29

Question 5:

If an operation is defined by a*b = a2 + b2, then (1*2)*6 is

(a) 12

(b) 28

(c) 61

(d) None of these

Answer: 61

Question 6:

Let E = {1,2,3,4} and F = {1,2} Then, the number of onto functions from E to F is

(a) 14

(b) 16

(c) 12

(d) 8

Answer: (a) 14

Question 7.

If A, Band C are three sets such that A∩B = A∩C and A∪B=A∪C. Then

(a) A = B

(b) A = C

(c) B = C

(d) A∩B=C

Answer: (c) B=C

Question 8:

If f: R → R be given by f(x) = (3 – x3)1/3, then fof(x) is

(a) x1/3

(b) x3

(c) x

(d) (3 – x3)

Correct option: (c) x

Question 9:

Let f , g : R → R be defined by f(x) = 3x + 1 and g(x) = x2 – 2, ∀ x ∈ R, respectively. Then, f o g is

(a) 9x2 + 6x – 1

(b) 3x2 – 5

(c) 9x2 – 6x – 3

(d) 3x2

Correct option: (b) 3x2 – 5

Question 10:

Number of binary operations on the set {a, b} are

(a) 10

(b) 16

(c) 20

(d ) 8

Correct option: (b) 16

