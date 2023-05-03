CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Download CBSE 12th Mathematics Deleted Syllabus Link Here

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus has undergone significant changes throughout the past years, especially during and after the pandemic. While the revised 2023-24 syllabus is available on CBSE's website, it can also be downloaded directly from Jagran Josh. To ensure that no mistakes are made and no topic is missed, we have provided below a table of topics which are no longer included in the current CBSE Class 12 Maths syllabus 2024. Now, you do not need to compare the old and new syllabus or get confused if you do not have access to the latest NCERT Textbook. Using the list of deleted chapters, topics, exercise questions given in this article, you will be able to utilise your time and hard work only on the topics that would be evaluated in the examination.
|
UNIT NAME
|
CHAPTER NAME
|
DELETED TOPIC
|
Relations and Functions
|
Relations and Functions
|
composite functions, inverse of a function
|
Relations and Functions
|
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
|
Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions
|
Algebra
|
Matrices
|
Concept of elementary row and column
operations.
|
Algebra
|
Determinants
|
properties of determinants
|
Calculus
|
Continuity and Differentiability
|
derivative of composite function
Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean Value
Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretation
|
Calculus
|
Applications of Derivatives
|
tangents and normals
use of derivatives in approximation
|
Calculus
|
Integrals
|
Definite integrals as a limit of a sum,
|
Calculus
|
Applications of the Integrals
|
Area between any of the two above said curves
|
Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
Vectors
|
scalar triple product of vectors
|
Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
Three - dimensional Geometry
|
coplanar lines
Cartesian and vector
equation of a plane.
Angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane.Distance of a
point from a plane
|
Linear Programming
|
Linear Programming
|
different types
of linear programming (L.P.) problems
mathematical formulation of L.P. problems
|
Probability
|
Probability
|
variance of random
variable
CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Topics List
You can also check the number of pages and the number of questions which have been deleted below:
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 7: Integrals
|
290–291
291–292
298–299
613–616
331–334
352–354
355
|
Points (xi)–(xiii) in the List of Derivatives
7.2.1 Geometrical Interpretation of Indefinite Integral
7.2.3 Comparison between Differentiation and Integration
7.6.3 Type of Integral
7.7.1 Definite Integral as the Limit of a Sum
Ques. 19, 32, 40 and 44 Point 2 in the Summary
(xiv) and (xv) in Some Standard Integrals
|
Chapter 8: Application of Integrals
|
363–365
366
366–372
373–376
377
|
8.2.1 The Area of the Region Bounded by a Curve and a Line
Ques. 3 and 6–11 in Exercise 8.1
8.3 Area between Two Curves
Examples 11, 13 and 14 Ques. 2–3, 6–7, 8–15, 18– 19 (Miscellaneous Exercise)
Last Two Points of the Summary
|
Chapter 9: Differential Equations
|
385–391
415–416
420–422
|
9.4 Formation of Differential Equations whose General Solution is Given
Example 25
Ques. 3, 5 and 15 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Point Six of the Summary
|
Chapter 10: Vector Algebra
|
616–619
619–622
|
10.7 Scalar Triple Product
10.7.1 Coplanarity of Three Vectors
|
Chapter 11: Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
465
469–471
477–478
479–497
497–499
500–501
502–503
|
11.2.1 Relation between the Direction Cosines of a Line
11.3.2 Equation of a Line Passing through Two Given Points, Ques. 8–9 (Exercise 11.2)
11.6 Plane
11.7 Coplanarity of Two Lines
11.8 Angle between Two Planes
11.9 Distance of a Point from a Line
11.10 Angle between a Line and a Plane
Ques. 1, 2, 5, 7–8, 10–19, 21–23 (Miscellaneous Exercise)
Summary Points 13, 20–24
Full Pages
|
Chapter 12: Linear Programming
|
514–527
528–529
|
12.3 Different Types of Linear Programming Problems \
Summary Points 2–9
|
Chapter 13: Probability
|
557–558
558–559
559–564
565–571
572–578
579–581
583
585–586
|
13.6 Random Variables and Its Probability Distributions
Example 22 and 23
13.6.1 Probability Distribution of a Random Variable
13.6.2 Mean of Random Variables
13.6.3 Variance of a Random Variable
13.7 Bernoulli Trials and Binomial Distribution
Example 34 and 35
Ques. 5–7, 9–11 (Miscellaneous Exercise)
Last 3 Points of the Summary
|
Answers
|
594,596–599, 601, 604–612
|
Answers of Exercises
|
Download CBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24 PDF