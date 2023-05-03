CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Download CBSE 12th Mathematics Deleted Syllabus Link Here

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check complete list of deleted portions from 12th class CBSE Mathematics syllabus 2024 here and also download the latest curriculum in PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus has undergone significant changes throughout the past years, especially during and after the pandemic. While the revised 2023-24 syllabus is available on CBSE's website, it can also be downloaded directly from Jagran Josh. To ensure that no mistakes are made and no topic is missed, we have provided below a table of topics which are no longer included in the current CBSE Class 12 Maths syllabus 2024. Now, you do not need to compare the old and new syllabus or get confused if you do not have access to the latest NCERT Textbook. Using the list of deleted chapters, topics, exercise questions given in this article, you will be able to utilise your time and hard work only on the topics that would be evaluated in the examination.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

UNIT NAME CHAPTER NAME DELETED TOPIC Relations and Functions Relations and Functions composite functions, inverse of a function Relations and Functions Inverse Trigonometric Functions Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions Algebra Matrices Concept of elementary row and column operations. Algebra Determinants properties of determinants Calculus Continuity and Differentiability derivative of composite function Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean Value Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretation Calculus Applications of Derivatives tangents and normals use of derivatives in approximation Calculus Integrals Definite integrals as a limit of a sum, Calculus Applications of the Integrals Area between any of the two above said curves Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry Vectors scalar triple product of vectors Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry Three - dimensional Geometry coplanar lines Cartesian and vector equation of a plane. Angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane.Distance of a point from a plane Linear Programming Linear Programming different types of linear programming (L.P.) problems mathematical formulation of L.P. problems Probability Probability variance of random variable

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Topics List

You can also check the number of pages and the number of questions which have been deleted below: