CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Download CBSE 12th Mathematics Deleted Syllabus Link Here

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check complete list of deleted portions from 12th class CBSE Mathematics syllabus 2024 here and also download the latest curriculum in PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus has undergone significant changes throughout the past years, especially during and after the pandemic. While the revised 2023-24 syllabus is available on CBSE's website, it can also be downloaded directly from Jagran Josh. To ensure that no mistakes are made and no topic is missed, we have provided below a table of topics which are no longer included in the current CBSE Class 12 Maths syllabus 2024. Now, you do not need to compare the old and new syllabus or get confused if you do not have access to the latest NCERT Textbook. Using the list of deleted chapters, topics, exercise questions given in this article, you will be able to utilise your time and hard work only on the topics that would be evaluated in the examination. 

UNIT NAME

CHAPTER NAME

DELETED TOPIC

Relations and Functions

Relations and Functions

composite functions, inverse of a function

Relations and Functions

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions

Algebra

Matrices

Concept of elementary row and column

operations.

Algebra

Determinants

properties of determinants

Calculus

Continuity and Differentiability

derivative of composite function

Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean Value

Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretation

Calculus

Applications of Derivatives

tangents and normals

use of derivatives in approximation

Calculus

Integrals

Definite integrals as a limit of a sum,

Calculus

Applications of the Integrals

Area between any of the two above said curves

Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

Vectors

scalar triple product of vectors

Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

Three - dimensional Geometry

coplanar  lines

Cartesian and vector

equation of a plane.

Angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane.Distance of a

point from a plane

Linear Programming

Linear Programming

different types

of linear programming (L.P.) problems

mathematical formulation of L.P. problems

Probability

Probability

variance of random

variable

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Topics List

You can also check the number of pages and the number of questions which have been deleted below:

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 7: Integrals

290–291

291–292

298–299

613–616

331–334

352–354

355

Points (xi)–(xiii) in the List of Derivatives 

7.2.1 Geometrical Interpretation of Indefinite Integral 

7.2.3 Comparison between Differentiation and Integration 

7.6.3 Type of Integral 

7.7.1 Definite Integral as the Limit of a Sum 

Ques. 19, 32, 40 and 44 Point 2 in the Summary

(xiv) and (xv) in Some Standard Integrals

Chapter 8: Application of Integrals

363–365

366 

366–372 

373–376 

377

8.2.1 The Area of the Region Bounded by a Curve and a Line 

Ques. 3 and 6–11 in Exercise 8.1 

8.3 Area between Two Curves 

Examples 11, 13 and 14 Ques. 2–3, 6–7, 8–15, 18– 19 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 

Last Two Points of the Summary

Chapter 9: Differential Equations

385–391

415–416

420–422 

9.4 Formation of Differential Equations whose General Solution is Given 

Example 25 

Ques. 3, 5 and 15 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Point Six of the Summary

Chapter 10: Vector Algebra

616–619

619–622

10.7 Scalar Triple Product

10.7.1 Coplanarity of Three Vectors

Chapter 11: Three-Dimensional Geometry

465 

469–471 

477–478 

479–497 

497–499 

500–501 

502–503

11.2.1 Relation between the Direction Cosines of a Line 

11.3.2 Equation of a Line Passing through Two Given Points, Ques. 8–9 (Exercise 11.2) 

11.6 Plane 

11.7 Coplanarity of Two Lines 

11.8 Angle between Two Planes 

11.9 Distance of a Point from a Line 

11.10 Angle between a Line and a Plane 

Ques. 1, 2, 5, 7–8, 10–19, 21–23 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 

Summary Points 13, 20–24

Full Pages

Chapter 12: Linear Programming

514–527

528–529

12.3 Different Types of Linear Programming Problems \

Summary Points 2–9

Chapter 13: Probability

557–558 

558–559 

559–564

565–571 

572–578

579–581

583

585–586

13.6 Random Variables and Its Probability Distributions 

Example 22 and 23 

13.6.1 Probability Distribution of a Random Variable 

13.6.2 Mean of Random Variables

13.6.3 Variance of a Random Variable 

13.7 Bernoulli Trials and Binomial Distribution

Example 34 and 35 

Ques. 5–7, 9–11 (Miscellaneous Exercise)

Last 3 Points of the Summary

Answers

594,596–599, 601, 604–612

Answers of Exercises

Download CBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24 PDF

