India is a magnificent land endowed with nature's interracial beauty. Standing amidst the picturesque landscapes, one can see the grandeur of the snow-clad Himalayas in the north and the serenity of the blue waters along the southern coast. As a matter of fact, several cities and towns of India are so picturesque that they remind one of some of the most famous European places. You might have heard about the "Paris of India" or the "Venice of the East", but do you know which city is known as the Florence of India? This city is known mainly for its stunning architecture and historical heritage, similar to the renowned city of Florence, Italy. In this article, we will explore which city holds this title, why it is so special, and the hidden gems you should visit there.

Two‍‌‍‍‌ of the most stunning places in Rajasthan, Jaipur and the Shekhawati region, share the title "Florence of India". Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan, is dubbed the Pink City by locals for its well-planned layout, magnificent architecture, and vibrant art scene that resonates with the cultural centre of the Italian Renaissance. Shekhawati (which includes Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Churu) is known as the "Florence of the East" for its world's largest concentration of frescoes. Just as Florence is an open-air art museum, Shekhawati's roads are embellished with magnificent havelis (mansions) adorned with elaborate, hand-painted murals depicting history, mythology, and even early technology. 10 Interesting Facts About Jaipur & Shekhawati The Shekhawati frescoes used "wet plaster" (Fresco Buono) techniques, in which pigments such as indigo (blue) and ochre (yellow) were chemically bonded to wet lime plaster, becoming a permanent part of the wall.

Jaipur's Jantar Mantar houses the world's largest stone sundial, which uses precise geometric angles to tell time with an accuracy of 2 seconds.

Its 953 windows use the Venturi Effect; the small openings increase air velocity, naturally cooling the interiors even in 45°C heat.

One of the rare yellows used in old Shekhawati paintings, known as "Peori", was derived from cow urine produced by cows fed exclusively on mango leaves.

Built in 1727, Jaipur was India's first planned city. Its grid system, based on Vastu Shastra, was designed to optimise wind flow and solar exposure across all nine blocks.

The "pink" colour of Jaipur is actually a calcium oxide (lime) wash mixed with terracotta. This material is breathable and reflects heat, keeping buildings cooler than modern cement.

Despite centuries of harsh desert sun and UV radiation, many Shekhawati murals remain vivid because the minerals used (like copper for green) are chemically stable.

The city layout of Jaipur is a mathematical representation of the Pee Thapada (a 3x3 grid), mapping the city to ancient Hindu cosmological models.

The region's ancient Baoris (stepwells) were designed with precise slopes to maintain water pressure and minimise evaporation in arid conditions.

The walls of Amer Fort near Jaipur are built with specific thicknesses and curves to allow whispers to travel across long galleries, a low-tech "acoustic telegraph" for royals.

Why are Jaipur and Shekhawati known as the 'Florence of India'? Jaipur, with its deep-rooted art, architecture, and history, has been lovingly dubbed the "Florence of India" by locals and visitors alike. This title has been justified by its outstanding ranking among top travel destinations, even surpassing Florence in some travel surveys. The region of Shekhawati, Rajasthan, is another excellent example, with its houses painted with frescoes that resemble the patronage of the arts during the Renaissance period in Italy. Jaipur, Rajasthan Why it's called that: Like Florence's Renaissance art, Jaipur has several UNESCO World Heritage sites, lively bazaars, and regal palaces, integrating history, culture, and an outstanding charm.

Recognition: It was recently ranked among the top global cities by Travel + Leisure and has even outperformed Florence in some surveys, further boosting its standing.