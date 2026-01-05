What is the Minimum Cutoff for CAT 2025 for IIM Indore?

Many CAT aspirants have the belief that IIM Indore is slightly easier than the top four Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). After all, it frequently appears in ranks just below IIMs like;
-
Ahmedabad
-
Calcutta
-
Lucknow
-
Bangalore
However, many of the high percentile scores are astonished each year when their names are absent from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore interview calls. Why does this happen?
This happens because the selection philosophy at IIM Indore is essentially different. Academic consistency has a greater influence on the shortlisting process here than nearly any other IIM.
What Does the Minimum Cutoff for the CAT for IIM Indore Mean?
The CAT cutoff at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore represents minimal eligibility rather than high competition. The IIM Indore CAT cutoff is the minimum CAT percentile(both overall and sectional) required to be eligible for their Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.
The CAT minimum cutoff is essentially your entry ticket, but it does not ensure admission; in this manner, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore takes a comprehensive approach, taking diversity, work experience, and academic performance into account when making the final shortlists.
Given below is the list of some of the key factors of the IIM Indore CAT cutoff for admission to their management programs:-
|
Given below is the minimum cutoff CAT 2025 percentile for admissions to the Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP) at IIM Indore:-
|
Category
|
Data
Interpretation
and Logical
Reasoning
|
Verbal Ability and
Reading
Comprehension
|
Quantitative
Ability
|
Overall
|
General
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
90
|
EWS
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
90
|
NC-OBC
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
80
|
SC
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
60
|
ST
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
45
|
PwD
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
45
(Disclaimer:- This has been taken from the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.)
The CAT 2025 cutoff at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is just the first step in one of the most rigorous academic selection processes among IIMs. It is one of the most fulfilling institutions for candidates with strong school-level consistency.
