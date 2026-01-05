What is the Minimum Cutoff for CAT 2025 for IIM Indore?

Many CAT aspirants have the belief that IIM Indore is slightly easier than the top four Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). After all, it frequently appears in ranks just below IIMs like;

Ahmedabad

Calcutta

Lucknow

Bangalore

However, many of the high percentile scores are astonished each year when their names are absent from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore interview calls. Why does this happen?

This happens because the selection philosophy at IIM Indore is essentially different. Academic consistency has a greater influence on the shortlisting process here than nearly any other IIM.

What Does the Minimum Cutoff for the CAT for IIM Indore Mean?

The CAT cutoff at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore represents minimal eligibility rather than high competition. The IIM Indore CAT cutoff is the minimum CAT percentile(both overall and sectional) required to be eligible for their Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.