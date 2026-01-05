Bihar STET Result 2025

What is the Minimum Cutoff for CAT 2025 for IIM Indore?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jan 5, 2026, 15:43 IST

 The CAT 2025 cutoff for IIM Indore is high, although shortlisting is not determined only by percentile. This article discusses the rigorous academic weighting, sectional criteria, category-wise cutoffs, and some other important details.

What is the Minimum Cutoff for CAT 2025 for IIM Indore?
Many CAT aspirants have the belief that IIM Indore is slightly easier than the top four Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). After all, it frequently appears in ranks just below IIMs like;

  • Ahmedabad

  • Calcutta

  • Lucknow

  • Bangalore

However, many of the high percentile scores are astonished each year when their names are absent from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore interview calls. Why does this happen?

This happens because the selection philosophy at IIM Indore is essentially different. Academic consistency has a greater influence on the shortlisting process here than nearly any other IIM.  

Also check, Joint Admission Process 2026: IIM Raipur to Coordinate JAP For Unified Admission Process

What Does the Minimum Cutoff for the CAT for IIM Indore Mean?

The CAT cutoff at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore represents minimal eligibility rather than high competition. The IIM Indore CAT cutoff is the minimum CAT percentile(both overall and sectional) required to be eligible for their Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds. 

The CAT minimum cutoff is essentially your entry ticket, but it does not ensure admission; in this manner, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore takes a comprehensive approach, taking diversity, work experience, and academic performance into account when making the final shortlists.

Given below is the list of some of the key factors of the IIM Indore CAT cutoff for admission to their management programs:-

  • The qualifying benchmark is the lowest mark required to advance to the next phase, like the Writing Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI).

  • Cutoffs for the students belonging to different categories, like General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD, differ considerably.

  • Candidates must reach the overall percentile and pass the minimum levels in each segment, which includes (VARC, DILR, and QA).

  • The candidate's final admission is determined by the composite score (CAT score, academics, and job experience); meeting the cutoff merely opens the door.

  • Depending on exam difficulty, available seats, and application volume cutoffs are adjusted annually.

Given below is the minimum cutoff CAT 2025 percentile for admissions to the Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP) at IIM Indore:-

Category

Data

Interpretation

and Logical

Reasoning 

Verbal Ability and

Reading

Comprehension

Quantitative

Ability

Overall

General

80

80

80

90

EWS

80

80

80

90

NC-OBC

70

70

70

80

SC

55

55

55

60

ST

40

40

40

45

PwD

40

40

40

45

(Disclaimer:- This has been taken from the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.)

The CAT 2025 cutoff at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is just the first step in one of the most rigorous academic selection processes among IIMs. It is one of the most fulfilling institutions for candidates with strong school-level consistency.

