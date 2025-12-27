Imagine you are standing beneath a sky devoid of all city lights, telescopes, cellphones, including textbooks. All that you can see are the stars, darkness, and you are left with some unanswered questions.

Did youknow that humans were studying the skies long before they learned to write, farm effectively, or even construct cities? Seeing patterns in the sky was a survival instinct, not just as an act of curiosity. Biology diagrams, physics formulas, and chemistry reactions are frequently used to introduce science in the classrooms. But historically, science started in the night sky rather than in laboratories.

People from ancient times used star tracking to understand time, navigation, and seasons, long before they had microscopes or equations. This raises an important and interesting question, i.e.,

‘Which science discipline originated first in history?’