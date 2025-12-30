Picture this:- You have entered into a college campus where, for more than 60 years, generations of students have danced and enjoyed to the same spirit of freedom, competition, and innovation. College fests, which include debates on various topics, start-up expos, music events, dance events, celebrity performances and cultural showcases for three to four memorable days, have now become a standard feature of campus life.
However, have you ever tried to stop and think about where this college fest culture started from?
The answer to this question will take us back to the oldest college fest in India. An engineering institute campus in West Bengal that quietly started something new, like the college fest long before Instagram clips, EDM stages, and business sponsorships became a thing.
Which is the Oldest College Fest in India?
One of India’s oldest college fests is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, named Spring Fest, and it was first held in 1960. We have to travel back to the late 1950s and early 1960s to fully comprehend why the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur’s Spring Fest is considered India’s oldest college fest.
During this period, classrooms, labs, and tests were the main focus of Indian higher education, which was still strictly academic. Outside of the classroom, students’ lives were constrained, regimented, and frequently discouraged from being overly vocal and disruptive.
It was originally intended as a stage to display their extracurricular abilities, but it has developed into a sizable social and cultural event that draws attendees from all around India. For more than 50 years, Spring Fest has honoured the genuine spirit of youth, expanding and improving every year.
Given below is the list of events that take place in the oldest college fest of India, conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur:-
There’s more to Spring Fest knowledge than just nostalgia or trivia. Students’ perception of their own involvement in college events is reframed. It emphasises how student projects can develop into national institutions, how campus culture can influence generations, and how fostering innovation as a group can have a long-lasting effect.
