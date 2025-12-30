Which is the Oldest College Fest in India?

Picture this:- You have entered into a college campus where, for more than 60 years, generations of students have danced and enjoyed to the same spirit of freedom, competition, and innovation. College fests, which include debates on various topics, start-up expos, music events, dance events, celebrity performances and cultural showcases for three to four memorable days, have now become a standard feature of campus life.

However, have you ever tried to stop and think about where this college fest culture started from?

The answer to this question will take us back to the oldest college fest in India. An engineering institute campus in West Bengal that quietly started something new, like the college fest long before Instagram clips, EDM stages, and business sponsorships became a thing.