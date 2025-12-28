Any student or an individual who wants to pursue their higher education or their career in the field of management studies, like an MBA, BBA, entrepreneurship, or business analytics, might have thought of this one particular question, i.e., ‘Where did management education really start?’ These days, corporate life and management education seem to be closely related. Campus culture is dominated by case studies, leadership workshops, internships, consulting groups, and placement seasons. However, this system wasn’t always in place. Business skills were taught informally for generations through apprenticeships, families and trade groups. Then, when did management become a recognised academic discipline, which was backed by theory, a well-defined curriculum, and research that was taught systematically at a university?

The answer lies in the first institution that converted the business from practice to education to understand Fortune 500 CEOs, modern business schools, and even a startup culture. This university was more than just the establishment of a department; it was the beginning of management as a profession, a science, and an international academic discipline. Which University Was the First in the World to Teach Management? The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania was the first university in the world to formally offer management education in 1881. Wharton, which was founded in 1881 as the first academic business school, was instrumental in turning the study of business from a trade to a demanding and esteemed profession. The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, founded by Joseph Wharton, is widely regarded as the academic school of business in the United States and an introduction model for modern university-based management education, economics, focusing on finance, and broader leadership skills.