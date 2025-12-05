Think about this: What is that one area of study that robotics, renewable energy, manufacturing, and aircraft all have in common? Or when you examine your surroundings closely, like the smallest mechanism in your phone, the ventilation system of any building that you visit, the engine in your automobile, they are all controlled by a single fundamental discipline.
Everything depends on this field.
This one engineering branch very subtly influences our lives, from the tiniest lab instruments to the biggest turbines in the world. This engineering branch is a king which was crowned by necessity rather than popularity. As a future engineer or an aspirant looking to continue their highest studies in the engineering field, this branch unites all your interests, whether they are in machinery, automobiles, engines, spaceflights, manufacturing, or pure physics.
Which Engineering Branch is Known as the ‘King of Engineering’?
The engineering branch, which is known as the King of Engineering, is Mechanical Engineering.
Mechanical Engineering is known as the King of Engineering because it serves as the foundation for the majority of engineering specialisations. Humans have relied on the mechanics of fundamental machinery long before coding languages or artificial intelligence systems. Every invention that revolutionised the globe, including the wheel, lever pump, and engine, was fundamentally mechanical.
Given below are some of the reasons why Mechanical Engineering is known as the King of Engineering:-
|
Which Top Indian Colleges and institutions offer Mechanical Engineering?
The engineering branch, Mechanical Engineering, is one of the fields that never has ‘limited industry options’. Mechanical engineers are needed in every industry, including healthcare, aviation, nanotechnology, and nuclear power. Your engineering journey might be significantly shaped by your choice of university or institutions. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) or institutions which offer mechanical engineering are the top choices among the students, but there are some central universities which offer mechanical engineering.
Given below is the list of the top Indian colleges and institutions which offer mechanical engineering:-
|
IIT Guwahati
|
IIT Kanpur
|
IIT Delhi
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
Jadavpur University
|
Anna University
|
University of Hyderabad
|
IIT BHU
Mechanical engineering is evergreen, fundamental, broadly applicable, and closely linked to almost every industrial and technical advancement; thus is known as the ‘King of Engineering’.
