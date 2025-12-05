IIT Bhilai Scholarship: Admission Process, Fee And Other Details

IIT Bhilai Scholarship: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai is committed to ensuring that financial constraints do not impede a student’s academic journey, offering a robust structure of scholarships, fee waivers, and financial aid. Tuition fee waivers that are closely linked to parental income and statutory categories provide the most substantial support. There is a 100% tuition price waiver for all SC, ST, and PH students. A rigorous tier system governs the remission for economically disadvantaged students in the General and OBC categories: students whose annual family income is less than ₹1.00 lakh are eligible for a full (100%) tuition fee waiver, while those whose income falls between ₹1.00 lakh and ₹5.00 lakh are eligible for a two-thirds (2/3rd) tuition fee waiver.

The institute offers a number of scholarships in addition to these waivers, most notably the Merit-Cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship, which is available to up to 25% of General and OBC undergraduate students who maintain a minimum CGPA of 6.0. A ₹1,000 monthly pocket fund and partial tuition reimbursement are provided under the MCM award.