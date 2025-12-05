IIT Bhilai Scholarship: Admission Process, Fee And Other Details

IIT Bhilai Scholarship: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai is committed to ensuring that financial constraints do not impede a student’s academic journey, offering a robust structure of scholarships, fee waivers, and financial aid. Tuition fee waivers that are closely linked to parental income and statutory categories provide the most substantial support. There is a 100% tuition price waiver for all SC, ST, and PH students. A rigorous tier system governs the remission for economically disadvantaged students in the General and OBC categories: students whose annual family income is less than ₹1.00 lakh are eligible for a full (100%) tuition fee waiver, while those whose income falls between ₹1.00 lakh and ₹5.00 lakh are eligible for a two-thirds (2/3rd) tuition fee waiver.
The institute offers a number of scholarships in addition to these waivers, most notably the Merit-Cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship, which is available to up to 25% of General and OBC undergraduate students who maintain a minimum CGPA of 6.0. A ₹1,000 monthly pocket fund and partial tuition reimbursement are provided under the MCM award.
Additionally, all qualified undergraduate students receive a monthly allowance and free housing and boarding under the Institute SC/ST Scholarship. Along with a number of notable donor-sponsored awards honoring academic excellence and leadership, IIT Bhilai also makes education loans accessible through the government's Vidyalaxmi system, in which the institute covers the interest component for the course duration plus a moratorium period.
How To Apply For The IIT Bhilai Scholarship?
The application process for the IIT Bhilai scholarships (like Merit-cum-Means or Fee Waiver) typically involves submitting specific documents to the Students' Affairs office:
-
Verify your eligibility based on family income criteria (e.g., maximum ₹5 Lakhs for 2/3rd waiver) and minimum CGPA (e.g., 6.0 for MCM) after the official announcement is made.
-
Acquire Application Form: Retrieve the designated application form for the Tuition Fee Waiver or Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship from the Students' Affairs portal on the official IIT Bhilai website.
-
Acquire Income Certificate: Secure the Annual Family Income Certificate from local district officials, making sure it is formally issued after April 1st of the present financial year
-
Collect Income Tax Papers: Obtain self-signed duplicates of the entire Income Tax Return (ITR) forms from both parents, including the acknowledgment receipt, for the designated assessment year.
-
Provide Necessary Documents: Deliver the filled-out application form along with all physical documents (evidence of income, income tax returns, academic records, etc.) to the Students' Counselling and Placement (SCSP) office or to the Registrar/Dean of Student Affairs.
-
Sustain CGPA and Wait for Review: Make sure to uphold the necessary minimum CGPA (e.g., 6.0 for MCM) and await the appointed committee's evaluation of your application and the announcement of the final scholarship award list
IIT Bhilai Scholarship: Eligibility And fee
IIT Bhilai provides extensive financial assistance based on income levels and designated categories to guarantee that all students can access education.
|
Scheme/Type
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Benefit / Stipend
|
Notes on Application
|
100% Tuition Fee Waiver
|
Annual Family Income less than ₹1.00 Lakh.
|
100% Tuition Fee Remission per semester.
|
Requires current Income Certificate from competent authority (e.g., Tehsildar).
|
2/3rd Tuition Fee Waiver
|
Annual Family Income between ₹1.00 Lakh and ₹5.00 Lakh.
|
2/3rd Tuition Fee Remission per semester.
|
Requires current Income Certificate and ITR documents.
|
Statutory Full Fee Waiver
|
Students belonging to SC / ST / PH (Physically Handicapped) Categories.
|
100% Tuition Fee Remission per semester.
|
Mandatory submission of valid Category Certificate (SC/ST) or PwD Certificate (PH).
|
Merit-Cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship
|
CGPA ≥6.0 (for renewal) AND Annual Family Income ≤₹5 Lakhs (UR) or ≤₹6 Lakhs (OBC).
|
₹1,000 per month stipend + 1/3rd Tuition Fee Remission (benefits those with 2/3rd waiver).
|
Awarded to up to 25% of UR/OBC students based on merit and income.
|
Institute SC/ST Scholarship
|
Students belonging to SC / ST Categories (often requires Income ≤₹4.5 Lakhs and CGPA ≥6.0).
|
Free Messing and Boarding + ₹250 per month pocket allowance.
|
Requires valid Category Certificate and satisfactory academic performance.
|
Institute Free Studentship
|
Awarded to 10% of undergraduate students based on financial need (income ≤₹5−6 Lakhs).
|
Full Tuition Fee Remission (benefit overlaps with statutory waivers).
|
Does not include a monthly stipend, primarily focuses on the tuition component.
Please Check:
-
Top IITs in QS Asia Rankings 2026- Indian Engineering Institutes Ranking
-
Guide to FMS Delhi Application: Course Fees and Other Details
-
What is the Difference Between Deemed vs Private Universities in India: Key Differences, Courses & Eligibility
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!